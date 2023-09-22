FAQs

How can I get Selfridges free delivery? There are several ways to get free delivery on your next Selfridges order; the easiest is signing up for Selfridge+, however, it is not the only way. Before you place your next order, look through our voucher codes to claim a Selfridges free delivery code when you spend over £150.

Does Selfridges offer express delivery? Yes, if you simply can’t wait for your Selfridges order to arrive, you can opt for next-day delivery. Your order will arrive the following working day, provided that your order is placed before 2pm.

Will there be a Selfridges Black Friday sale? Based on previous years, Selfridges has taken part in the Black Friday sales. So, it is likely that they will again this year on Friday 24th November. Be sure to take a look at the Selfridges website over the week of the 24th so you don't miss out.

Is there a Selfridges new customer discount? Although there isn't a new customer discount as standard, if you are about to place your first order with Selfridges, take a moment to have a look for any promo codes that apply to new customers. These types of discounts are fairly common at Selfridges so it's always worth taking a look. You can also get free shipping on your first order when you join the Selfridges mailing list, so make sure you take advantage of that if you're a new customer.

How do I contact Selfridges? If you need to get in touch with Selfridges, you can give them a ring on the following number: 08001 23400. Their phone lines are open: Mon - Sun, 9am - 10pm. Alternatively, you can contact them via Live Chat on their website.

What is Selfridges' return policy? Selfridges offers a full refund or exchange within 28 days of purchase, provided that the items are in original condition and that you have proof of purchase. And don't sweat it, returns are able to be made online or in store.

Is there a Selfridges student discount? Unfortunately, there isn't a Selfridges student discount code available currently but that doesn't mean that it's impossible to stretch your student budget. There has been student savings at Selfridges before and there may be again. We keep this page up to date with all the relevant information you need to make sure you have the best deals for every purchase.

Hints and tips

Being a luxury retailer and specialising in designer products, Selfridges is expensive. But with high price tags comes the opportunity for mega savings, thanks to sought-after Selfridges discount codes. Scroll on for money-saving hints and tips, and be sure to bookmark this page, which we will keep updated with the latest Selfridges voucher codes and deals.

Newsletter Offers: Get free next-day UK delivery on your next order when you sign up for the Selfridges newsletter. Plus, being on the email list will keep you up to date on all the latest promotions and events.

Sale: Next time you find yourself looking through the Selfridges website for something new for yourself, make sure you check out the sale section. When you do, you can shop for high-quality garments for a fraction of the price. Whether it’s a square-neck midi dress fit for a garden party, Lancome Ultra Wear Foundation for that flawless base, or a Track Club cotton sweatshirt so you can lounge in style, you’re sure to find something you’ll love.

Homepage: It's worth scrolling down the Selfridges homepage to find additional sales on specific product ranges. From discounts on outdoor homeware to designer handbags, the homepage proudly displays some of Selfridges' best limited-time deals, so make sure you snap up anything you like the look of as they won't be on offer for long.

Under £75: If you’d like to treat yourself to a little something or make someone’s day just that little bit brighter without splashing the cash, Selfridges is the place for you. Take a look at their super handy under £75 section where you’ll be able to explore and purchase bits and pieces that will put a smile on your face, at affordable prices.

Pre-Loved: Got your eye on something a little out of your price range? At Selfridges, you can discover and purchase pre-loved pieces at great prices. Whether it’s a Gucci GG canvas shoulder bag, a pair of Dior oval-frame sunglasses, or an Omega gold-plated watch, treat yourself to something new and save money while you do.

Rental Scheme: Thinking about buying yourself something special but not sure whether you’ll get enough use out of it? Or, perhaps you’ve got a big event coming up that you need a new dress for? Make the most of Selfridges with their rental scheme where you can select your desired piece to rent anywhere from 4 - 30 days, at prices you’ll love.

Wish List: To make the most of the Selfridges deals, create an account and make a Selfridges wish list. That way, all of the items you're after will be in one place and you will be able to see when they go on sale to get the best prices available.

Selfridges Plus: Selfridges Plus will cost you just £10 and will entitle you to unlimited deliveries across the UK and EU for 12 months. Better yet, there's no minimum order value, and you can choose from unlimited UK timed, nominated, standard, and next-day delivery. Note: Selfridges Plus is only available across the UK and EU. If you live outside of that, there is a Selfridges Global option - setting you back £40 for the year.

Gifts: Whether you’ve got an upcoming birthday or a special occasion, Selfridges has everything you’ll ever need to make someone’s day even more special. From gifts for her, for him, and for little ones, to beauty gifts, food & wine, jewellery, flowers, and more, they’ve got something for everyone.

How to use your Selfridges discount code

In order to use your Selfridges discount code, simply find the one you want and press 'get code' - it will appear in a pop-up box. Then, head over to the Selfridges website and add your favourite items to the basket. Once you're happy with everything you have selected, you can begin the checkout process by clicking the bag icon at the top right of the page. You will then see your order total along with the voucher code box where you can add your Selfridges discount code and click the 'APPLY' button to claim your savings.

What to Buy at Selfridges

If you’re after luxury items, Selfridges is the place to be. This one-of-a-kind department store offers luxury at every corner. Over the years, Selfridges has added a variety of categories to its already expansive roster of products.

When it comes to clothing; Selfridges has a lot to offer. Men and women can enjoy a large number of luxury brands such as ALDO, Burberry, Billionaire Boys Club, Gucci and so many more. Whether you’re searching for a new comfy hoodie or a new power suit to usher in a strong work ethic, you can create unique outfits (shoes, accessories, and bags included) when you shop at Selfridges.

You can complete the look with their huge beauty selection. With well-known beauty brands such as Charlotte Tilbury and Dior, you can get your hands on skincare, haircare, makeup, fragrances, men’s grooming products, and health and wellbeing products. Whatever you may need to tie your look together, Selfridges have got it for you.

On top of that, you can also find kid’s toys, homeware, tech products, jewellery, flowers, and even food items with Selfridges. They offer luxury items at competitive prices in every category and you can find some of their best prices in their seasonal reductions sections. Another great time to make some savings when shopping at Selfridges is Black Friday and Cyber Monday; Marie Claire editors have compiled a list of some of the best Cyber Monday deals that were available last year so you can know what to expect this year.

If you’re on the hunt for some of the best luxury prices, make sure to take a look at what they have to offer so you can stay super chic and within budget.

