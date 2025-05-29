Forget Gym Memberships - These Are Officially The Best Walking Pads For Transforming Your WFH Fitness

It's no exaggeration to say you'd have had to have been living under a rock to have missed the explosion in popularity of walking pads this year. Once a fairly niche piece of fit kit loved by those who could afford to invest in at-home gadgets, 2025 has cemented the machines as a wellness girly non-negotiable.

And TikTok is largely to thank, with millions of walking pad posts on the app. Trending workouts like the Hot Girl Walk and 12-3-30 method have also turbocharged interest in the machines, so much so, search for the best walking pads is currently at breakout, aka it's highest ever.

It's well documented that walking is a brilliant way to boost both cardiovascular fitness and muscle strength, yet it's an often overlooked workout, favoured for high-impact or intensity alternatives. But there's a real case to be made for the power of low-impact, low-intensity sweat sessions, and even more of a case to be made for investing in tools that'll encourage you to hit your daily movement goals with ease.

Enter: the walking pad, an easy-to-use, largely discreet and enjoyable tool for everyone, from fitness beginners to more advanced pros. And the best bit? You can walk and work, meaning you actually don't have to take time out of your day to use it. Simply get set up, press go, and away you go....

Keen to up your step count from the comfort of your own home and interested in investing in one of the best walking pads yourself? We've got you covered. Team MC UK has spent months testing the currently trending machines and shares our honest pick of the best, below, taking into account the price point, stability of design, ease of set up and take down, and noise level, too.

What we looked for when testing the best walking pads?

Price point: Was the machine affordable, and did it feel like good value for money? Did the price include delivery and set up, or did you have to pay extra?

Was the machine affordable, and did it feel like good value for money? Did the price include delivery and set up, or did you have to pay extra? Stability: Was the walking pad stable while you walked on it, or did it wobble or move around? Did it feel secure to walk on, and did you feel confident going at faster speeds on it?

Was the walking pad stable while you walked on it, or did it wobble or move around? Did it feel secure to walk on, and did you feel confident going at faster speeds on it? Ease of use: Were the set up instructions clear and was it easy to switch on, once set up? Similarly, was it easy to fold or take down and then store, after usage?

Were the set up instructions clear and was it easy to switch on, once set up? Similarly, was it easy to fold or take down and then store, after usage? Noise levels: Was the walking pad quiet enough, or did it create too much noise? Would it be usable in a flat or small space or was it only suitable for larger homes or areas?

Senior Health Editor Ally Head on her walking pad while working from home (Image credit: Ally Head)

Shop MC UK approved walking pads now:

1. Best foldable walking pad

BodyMax WP60 Treadmill Walking Pad £549 at Amazon What Senior Health Editor Ally Head thought when testing: "The BodyMax walking pad is the walking pad I have, and I can't recommend it enough. It's easy to set up and put away, compact, and doesn't get dirty or dusty. Simply plug in, decide your walking speed, and you're off." "I love that it folds in half, making it super easy to store, and has wheels, too, making it easy to move around. While it isn't designed for fast running, you could certainly light jog on it, although I prefer ramping it up to a fast walk while working through emails while WFH." "It's been really transformative for my work from home days - and, as a Health Editor with nearly ten years of industry experience, I'm usually sceptical about machines like these, convinced that I'll use them for a month and then they'll end up gathering dust under my sofa. But how easy the BodyMax machine is to use, not to mention how enjoyable the actual workout is while you're using it, has ensured I've used it consistently for around two years now." "Only con I can think of, although it's never bothered me: it does make a whirring noise while running, that said, I was actually pleasantly surprised by how quiet it is. For more details and my full walking pad review, read here."

2. Best walking pad with handlebars

FITT Mill by New Image Smart Bluetooth Treadmill £299.99 at Decathlon What Fashion Writer Sofia Piza thought when testing: "This walking pad has a speed of zero to 12 kilometres per hour, meaning you can both walk and light jog." "Featuring a foldable bar with an added stand to place your phone while you watch TV or listen to an audiobook, there's a handy emergency cord to hook on to your clothes in case you trip or fall. It's not the lightest of designs, that said, it has handy built-in wheels to ensure you can move the device easily around your home. For me, investing in one has undoubtedly made me more active on days when I can't exercise outdoors or for WFH afternoons where I'd otherwise be sitting sedentary." "While this walking pad doesn't have a pause feature - I use a separate tracking device to record total steps - you don't notice it against the many pros of the design." "I was conscious of noise, living in a second-floor flat, but have been pleasantly surprised that the pad doesn't generate too much noise or disturb the neighbours. That said, you can hear the noise if you're in the next room, so do be mindful of this if you have any family or flatmates asleep in the same space as you. Only other thing to note - it doesn't fold in half, rather, the handle folds flat. This works for me as it means I can slide it neatly under my sofa, but is worth thinking about."

