Jennifer Lopez has finally broken her silence on her ‘J-Lo’ nickname

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most talked-about women in the world right now, and from her empowering business advice to her viral reaction when a director told her to take her top off, she never fails to make news.

Over lockdown, the 50-year-old made headlines as she and fiancé Alex Rodriguez were forced to postpone their wedding amid the coronavirus outbreak, but it was her breaking her silence about her ‘J-Lo’ nickname that really got the world talking.

During a recent segment on World of Dance, Jennifer Lopez finally opened up about the story behind her J-Lo nickname.

Speaking about how the nickname stuck, she explained: ‘J-Lo came from Heavy D, the rapper. He would come into the studio when I was making my first album, and he would always call me Jenny Lo.’

She continued: ‘I was dating Puffy at the time, and so, Puffy and Jennifer Lo, or Jenny Lo, was showing up in records. Like, they were talking about us in records and stuff like that.’

But when asked if it was a nickname that her family employed too, she replied: ‘No. But my mother is so taken with the whole thing. She’s all “J-Lo, J-Lo.”’

Whatever we call her, she’s still Jenny from the Block.