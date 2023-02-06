These are 5 of the best Pilates socks you can buy, all tested by team MC

If you've made it a goal of yours to try a new Pilates workout (opens in new tab) this month, making sure you have the right equipment is an easy way to help you feel more confident for your first class, whether you're doing it at home or in a studio.

There are so many benefits to Pilates (opens in new tab), and it's quickly become one of my favourite workouts this year, however, without the right equipment, you might find yourself slipping and sliding all over the place.

So, what can you do to stop this? Say hello to Pilates socks. You might be thinking, what makes these socks different to normal socks? The key is in the sole. Most Pilates socks will have non-slip soles with rubber grips, which means that your feet won't be slipping during your workout.

These clever socks can be worn for at-home Pilates classes, Reformer Pilates classes (opens in new tab) and more, and can also be worn for yoga and barre workouts, too.

Here at Marie Claire UK, we've all been giving the trending workout a go, so we took it upon ourselves to book a group Reformer Pilates class and test out some of the most popular brands to see which socks were really worth investing in. We roped in our Health Editor, Ally Head (opens in new tab), our Fashion Editor, Zoe Anastasiou (opens in new tab), our News Editor, Jadie Troy-Pryde (opens in new tab), and our Producer, Sofia Piza. Our Ecommerce Writer, Grace Lindsay (opens in new tab), also tested the socks out whilst doing a Pilates class at home.

Health Editor Ally Head and Ecommerce Writer Grace Lindsay testing the best Pilates socks (Image credit: Ally Head and Grace Lindsay)

5 of the best Pilates socks to buy now

Most stylish Pilates socks

(opens in new tab) Alo Yoga Pivot Barre Sock £25 at Alo Yoga (opens in new tab) "I'm obsessed with Alo Yoga's trendy workout gear, and these socks further solidified this obsession. One of my biggest fears when doing Reformer Pilates is the thought of slipping. These socks have a very strong no slip grip (and cushioning!) throughout the sole that helped me feel comfortable whilst allowing me to fully concentrate on engaging my muscles rather than avoiding a fall. The design of these socks is also perfect for anyone who loves the ballet core aesthetic and, like me, loves a stylish workout sock moment." Sofia Piza, Producer

Best Pilates socks with toe separators

(opens in new tab) Goodmove 2pk Cotton Rich Yoga Socks £8 at Marks and Spencer (opens in new tab) "As a complete Pilates newbie, I wasn't entirely sure whether I would need a pair of socks for my first ever Reformer class. However, the Goodmove socks came in very handy when I started to get a sweat on and needed that extra grip. The silicone dots on the sole helped keep me from slipping when it came to the trickier movements, and although I'm used to practicing yoga barefoot, they're light enough that it didn't feel wildly unusual. It's worth noting that they do have a separate section for the big toe - bringing back the nostalgia of the noughties toe sock era - so if you prefer a full sock, you may want to consider another style." Jadie Troy-Pryde, News Editor

Best Lululemon Pilates socks

(opens in new tab) Lululemon Find Your Balance Studio Tab Sock £18 at Lululemon (opens in new tab) "These Lululemon socks made my at-home Pilates class so much easier. I have wooden floors and even on my workout mat, I found my feet were sliding all over the place before trying these out. The grippy soles work really well, and the socks also have interior grips to stop them from falling off. One thing to note, my feet did get quite sweaty, so these might not be the best choice for more intense workouts." Grace Lindsay, Ecommerce Writer

Best affordable Pilates socks

(opens in new tab) Kimjaly Non-Slip Yoga Toe Socks £6.99 at Decathlon (opens in new tab)