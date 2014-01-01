Shopping
Our fashion editors pick the best style buys for you and your budget. See the hottest high street and designer pieces for the ultimate new season refresh.
Celebrities Can't Get Enough of This Iconic British Bag That's Currently Discounted
The Aspinal Mayfair is a true classic
By Amelia Yeomans
Rixo Is Easily My Most Recommended Dress Brand, and It’s Offering a Rare Discount This Week
Shop our curation of the best pieces
By Amelia Yeomans
This is Why I Always Wait to Buy Cashmere Jumpers in the Black Friday Sales
A classic wardrobe staple for less? It's a no-brainer
By Clementina Jackson
Kate Middleton Just Stepped Out Carrying the Perfect Brown Suede Handbag
A rare deal on a royal favourite
By Sofia Piza
Every Stylish Celebrity Owns a Handbag from This Iconic British Brand—These Are the Best Picks from the Black Friday Sale
Strathberry Bags: Kate Middleton, Pamela Anderson, and Meghan Markle Approved
By Sofia Piza
I Always Shop for New Coats During Black Friday — These Are the Deals I’ve Spotted So Far
I've done the scrolling so you don't have to
By Natalie Hammond
I Own More Than 40 Pairs of Jeans, and These Are By Far the Best
They're finally on sale, too
By Clementina Jackson
How I Build My Forever Wardrobe During Sale Season—14 Timeless Pieces I’m Eyeing Right Now
Luxurious cashmere sweaters, cosy shearling coats, perfect-fit jeans and more timeless investments
By Lauren Cunningham
I’m a Fashion Editor and This Is the One Underrated Wardrobe Saviour I Recommend to Everyone
Give your knitwear a new lease of life
By Penny Goldstone
The Best Designer Handbag Deals to Shop Now
Classic styles that are well worth the investment
By Clementina Jackson
Statement Accessories To Elevate Any Outfit This Season
6 outfit add-ons guaranteed to make any outfit pop
By Andrea Thompson
Toteme Is the Elevated Fashion Brand Stylish Celebrities Swear By
I've found rare discounts on some of the brand's cult pieces
By Amelia Yeomans
This Rise & Fall Suede Trench I’ve Been Eyeing All Season Is Finally 20% Off
Resist fast-fashion impulses and choose timeless pieces this Black Friday
By Natalie Hammond
I'm Breaking My No-Sale Shopping Rule for These 12 Reformation Staples
The brand has 25% off everything right now
By Clementina Jackson
The Art of Gifting...with Sharmadean Reid
The entrepreneur shares her top tips for mastering holiday gifting
By Sofia Piza
These Jewellery Cleaning Machines Makes My Engagement Ring Look Brand New—And They're Currently on Sale
An underrated wardrobe essential
By Penny Goldstone
It's Pay Day! Here is Everything the Marie Claire Team is Buying
Straight from the experts
By Sofia Piza
These Are Officially the Best Black Jeans—I've Done the Legwork So You Don’t Have To
The denim designers to know and the latest shapes that are trending
By Sofia Piza
This Celebrity-Loved Cashmere Brand Is Rarely On Sale — These Are the 12 Pieces We're Eyeing
Time to upgrade your winter knits
By Sofia Piza
17 Workwear Dresses That Make Getting Dressed So Much Easier
Stress-free mornings coming up
By Lauren Cunningham
Rihanna, Hailey Bieber, and Chloe Grace Moretz Love This Dark Denim Hue
Effortlessly chic and easy to style all year round
By Sofia Piza
5 Smart Layering Tricks To Keep You Warm Without Needing Bulky Outerwear
How to nail lean layers
By Lauren Cunningham
The Ultimate Pet Gift Guide — For Pets and Their Humans
Expertly curated by a devoted pet owner
By Sofia Piza
Andrea's It List: The Perfect Low-Effort Party Attire
Invest in quality pieces that you'll wear for years to come
By Andrea Thompson
This is the Quietly Cool Parisian Coat Brand You Don’t Realise You’re Seeing Everywhere
Introducing: Nour Hammour
By Clementina Jackson
The Ultimate Christmas Gifts For Him—Timeless, Thoughtful And a Little Indulgent
Exactly what he deserves
By Sunil Makan
The Art of Gifting...with Charlotte and Angus Buchanan
The design duo share their top tips for mastering holiday gifting
By Sofia Piza
I’ve Narrowed Down the Black Friday Fashion Deals That Will Stand the Test of Time in Your Wardrobe
The investments you won't want to miss
I Tried on Every Coat from Charlotte Simone's New Collection
These are the 6 standout styles to shop