3. Best walking pad for beginners

Homcom Foldable Walking Treadmill with Led Display £149.99 at Amazon What Former Executive Beauty Editor Shannon Lawlor thought when testing: "I'm an avid TV watcher – I have countless episodes of reality television to watch a week. I recently read about a technique of associating exercise with a guilty pleasure in order to encourage yourself to do it, so I figured if I tell myself I can only watch my latest Real Housewives episodes while walking on my walking pad, maybe I’d be able to get my daily movement in without it feeling like a chore. And it’s actually worked. I keep this pad folded up neatly behind the door in our spare bedroom so it’s out of sight, out of mind for most of the day. Then, when it’s time to catch up on my trash TV, I simply roll it out, secure the handrails and get moving. It’s worth noting, it won’t turn on without everything being properly secured – so the handrail does need to go up. This means it wouldn’t work particularly well as a walking desk. The tray to position your phone or tablet on is small and it definitely wouldn’t hold a laptop." "The speed functions are just what I need. It doesn’t go up to a run, but the fastest option is (for me, as somebody with long legs) a very brisk speed walk or a very light jog. It also has a digital display to show calories burned and distance travelled. Oh, and if you’re a techy sort of person (I’m not), there’s also an option to link your devices to it via Bluetooth. All in all, it’s a very simple, no-frills, at-home treadmill that does a perfect job at getting me moving. And that’s all I wanted."

4. Best space saving walking pad

Sperax Treadmill-Under Desk Treadmill £159.99 at Amazon (save 33%) With nearly 2000 Amazon reviews, this walking pad is a standout favourite among reviewers. They rave about its versatility, powerful motor, and two in one design, which means you can both run and walk on it. It's also said to be space-saving and ideal for small spaces.

5. Best incline walking pad

UREVO Treadmill £259.99 at Amazon With nearly 1000 reviews and a 4.5-star average rating, it's fair to say this walking pad is a popular option. With a manual incline design, you can change up the intensity more than other models. It's compact, making it easy to put away and transport, too.

6. Best under desk treadmill

THERUN walking pad £199.99 at Amazon With a speed of up to six kilometres an hour, this is one of the most budget-friendly under-desk treadmills on the market. Whether you're looking to up your steps while working or simply want an accessible way to move when the weather's bad, this model averages a 4.5-star rating.

7. Best portable walking pad

Dripex Walking Pad Treadmill £154.99 at Amazon (save 9%) This walking pad comes fully assembled, meaning it requires minimal assembly time. It also has a powerful 2.5 HP motor, holds up to 265 pounds, and is portable and light, too, weighing only 17.5kg.

Other accessories to support you on your walking pad:

VIVO Universal Treadmill Desk £39.99 at Amazon Be less like me (see previous about stacking my laptop on top of several precariously balanced cardboard boxes) and set up your WFH walking desk the right way with this ergonomic platform. Clip this handy workstation onto your treadmill handlebars and voila: you've got a simple-to-use desk, at your service. Under Desk Treadmill Cover £19.99 at Amazon Keep your investment dust-free with this affordable and easy-to-use cover, which is weatherproof, waterproof, and promises to offer a universal fit, too. Sweaty Betty All Day 7/8 leggings £65 at Sweaty Betty Invest in your home workouts and the guarantee of seamless, sweat-wicking with these Sweaty Betty leggings. The MC UK team have tested and can confirm - they're well worth the price point. BAM Mallea cross-back crop top £19 at BAM Long-form, flattering and comfortable, too, this long-line crop top has a built-in bra to ensure you feel supported through your cardio sessions. Plus, it looks cute to wear to brunch. Unisex 530 Shoes £100 at New Balance Last but by no means least, it's important to wear the right footwear while getting your steps in to avoid injury or any imbalance niggles. We're fans of the New Balance 530s, a super comfortable and stylish addition to your workout wardrobe.

