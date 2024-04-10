Dyson discount codes for April 2024

FAQs

Does Dyson have free delivery? Yes. The standard next-day delivery option is free of charge on weekdays, Saturdays, and Sundays for delivery before 12 (noon). The click-and-collect option is also completely free.

Does the Dyson cordless vacuum ever go on sale? Sales are held frequently throughout the year including the Dyson Black Friday and Cyber Monday events. If a sale is running, you will find details on the Dyson homepage and right here on the Marie Claire Dyson page.

How do I get a 20% discount code for Dyson? You can find the best Dyson promo codes and deals here. Whilst we cannot guarantee a specific code, as the brand changes these throughout the year, we do have regular promotions and codes on this page.

Is there a Dyson student discount? Unfortunately, there isn’t a Dyson student discount code available in the UK at this time but you can still save on your future orders with our verified Dyson discount codes.

How do I get my Dyson reward code? When you register a Dyson appliance, you’ll receive a special Dyson Owner Reward promo code. This can then be used to get 20% off your next Dyson purchase.

What is the Dyson returns policy? If you’d like to return your latest Dyson purchase, you will have up to 35 days of the delivery date to send your item back. You will need to call 0800 298 0298 to inform the customer service team of your intent to return.

Hints and Tips

Newsletter Benefits: When you sign up for the official Dyson newsletter, you will be the first to hear about their exclusive offers, deals, and their latest updates. If you’re a fan of what Dyson has to offer, this is a great way to keep up-to-date as Dyson continues to grow.

Deals Tab: Shop the Deals tab for some of the best savings available at Dyson. There, you can find deals on their 5-star vacuum cleaners and air treatment products. With savings of up to £150, you can keep your home crisp and clean while sticking to your budget.

Price Guarantee: If you find your product at a cheaper price within 7 days of the purchase date, you’ll be glad to know that Dyson does have a price guarantee up and running. As long as the lower price comes from Argos, Currys, or John Lewis in the UK, you can be refunded the difference. Make sure you’re looking at the same model and then contact their Customer Service Team to get started on your Price Match.

Dyson Renewed: There are several refurbished options available in the Dyson Renewed section - their official recycling programme. Dyson products are built to last and the Renewed programme makes sure they live a long life. Refurbished by experts, you will still find the high performance and quality you expect with the Dyson name.

How to use your Dyson discount code

Take a look at our available Dyson discount code and find the one that works best for your needs. Click the ‘Get Code’ link to copy it and open the Dyson website in a new tab. Add your preferred products to the basket. When you’re done, click the basket icon at the top of the page to begin the checkout process. This will display your order total and a coupon code section where you can enter your chosen Dyson discount code. Hit the ‘Apply’ button to secure your latest savings.

How do we source promo codes and deals?

What if my promo code doesn’t work?

We try hard to avoid listing promo codes that don’t work. To do this we:

How do we make money?

