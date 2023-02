Clinique FAQs

Does Clinique offer a student discount?

All students are eligible to claim an instant 10% discount on qualifying full-priced items. Upon confirming their student status with the verification portal, you will be sent a Clinique discount code for 10% off.

Does Clinique accept Afterpay?

While Afterpay is not accepted as a method of payment, there are many other options. These include Mastercard, Visa, Visa Debit, PayPal, and several others.

When is Clinique Bonus Time?

Bonus Time can be enjoyed throughout the year, depending on where you choose to shop. Bonus Time is a special event held at various retailers where shoppers can enjoy free gifts, including Clinique foundation, moisturiser, and more.

Does Clinique have Black Friday sales?

Yes! During the week of Black Friday, there are many deals on makeup, skincare, and much more, with savings between 20-50%. So whether you're looking for a new Clinique mascara or moisturiser, you'll likely find it at a huge discount.

What are Clinique's best discount codes?

One of the best discount codes is Clinique's student discount, which gives verified students a 15% off Clinique promo code for their next order. You can also save by taking advantage of perks like free Clinique samples and birthday gifts. Sign up for the Clinique newsletter for exclusive Clinique offers and sales.

Is there a Clinique Loyalty Scheme?

Join the Clinique Rewards Loyalty Scheme by signing up on the website. First, you'll get a 10% off Clinique discount code valid for your next Clinique purchase. Additional Clinique member perks include free samples and delivery. You can also earn more points and bigger discounts by reaching higher tiers.

How do I use my Clinique discount codes?

First, shop for your favourite Clinique skincare, like moisturiser, foundation, Clinique mascara, eye cream, face wash, cleansing balm, and other Clinique beauty products. Next, find a valid Clinique voucher code from our site, then enter it into the appropriate box during online checkout to apply your Clinique discount.

Does Clinique UK Offer Free Delivery?

You can enjoy free standard delivery on every Clinique online order. Take advantage of the free delivery to try new Clinique beauty and skincare products like Clinique Moisture Surge, Take the Day Off, and All About Eyes. Or you could try Clinique Happy perfume for a fresh, bright scent you'll absolutely love.