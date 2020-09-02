Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Celebrities love posting their workouts, but which ones should we follow to maximise the calorie burn?

If you’re anything like me, finding the motivation to work out starts dwindling as the months grow colder. So if you’re putting in the effort, I applaud you, and reckon you totally deserve to know the celebrity workouts burning the most calories. You’re welcome!

It can be quite overwhelming working out what’s best for your body from the vast amount of workouts out there. From kickboxing, to Pilates, to HIIT it’s all mind-boggling and body jiggling, so the fitness experts at MyVitalMetrics took on the hard work. Using a Fitbit to test which celeb exercise routine is the most effective at burning calories, they worked out the science bit. So, from Kourtney Kardashian to Beyonce, who’s burning up at the gym?

Top calorie-burning celeb workout is…

Nabbing the top spot from Kim Kardashian-West is Ellie Goulding, with a workout burning a whopping 573 calories for females. Through a combination of weighted squats, kickboxing, push-ups, deadlifts, weighted lunges and inverted crunches, the singer’s nailed an efficient way to get the most out of her workout.

The eldest Kardashian sisters are a close second and third. Kim’s hour-long workout tones the lower half with forward lunge squats and glute bridges burning an impressive 552 calories. Kourtney focuses on high-cardio moves for the whole of her body and her calorie-burning workout sheds 497 calories during her six-exercise routine.

High-intensity J-Lo

If your jaw hit the floor watching Jennifer Lopez twirling around that pole in Hustlers, you’ll definitely want to crack on with her high-intensity interval workout. It’s a combination of push-ups, kettlebell swings and running, and it drops 489 calories.

Beyonce is up next because her circuits of weighted crunches, lunges and squats burns 475 calories, only narrowly pipping Khloe Kardashian.

The least calorie-burning routine (195 calories) belongs to Margot Robbie‘s Pilates-inspired workout. It’s not a sweaty high-intensity one, but Pilates strengthens your muscles over time. If that’s what you’re after, then a Margot-inspired class is perfect for you.

Celebrity workouts burning the most calories



(Data from MyVitalMetrics – female participant results)



1. Ellie Goulding – 573 cals

2. Kim Kardashian-West – 552 cals

3. Kourtney Kardashian – 497 cals



4. JLo – 489 cals

5. Beyonce – 475 cals

6. Khloe Kardashian – 469 cals

7. Chrissy Teigen – 389 cals

8. Vanessa Hudgens – 363 cals

9. Jessie J – 350 cals

10. Margot Robbie – 195 cals

* Words by Maya Coomarasamy