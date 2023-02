Astrid and Miyu FAQs

Does Astrid and Miyu offer a student discount?

Astrid and Miyu do not currently offer a discount to students at this time, but there is no shorts of ways that students can save! Browse this page for the latest sales, launches, voucher codes, free delivery offers, and more!

How do I get a discount at Astrid and Miyu?

You can shop and save today on luxury necklaces, earrings and rings when you sign up for the Astrid and Miyu newsletter! You'll receive 10% off your first purchase via unique discount code to your sign up email.

How Do I Redeem My Astrid & Miyu Discount Code?

If you’ve filled your shopping cart with earrings and rings, an Astrid & Miyu discount code could lessen the price significantly. Copy and paste the code into the coupon box to receive your Astrid & Miyu discount. An Astrid & Miyu NHS discount and an Astrid & Miyu student discount are also available.

Does Astrid & Miyu Offer Free Delivery?

Astrid & Miyu offers free delivery on all orders to the United Kingdom, United States, and Canada; no Astrid & Miyu voucher is required. If you are ordering tattoos, Huggies, an ear cuff, a necklace or a bracelet internationally, you need to spend over £100 for free delivery services. Don’t forget to combine free delivery with an Astrid & Miyu sale to save even more.