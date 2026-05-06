This Simple Training Upgrade Improves Balance and Reduces Injuries, Fast

However fit you are, and no matter how many workouts you've done in your life, when it comes to wellbeing, there's always something new to learn about. Sure, physiology can be technical, but the chances are, if you're committed to improving your physical fitness, you're likely to be interested in how and why what you're doing - well, works.

Enter: neuromuscular control. It's the skill you never knew you needed, but once you know about it, it's a game-changer, and it impacts every single movement you'll ever make: read that again. Every. Single. Movement.

Whether you're picking up a pen you've dropped, turning around to wave to a friend, playing tennis, running a marathon or simply eating your dinner - you name it, you're utilising your neuromuscular control.

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Put simply (we'll cover this in more detail, below), it's how your brain, muscles and nerves communicate with each other, as personal trainer Monty Simmons explains. "Neuromuscular control is about how your nervous system controls your muscle firing," he tells MC UK. "It is basically your brain, nerves and muscles working together as an orchestra of movement."

While the term might be a new one to you (and us!) it's actually something that we've long been aware of in clinical settings, with biochemists and neuroscientists in particular grappling with what neuromuscular control is, and how it influences our movement patterns.

Without getting too caught up in the (frankly mind-bogglingly complex) science behind it, research (such as this study, published in the journal Frontiers in Physiology) shows that neuromuscular control influences agility, muscular strength and balance in athletes, while futher studies (such as this one, from the Journal of Clinical Medicine) show that neuromuscular training also reduces the risk of lower limb injury in football players, particularly women.

Not an athlete? Keep scrolling for why you shouldn't sleep on the benefits of neuromuscular control, plus how to improve yours. In the meantime, you might be interested in our guides to the best longevity workout moves you can do at home, why you should be adding the hip aeroplane move into your fitness rotation and find out how one Health Writer got on when she tried jumping jacks every day for a week, here.

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Neuromuscular control is the key to better balance, coordination and stability - here's how to improve yours today

What is neuromuscular control?

First up, let's dig a little deeper into what the term means - and why it's important.

"Neuromuscular control is your body’s built-in movement guidance system," shares Luke Meessmann, founder of Absolute Studios. "It’s the way your brain, nerves, senses, and muscles work together to help you move smoothly, stay balanced, and keep your joints stable."

As mentioned above, we use neuromuscular control in quite literally every move we make. "It matters because it affects almost everything we do physically, from walking, climbing stairs, and carrying shopping bags to running, dancing, and playing sports," continues Meessmann. "It’s what helps you step off a curb without wobbling, catch yourself if you trip, lift something without twisting awkwardly, or land from a jump without your knees collapsing inward.

"In simple terms, it’s not just about being strong; it’s about using your strength well. Think of it as the difference between just having a powerful car engine and also having good steering, brakes, and suspension.

Pretty crucial, then.

@dreamchaserr.__ Skipping neuromuscular training in ACL rehab? That’s like building a house without wiring the electricity. 🧠 Neuromuscular control is what helps your body react, stabilize, and move safely — especially during high-speed, high-pressure actions like cutting, jumping, and landing. If you skip this phase, you risk: Poor joint stability under game-day stress Increased valgus collapse (a major ACL tear mechanism) Slower reaction time that compromises both performance and safety Clinical research shows that integrating neuromuscular training significantly reduces re-injury risk and improves return-to-sport outcomes. 📚 (Myer et al., 2006; Gokeler et al., 2013) ✅ Don’t just rehab a ligament. Rebuild your movement intelligence. 👉 Tag your physio or coach if you’re ready for this phase. ♬ original sound - Dreamchaser

What are the benefits of good neuromuscular control?

We've touched on some of the main benefits above, but, quite honestly, the advantages of incorporating neuromuscular training into your fitness routine are pretty endless. Let's take a look.

1. It's crucial for functional fitness

Functional fitness might not sound as appealing as shredded abs, built biceps or torched torsos (yep, fitness jargon is wild), but trust us when we say, it's more vital than all of those put together - plus, it's actually possible to achieve, as opposed to being an unrealistic and essentially meaningless hook. Functional fitness is about making all those everyday, run-of-the-mill movements easier, smoother and less effort.

"Neuromuscular control is important because it helps us do everyday tasks safely and efficiently," says Simmons. "It helps us lean forward to go upstairs, stand upright without falling over, reach into cupboards, walk on uneven ground, or lift weights in a controlled way.

"It controls position, timing and force. It is what stops movement from feeling clunky, delayed, jerky or unstable. You can see impaired neuromuscular control in certain medical conditions, but you can also train it to become more efficient, skilful, dextrous and precise, which will benefit you by making everyday tasks feel easier, smoother and more economical."

