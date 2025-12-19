These Are the Nail Trends Experts Say Will Be Everywhere in 2026

Glass slipper nails, chocolate brown and the oil manicure are just some of the nail trends that entered our consciousness this past year. Yet, if you thought that 2025 was a great year to be a nail lover, I’ve got exciting news for you. Never one to rest on my laurels, I’ve already turned my attention to a new year of nail trends and, trust me, if you thought last year was good, 2026’s nail trends may just be even better.

You see, rather than throwing the blueprints out the window, 2026 promises to build upon many of the nail trends we already know and love, enhancing and elevating them with fresh finishes, luxe tones and refined details. How do I know this? Well, I’ve been lucky enough to sit down with three of the biggest and best nail artists in the business, and of course, there was only one thing I wanted to ask them: "What nail trends will we all be asking for in 2026?"

Thankfully, they didn’t disappoint, revealing that 2026's biggest nail trends are set to have something for everyone. From elegant shades and minimalist finishes to playful textures and even creative takes on nail art, 2026 is set to be a year of nail excellence. To prove it, let me dive deeper into the nine trends they predict we'll see a lot of in 2026. Save this for your next nail appointment to ensure you’re ahead of the curve…

1. Bare Bases

Let’s start with a nail trend that’s all about enhancing our nails rather than concealing them. “For 2026, sheer tints and healthy-looking blurring nudes will be big,” explained celebrity manicurist and ORLY ambassador Queenie Nyugen, “Think pink-beige, peachy, and milky neutrals that enhance the natural nail.”

“Remember bare nails = intentional minimalism, not nothing,” she continued, so don’t say goodbye to nail polish altogether. Instead, opt for lightweight, sheer shades or tinted nail treatments in natural-looking tones for a your-nails-but-better finish.

2. Airy Nudes

Next, sitting in the same shade family as the bare bases we just spoke about, but packing slightly more pigment, are airy or milky nudes. “For 2026, take inspiration from Pantone’s colour of the year 2026 ‘Cloud Dancer,” says manicurist Ami Streets, “With soft, airy, “cloud-like” whites or very light sheer gels that give a subtle, clean finish.”

These soft tones are incredibly wearable and look great year-round, making them ideal for those who don’t want to follow seasonal nail trends. Pair with neat cuticles and a glossy top coat.

3. Buttery Pastels

Each year, as we move into spring, pastel manicures inevitably start to fill our nail inspo boards; however, for 2026, step away from opaque shades and instead opt for creamy tones with a glassy sheen for a fresh take on the trend.

“Gel colours with a subtle sheen feel far more modern than fully opaque finishes,” explained Emelie Sanscartier, nail artist and founder of Gelcare, “For our Gelcare SS26 collection, I’m working on buttery pastels that offer just the right balance: almost opaque, yet still allowing the free edge to gently peek through. This creates an effortless, elevated French-manicure effect that feels understated but luxurious.”

4. Earthy Tones

Much like pastel tones take hold each spring, in the colder months, it’s rich, earthy shades that we all gravitate towards. For 2026, however, Ami predicts we’ll be requesting these moody hues year-round. “I believe we’re going to see lots of chocolate-style browns and oyster-grey with pearlescent undertones,” she told me when I asked her to share her 2026 nail trend predictions. Why? Well, these “elegant shades feel very grown-up chic,” she explained, making them the ideal choice for those who gravitate towards expensive-looking nail colours with a timeless feel.

5. Subtle Shimmer

If you only take note of one nail trend ahead of the new year, it’s that sparkle isn’t just for the festive period. Both Ami and Emilie shared with me that they predict subtle takes on shimmer are going to be huge throughout 2026. For Emilie, “Ultra-fine shimmers combined with pearlescent textures will become a key staple,” while Ami explained that, “Soft pearlescent gels or micro-sheen finishes are the perfect choice for giving nails a gentle glow without being flashy.”

So how do you use them? Well, Ami swears by nail polishes which feature tints of colour along with brightening pigments for nails that “look super healthy and glowing,” while Emilie loves “layering [shimmer polishes] both under and over sheer jelly colours.” Yet, while techniques vary, one thing’s for sure: we’re all going to be asking for soft sparkle nails in 2026.

6. Cat Eye Textures

And it’s not just subtle takes on shimmer that are set to take hold in 2026. Seen on celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Vanessa Hudgens, cat eye nails are still proving hugely popular with Google searches for the trending look doubling towards the end of 2025.

“Magnetic cat-eye effects keep rising because they look dimensional with almost no extra art,” explained Queenie when I asked her why we can’t get enough of the velvet-like look. “For 2026, expect softer 'velvet' halos and diagonal flashes,” she continued, “especially in jewel tones, smoky neutrals, and shifty pastels.”

Mylee Amulet Cat Eye Gel Polish £9.99 at Mylee Le Mini Macaron Cat Eye Gel Polish Set in Moon Beam £13 at Sephora

7. Refined 3D Art

Next up, maximalist nail art lovers may want to look away now because, according to Queenie, in 2026, statement nail art designs are out, and pared-back, micro nail art is in. “This year, 3D nail art goes more refined and micro-scale,” she told me, “Look for subtle raised droplets, tiny pearls, gel-stitched lines, and translucent sculpted accents rather than heavy maximal sets.”

The great thing is, this is a trend that can easily be adapted to suit your personal style. For the minimalists, follow nail artist Iram’s lead with delicate jewel details, while those who prefer more statement looks can still lean into more intricate nail art designs, just keep them to a much smaller scale for a trend-led look.

8. Chrome Details

Chrome nails first shot to cult status as far back as 2022; however, according to Queenie, we're not over them yet. She predicts the mirror finish is still going to play a part in our 2026 manicures, albeit in subtler, more understated interpretations than we’ve opted for in previous years.

“For 2026, chrome shifts from loud mirror to wearable glow,” Queenie told me, “Think sheer pearly overlays and “glazed” tips in champagne, rose-gold, milky lavender, and warm nude chromes.” These shimmery details pair perfectly with the airy nude bases mentioned earlier, or add a soft chrome overlay to an earthy shade to tap into two trends in one.

9. Short Shapes

Lastly, now that we’ve covered trending nail colours and nail art, you may be wondering which nail shape will prove most popular in 2026. Well, it turns out, we’re all going to be returning to short square and squoval shapes to tap into the clean girl look.

“Nail shapes are trending shorter and more practical, with clean squoval and square silhouettes taking the lead,” Emelie told me, “These shapes feel chic, intentional, and easy to maintain, ideal for those embracing polished simplicity while still wanting a trend-forward finish.” To create this shape at home, tools are key, so invest in a high-quality nail file and buffing block for precise shaping and sculpting.