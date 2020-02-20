Aspinal of London FAQs

When is the next Aspinal of London sale?

Whether it's summer, autumn, winter, or spring, you can take advantage of the many seasonal sales at Aspinal of London with savings of up to 70%. While it's hard to know exactly when the next sale will happen, we recommend that you opt-in for the mailing list to get the latest news.

Does Aspinal of London have a student discount?

Unfortunately, there are no Aspinal of London student discounts available as a regular promotion. Students can always save by shopping in the sale section or by taking advantage of the promo codes and special offers available here at Marie Claire!

Does Aspinal of London have an NHS discount?

Although there isn't a discount just for members of the NHS, everyone can enjoy some great savings by using Aspinal of London promo codes. If an NHS discount becomes available, you'll hear about it here on Marie Claire!

Does Aspinal of London have a Black Friday sale?

Yes, on Black Friday and Cyber Weekend, you can receive sitewide savings on everything including Aspinal of London bags, wallets, card holders, and more. Check back closer to November and keep an eye on this page to see the hottest deals as soon as they arrive.

How do I redeem my Aspinal of London discount code?

If you missed an Aspinal of London sale, you can still redeem a discount code to receive a new purse, phone case, travel wallet, Lottie bag, or keyring at a cost-effective price. Copy and paste the promo code at checkout and make sure that you hit "apply" to receive your discount.