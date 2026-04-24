It's officially marathon week here in London. Flags are being hung on the mall, confetti cannons ordered, and cheer points meticulously curated.

For any of you lacing up to tackle your first 26.2 this weekend, or entertaining the idea of signing up for one in the not-too-distant future, you'll likely be feeling at least a little nervous. It's a long way, after all, and a once-in-a-lifetime kind of achievement.

Who better to ease your pre-race day nerves, then, than Eliud Kipchoge, the world's fastest marathoner and the only human ever to run a sub-2-hour marathon.

Article continues below

I was lucky enough to catch up with the athlete last month as he announced his "7 Marathons, 7 Continents" world tour. Next month, he'll begin the challenge, aiming to complete 7 marathons on 7 different continents, with the aim of inspiring people at home into movement, whatever the barriers to entry.

Because, as he shares with me during our chat, "Those who can casually run a 5km or 10km can run a marathon" - it's all a matter of training, dedication, and choosing the pursuit. It'll come as no surprise that he's a firm and passionate believer in movement as medicine, reaffirming his confidence in movement as one of the simplest ways to boost not only your health, but your overall quality of life, too, several times over the course of our sit-down.

So, what would his advice be to any runners taking on their first marathon this weekend? He's imparted his wisdom below. And while you're at it, don't expert-led explainers on the benefits of running , 10km training tips , how to run further and how to run faster , or simple yet practical running tips for beginners' bible here. If you're keen to invest, scroll our tried and tested round ups of the best race day outfits , chic micro shorts , the best running accessories , and the best running trainers .

6 things Eliud Kipchoge wants you to know before you run your first marathon

1. Be consistent

One of the main things Kipchoge wants you to focus on, whether you're preparing to lace up for your first marathon this weekend or considering signing up for one in the near future? Consistency.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He believes it's the easiest, simplest way to not only build fitness and routine, but build up your base level of fitness enough to make the marathon a breeze.

"Create consistency and be really disciplined in training," the world's fastest marathoner shares.

@puresport Part 5: Make a huge banner that says ‘If you were looking for a sign to keep going, this is a big one.’ ♬ original sound - Puresport

2. Be grateful for movement

Next up? See movement as a privilege, rather than a chore. "For anyone who's not an athlete, I'd tell them that movement - putting one foot in front of the other - is one way of creating good health." He goes on to add, "Above all, health is what we need to get by."

If you're feeling daunted by the length of the training block, the distance, or the sheer volume of running you'll be signing up for, remember: you don't have to run; you get to. As Kipchoge puts it: "Exercise is not a punishment - it's a medicine for your health," he shares.

3. Train your brain

One thing that Kipchoge thinks it's essential you know before you run - or sign up for - your first marathon? How much of a physical and mental challenge the marathon distance is. He recomends training both your body and mind - preparing both for the challenges that race day will present.

"Running is about the body and the mind. The mind should be more fit than the body, because the mind is what controls the body. The moment you train the body right, that's where the magic happens. It's like your heart - You can't train only your heart, but through swimming, through running, through any kind of sport, you train your heart. Same thing with the mind. The more you adventure, the more you pick a target, that's what the mind wants."

My favourite ways to train the brain pre-race day include journalling, using visualisation techniques, and building a strong playlist packed with songs I listened to during this specific training block.

4. Use the tech to your advantage

"This is the world of technology - the world whereby you can have a coach in your watch or phone," he shares. He's a fan of utilising the tech available and letting the stats inform your sessions, too.

One feature on his own watch that he really rates, and recommends you check out too? "The feature which actually predicts how fit you are by looking at your cardiovascular data, previous run splits, and more."

This comes in unbelievably handy come race day, when you train for months at a time. It takes the guesswork away somewhat, as while there are still many elements (mental resilience, being one of them) that can impact how fast you run on race day, it gives you a good idea of your current fitness level and what that translates to in a race time.

5. Journal, journal, journal

As I mentioned above, I'm a massive fan of journaling - I've kept a record of all ten of my marathon training blocks, documenting the highs and lows. And so, too, has Kipchoge (although he's run ten or so more marathons than me in slightly speedier splits, but who's keeping track?).

"I have a diary for every marathon I've ever run," he shares with me. In it, he'll document what he's eating, rate of perceived exertion, the workout in question, and how he felt that day. It's an easy way to document the journey, but also a brilliant way to process your emotions as the training block builds and you need a reminder of all your weeks (and weeks and weeks!) of hard graft and resilience.

6. But most important of all, enjoy it

"For the last 23 years, I've enjoyed what I do every single day," he confesses. And there's a real lesson in this simple yet effective mindset hack. If you wake up every day and tackle your training with positivity and excitement, you've already won.

That, paired with choosing a workout that you enjoy and that you genuinely feel you'll stick to, is the ultimate way to stick to a new workout routine or run plan. As professional athlete Philly Bowden says, "Love the grind."

Shop MC UK running favourites now:

One of my favourite pairs of running shorts, the FP Carpe Diem shorts are an easy wear, available in loads of fun colourways, and a great price point, too. I've had this Monday workout tank for a few years now and am just as obsessed with it as when I received it. It's butter soft, sweat wicking, versatile and uber flattering. Worth the investment. If you're considering signing up for your first 26.2, investing in the right kit will make a world of difference. Having a handy running belt for your training runs and race day itself will mean your essentials are safely stored for you.