SSENSE discount codes for April 2024

FAQs

Does SSENSE offer free delivery? Yes, when you place an order over £200, you’ll qualify for free express shipping, which would otherwise cost £17. Express shipping typically takes 3-4 working days to arrive.

What is the SSENSE Personal Shopping? SSENSE’s personal shopping programme is a loyalty programme for members where they can enjoy a variety of perks and benefits earned on purchases. You can only join PS if you are invited to do so via email.

How can I contact SSENSE? You can get in touch with SSENSE at the following email address: customercare@ssence.com . Alternatively, you contact them via live chat or give them a ring on the following number: +44 808 168 1085, which is available Monday - Friday: 2pm - 10pm.

What is the returns policy at SSENSE? SSENSE has a 30-day returns policy in case you’re not 100% satisfied with your purchase. Please note that the following items are not eligible for return: Footwear not in its original condition, underwear or swimwear without the hygiene sticker, face masks, sexual wellness toys, dangerous goods, or damaged items.

Hints and Tips

Newsletter Offers: Sign up to the SSENSE newsletter for exclusive offers and promotions to help you save. What’s more, you’ll be one of the first to hear about new products and get notified of upcoming sales.

Sale: Shop the SSENSE sale so you can save on all of your future purchases. SSENSE has regular sales throughout the year where you can bag fantastic savings on everything from maxi dresses, and jackets, to t-shirts, sliders, sunglasses, and more. Occasionally, SSENSE also has seasonal sales on top of this where you can enjoy up to 20% off sitewide so be sure to check the SSENSE website often so you don’t miss out.

SSENSE App: Download the SSENSE app so you can keep track of sales, and discover and purchase your fashion favourites with just a click of a button. When you do, you’ll be able to find everything you need all in one place and enjoy a stress-free shopping experience from the comfort of your own home.

SSENSE Personal Shopping: Enjoy the perks and benefits of the SSENSE PS programme. Once you’ve been invited, you’ll be able to make the most of earning points with every purchase which you can later redeem, and work your way up the loyalty levels to unlock more exciting services such as exclusive events, discounts, and offline collections.

How to use your SSENSE discount code

Treat yourself to something from SSENSE and save while you do with one of our available SSENSE discount codes to find a code that will suit your needs.

Once you’ve found a discount code that works for you, head over to the SSENSE website and add your desired purchase(s) to your basket.

Then, click on the basket icon in the top right corner of the SSENSE website to be redirected to the checkout page.

Follow the onscreen instructions, and enter your preferred discount code in the box.

Finally, click the ‘Apply’ button to enjoy your savings.

How do we source promo codes and deals?

We have an experienced team of 5 deal experts based in our offices in Cardiff and London, who are dedicated to finding promo codes, deals and sale highlights for Marie Claire vouchers.

Our London team keep in touch with retailers directly to get a heads up on upcoming discount codes as well as negotiate exclusive promo codes that you won’t find anywhere else. Meanwhile, our Cardiff team partners with affiliate networks and research the web to source the latest discount codes, and put them right here on our dedicated retailer pages. The offers we show you are updated at least twice a week.

To top it off, we have a Bath-based team of editors that have a background in saving money on fashion and beauty products. Using their experience and knowledge of the industry, our editors seek to offer additional ways to save at the retailer outside of using a promo code. Our FAQs and money-saving tips about each retailer are fact-checked and updated every three months.

What if my promo code doesn’t work?

We try hard to avoid listing promo codes that don’t work. To do this we:

Test the promo codes ourselves to make sure they’re valid. We don’t list unique codes that only work once. We give as much information as we can to avoid any terms and conditions trickery.

However, sometimes details change or codes expire without us knowing. If you find this to be the case, you can get in touch by emailing vouchers.marieclaire@futurenet.com and letting us know.

How do we make money?

It’s simple, we get a small percentage of the money that you spend with a brand or retailer - a commission. When you use deals and promo codes listed here at Marie Claire vouchers, we get a small share of the retailer's profit as thanks for helping them connect with a new customer. And that’s how we make money while you save money.