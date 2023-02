Clarins FAQs

How do I get a free gift with my purchase from Clarins?

You will frequently find special promotions that allow you to claim multiple travel-sized skincare and makeup items when you meet a minimum spend. We will list all these deals here, so you won't have to hunt down your Clarins free gifts!

How can I get a discount at Clarins?

If you're a new customer, you are entitled to 10% off your first order from Clarins! Just sign up for the email newsletter to receive your unique Clarins discount code. As an added bonus, you'll stay in the loop about the latest events and product drops.

How do I apply my Clarins discount code?

First, you've got to shop 'till you drop for the best beauty and skincare products! The most popular products include Clarins gift sets, lip oil, hand cream and eye cream, Clarins foundation, body lotion, moisturiser, and night cream. Next, find a valid Clarins discount code from our site, and then type it into the correct box during Clarins online checkout to apply your discount.

Is there a Clarins student discount?

Yes, there is a 10% Clarins student discount at this time. Save on luxury skincare, makeup and more, when you verify your student status. If for any reason you aren't eligible for this special Clarins offer, just grab a different code from our page for similar savings.

How does the Clarins Reward Scheme work?

You can stack up savings with the Clarins Reward Scheme. Sign up to earn one point for every pound spent. Once you reach 120 points, you get a £15 Clarins voucher code to spend on all the best new beauty products, like Clarins Beauty Flash Balm and Total Eye Lift.

Can I get free delivery from Clarins?

Luckily, Clarins offers free standard delivery on all U.K. orders over £50. Plus, enjoy your selection of three free gifts with every order, and then head to the virtual skincare boutique for free beauty advice from Clarins experts.