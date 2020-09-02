Trending:

Celebrity workouts burning the most calories

Maria Coole
    • Celebrities love posting their workouts, but which ones should we follow to maximise the calorie burn?

    If you’re anything like me, finding the motivation to work out starts dwindling as the months grow colder. So if you’re putting in the effort, I applaud you, and reckon you totally deserve to know the celebrity workouts burning the most calories. You’re welcome! 

    It can be quite overwhelming working out what’s best for your body from the vast amount of workouts out there. From kickboxing, to Pilates, to HIIT it’s all mind-boggling and body jiggling, so the fitness experts at MyVitalMetrics took on the hard work. Using a Fitbit to test which celeb exercise routine is the most effective at burning calories, they worked out the science bit. So, from Kourtney Kardashian to Beyonce, who’s burning up at the gym? 

    Top calorie-burning celeb workout is…

    Nabbing the top spot from Kim Kardashian-West is Ellie Goulding, with a workout burning a whopping 573 calories for females. Through a combination of weighted squats, kickboxing, push-ups, deadlifts, weighted lunges and inverted crunches, the singer’s nailed an efficient way to get the most out of her workout. 

    The eldest Kardashian sisters are a close second and third. Kim’s hour-long workout tones the lower half with forward lunge squats and glute bridges burning an impressive 552 calories. Kourtney focuses on high-cardio moves for the whole of her body and her calorie-burning workout sheds 497 calories during her six-exercise routine. 

    *There aren’t many muscular women in popular culture* 🤷🏼‍♀️ Nothing I do in the gym is for vanity. To me it isn’t intimidating or scary to be strong (in fact anyone who has met me knows I am the most pathetically shy and self deprecating person) When posting gym photos, I only ever wanted to show that with all the things I’ve overcome, keeping fit and strong has been my ultimate escape. I have no extraordinary athletic ability and I was crap at sports as a kid (I was so severely asthmatic I could barely even laugh without a coughing fit) but I’ve pushed myself and used all the willpower I can muster to keep at it. As hard as it is to stay motivated, especially right now, I still recommend it passionately for any mental health issues you are facing… even a small walk or jog. Ps – I didn’t do any exercise today because I didn’t want to! Might not tomorrow either. Love to all the strong women out there and to those just getting started- I am with you 💙

    High-intensity J-Lo

    If your jaw hit the floor watching Jennifer Lopez twirling around that pole in Hustlers, you’ll definitely want to crack on with her high-intensity interval workout. It’s a combination of push-ups, kettlebell swings and running, and it drops 489 calories. 

    Beyonce is up next because her circuits of weighted crunches, lunges and squats burns 475 calories, only narrowly pipping Khloe Kardashian. 

    The least calorie-burning routine (195 calories) belongs to Margot Robbie‘s Pilates-inspired workout. It’s not a sweaty high-intensity one, but Pilates strengthens your muscles over time. If that’s what you’re after, then a Margot-inspired class is perfect for you.  

    Celebrity workouts burning the most calories

    (Data from MyVitalMetrics – female participant results)

    1. Ellie Goulding – 573 cals 

    2. Kim Kardashian-West – 552 cals

    3. Kourtney Kardashian – 497 cals

    4. JLo – 489 cals

    5. Beyonce – 475 cals 

    6. Khloe Kardashian – 469 cals

    7. Chrissy Teigen – 389 cals 

    8. Vanessa Hudgens – 363 cals 

    9. Jessie J – 350 cals 

    10. Margot Robbie – 195 cals 

    * Words by Maya Coomarasamy