2. It reduces our risk of injury

It goes without saying that sports people dread suffering an injury - but even in everyday life, small stresses and strains can be at best frustrating, and at worst debilitating.

"Having strong neuromuscular control helps prevent injury," notes Anwen Davies, personal trainer and gym and fitness product developer at Net World Sports. "It allows you to catch yourself when you trip, stabilise your knee when you land from a jump or maintain proper form during a heavy lift. Poor neuromuscular control is often the reason behind recurring injuries; your body simply isn’t responding quickly or accurately enough to protect your joints and tissues under stress."

3. It boosts athletic performance

If you do fancy yourself a bit of an athlete (and by this we mean, you move your body!), then good neuromuscular control will enhance performance, too.

"Exercises that improve neuromuscular control can make you feel steadier, stronger in real life, and more confident in your body, as well as building strength and stability in sports and training," shares Meessmann. "They can help you absorb force better, which matters for landing, changing direction, or simply moving without jarring the body. Additionally, and perhaps most importantly, they help you 'unlock' the strength you already have, so you’re not just strong in theory, but strong in motion."

4. It improves coordination and proprioception

"The main benefit of neuromuscular control is more coordinated movement," notes Simmons. "Better coordination makes everyday tasks feel easier, smoother and more economical. Some neuromuscular control moves improve efficient positioning and balance, while others will improve how well you position yourself to challenge muscles more effectively."

They also help build our awareness of where our bodies are in space (known as proprioception). Over time, this becomes intuitive, and this also helps when it comes to things like injury prevention, too.

Who is neuromuscular control training best for?

While we can all benefit from neuromuscular control training, it’s especially important for certain groups of people.

"Neuromuscular control is not fixed," says Meessmann. "It improves with practice, much like balance, coordination, or any other skill. The body gets better at what it repeats, so if you regularly do exercises that challenge control, timing, stability, and body awareness, your nervous system learns to organise movement more efficiently.

"It's particularly good for older adults who want to stay confident and independent, for athletes who need sharp movement and safer landings, and for people in rehab who are rebuilding trust in their bodies after pain or injury."

5 best moves for improving neuromuscular control, according to top PTs

1. Single leg Romanian deadlift

What? Stand on one leg, keeping a slight bend in the knee. Hinge forward at the hips while extending the opposite leg behind you for balance. Reach out your hands towards the ground while trying to maintain a neutral spine, then return to standing.

Why? "This exercise challenges your balance and requires significant hip and core stabilisation, forcing the standing leg to make constant adjustments," says Davies. "It is effective for runners and anyone who wants to prevent knee and ankle injuries.”

How long for? Aim for three sets of 10 reps.

How To Do A Single Leg Deadlift | The Right Way | Well+Good - YouTube Watch On

2. Split squat

What? Stand with one foot in front of the other, back heel raised. Lower the back knee toward the floor under control, then stand back up. Push through the front heel and the ball of the back foot. Let hips and knees bend smoothly without wobbling.

Why? "Split squats are excellent for single-leg control, hip stability, pelvic control and leg strength," says Meessmann.

How long for? Try three sets of 10 to 12 reps on each leg.

Body Weight Split Squat - YouTube Watch On

3. Lateral banded walks

What? Position a mini band around knees or ankles and dip into a slight squat. Step side to side with control.

Why? "Lateral banded walks fire up the glutes and improve knee tracking," shares personal trainer and head of fitness at Snap Fitness UK, Andy Carr. "This is key for preventing common lower-body injuries."

How long for? Aim for 60 seconds of work.

Banded Lateral Walks *How to active your GLUTES* - YouTube Watch On

4. Dead bugs

What? Lie on your back with knees bent in a tabletop position and arms up. Press the lower back gently into the floor. Reach one arm overhead while extending the opposite leg out, then return and switch sides.

Why? "This improves trunk control, left-right coordination, and force transfer between upper and lower body," says Meessmann.

How long for? Three sets of 10 reps on each side.

Dead Bug - YouTube Watch On

5. Bear crawls

What? Start on your hands and knees, then lift your knees just an inch off the ground. Crawl forwards by moving your opposite hand and foot at the same time, keeping your hips low and stable, your back flat, and your movement controlled.

Why? "Crawling, although prehistoric sounding, is one of the most comprehensive neuromuscular exercises available," says Davies. "It requires cross-body coordination, shoulder and core stability, and full body awareness all at once. It is fantastic for shoulder health and overall body coordination.”

How long for? Try between five and 10 complete reps (backwards and forwards = one rep).

Bear Crawl - How To Bear Crawl Forward, Backward, Laterally - YouTube Watch On

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