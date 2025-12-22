Few fashion items hold quite so much status and significance as a designer handbag, so when the time comes that you're looking to treat yourself to a new one, it's important you do it right. Unless you have bottomless funds, that means opting for a style that you truly love, that's somewhat practical, works with your existing wardrobe, and that's not so buzz-driven that you'll be sick of it within a single season.

It's a delicate balance to strike, particularly given that designer bags nowadays constitute a considerable investment—and the fact that there are so many to choose from doesn't exactly help the situation, either.

But, fear not! For if you're set on starting the new year with a fabulous new bag in tow, you've come to the right place. I've tasked a few of my most trusted fashion industry experts with narrowing down the exact handbag trends and styles that are genuinely worth investing in for 2026, and that you'll still be delighted to reach for in years to come. And, if you look after them well, some might even appreciate in value over time...

The Biggest Handbag Trends of 2026—and the Exact Styles Worth Investing In

The Archival Revival

Chloé AW25, Celine Spring 2026 (Image credit: Courtesy Chloé, Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

The obsession with fashion nostalgia continues apace, as major houses bring back iconic Nineties and Noughties handbag styles in fresh new forms. "Shoppers are increasingly backing proven classics, and archival designs are re-emerging as smart investments," says Morgane Speed, Senior Editor at Lyst. "Demand for the Chloé Paddington is up an average of +218% since its September relaunch, while Balenciaga’s Le City is also up +189% year-on-year on Lyst, reinforcing that bags with established history and recognisable silhouettes are key pieces for 2026."

Josie Gardner, Harrods' Head Of Buying (shoes, accessories and childrenswear), also points to Celine’s recently revived Luggage and Trio styles, Loewe’s Amazona, Mulberry’s Roxanne, and McQueen’s De Manta as key styles that are well worth investing in—if you didn't have the foresight to buy them the first time around.

Novelty Bags

Chanel Métiers d'Art 2026 (Image credit: Courtesy Chanel)

"Consumers are moving away from minimal beige silhouettes and craving bags that feel unique and expressive," says Harrods' Josie Gardner. "Novelty will dominate 2026, shifting focus from charms to the handbag itself as the ultimate statement piece. Expect playful designs from Dior’s Hungry Caterpillar and Chanel’s whimsical giraffe, to Fendi’s vibrant mix of colours and textures."

While you'll need to wait a little longer to secure said Dior and Chanel styles—they were only just debuted on the runways, after all—there are plenty of excellent novelty bags already on the market that deserve a spot in your collection. My advice? Go with the one that makes you smile the most.

Practicality Rules

Loewe SS26, Miu Miu AW25 (Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

All the experts I spoke to for this article agreed on one thing: that practicality and longevity reign supreme when it comes to the best investment bags of 2026. "I believe what we are observing is a combination of timeless classics and less transient, flash-in-the-pan styles, and I expect this to continue," says Amy Bannerman, eBay's Pre-Loved Style Director. "Functionality appears to take precedence across many styles, with carry-all totes maintaining their popularity and structured bowling-style top-handle bags continuing to gain traction, rather than short-lived, viral moments."

Mytheresa's Tiffany Hsu points to Loewe as a failsafe proponent of excellent practical-yet-stylish bags, and highlights Miu Miu's Adventure Large bag and The Row's Marlo as key styles for 2026. Meanwhile, Lyst's Morgane Speed notes a marked increase in demand for camera bags and cylindrical styles that speak to "a clear shift towards compact, functional designs that still feel timeless.”

Arts & Crafts

(Image credit: © JAMES ROBJANT)

"Looking ahead to the new year, one of the biggest handbag trend is something we're calling 'Art Forms', that highlights creativity and craftsmanship," says Mytheresa's Tiffany Hsu. "Think: sculptural shapes and intricate textures that transform handbags into wearable works of art, from brands like Khaite, Bottega Veneta, and Saint Laurent."

And if you're looking for a real collectors' item? Look no further than the Lady Dior Art Project, that sees contemporary artists from diverse corners of the world reimagine the iconic bag. Owning one of the limited-edition pieces from the just-released tenth anniversary collection might just be the ultimate art-meets-fashion flex—and a truly once-in-a-lifetime investment.

Animal Print

Chanel Métiers d'Art 2026, Khaite RE26, Balenciaga SS26 (Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight; Chanel)

The fashion world has gone utterly wild for animal print of late, and the trend is only set to gain even more traction in 2026, and beyond. The easiest way to embrace it? With a handbag, of course. Leopard, snake and zebra printed designs are instant statement-makers while still being surprisingly versatile and easy to style—so much so, in fact, that some consider them 'neutrals'. Extra points for calf-hair iterations, that feel especially luxurious and are durable to boot. If history has taught us one thing, it's that animal print never goes out of style, so you can invest with peace of mind, too.

The Forever Icons

And last but certainly not least, there are those truly iconic designer bags that will never not make a good investment. In fact, the past few years suggest that they'll only ever increase in price—and if well-preserved, potentially in value too. So, with this in mind, if your dream has always been to own a Birkin, Chanel Flap, Gucci Horsebit, Dior Saddle or the like, you'd be well-advised to strike now—and opt for a pre-owned style to get the best price possible (and avoid those pesky waitlists).