Not sure how to fuel? Scared your shoes aren't quite right? Or just worried you won't make it through in one piece? Let the running experts impart their wisdom.

FYI, the London Marathon is just eighteen days away, and if you’re Googling ‘training tips for marathon’, chances are, you’re running it (or taking on another marathon soon after).

If you are about to run your first ever marathon, you’re likely feeling a combination of excitement, nerves, and what runners call ‘maranoia’ – marathon paranoia, aka a slight nagging feeling that you haven’t quite done enough in training.

Public service announcement here: as long as you’ve ticked off the majority of your miles and followed (most of) your plan, you’ll have done enough. Marathon training is a fine balance between too little and too much – yes, rest is as important as training. Plus, trusting in your training is often as important as the training itself.

Keep reading for an array of top tips from the running experts at New Balance and a strength expert from Fiit, too. They’ll be breaking down the fifteen most important things you need to know pre running your first race and covering the all-important essentials like how to fuel, how to train, and what not to do come race day (aka wear brand new running trainers or accidentally snooze your alarm).

Training tips for a marathon: 15 need-to-knows

In training

1. Stick to a plan

As Sean Kazab, strength trainer at Fiit points out, research has shown those who have a specific workout plan are significantly more likely to achieve their goals. Following a running training plan is no different to following your favourite home workouts or gym classes, where your instructor talks you through your workout step-by-step. “It takes decision making out of the process so all you have to focus on is each session,” he explains.

“There are many training plans out there claiming to be the best but, realistically, the best plan is the one that you can stick to and that fits in with your lifestyle.”

Try this: when picking out a plan, try and look at the number of sessions per week and make sure it’s something you know you can stick to.

2. Workout your goal

This one’s important – as, as Kazab says, without a goal, you can’t score. Whether yours is to finish – that’s a feat in itself – or aim for a certain time – also impressive – remember not to compare yourself to others. This is your marathon, and your journey.

“Having clear specific, measurable and deliberate goals will help you develop a clear action plan,” he explains.

Try this: Whatever your goal is, write it down and make it clear.

3. Don’t do too much, too soon

FYI, most running injuries are caused from doing too much too soon after doing not enough for too long.

Try this: Gradually build your running up from whatever fitness base you’re at – our running tips for beginners feature may help.

4. Remember to strength train, too

You might assume that training for a marathon simply means running loads, right?

Wrong. “Weight training is something endurance runners often neglect but its importance for both injury prevention as well as improvements in performance have been proven time and time again,” explains Kazab.

Try this: Add in one to two full body strength training sessions a week – the workouts on Fiit’s Marathon Prep Collection are specifically designed with runners in mind.

5. Prioritise sleep

Sounds simple, not so much in reality. “A consistent sleep routine is one of the most underrated methods of improving your recovery,” explains Kazab.

Try this: Ensure you have a good night’s sleep before all of yours runs, where possible. Growth hormones released in your sleep are key for tissue repair and recovery, so getting a consistent seven to eight hours in bed will only be beneficial. Wondering how you can get to sleep? Our guide to insomnia treatment is here to help.

The day before the race

6. Plan in advance

One thing to keep worries at bay? Have a clear race plan, and have a clear post-race plan, too, advises Jonny Mellor, New Balance athlete.

Try this: “As well as having a race plan in place, do make sure you’ve made a plan to meet friends and family after the race,” he advises. “The finish line is often very congested – knowing what set place your loved ones will be at after the marathon will help you push through the harder miles.”

7. Check your kit

Again, sounds obvious, but you’d be surprised how many people end up scrambling around for safety pins or Vaseline come race day. Running shoes? Check. Gym leggings? Check.

Try this: “The day before the race, do a final kit check,” shares Mellor. “Pin your number to your vest and make sure you’ve not forgotten anything you might need on race day.”

Mellor likes to make notes in his phone in the week before the marathon to make sure he’s prepared.

8. Prepare yourself mentally for the tough bits

Tough patches are inevitable in a marathon – how you tackle them is up to you.

“These tough bits can sometimes come earlier than you think, so it’s good to think about how you will overcome them with positive self talk and reminding yourself of all the hard work and training you have put in,” shares Steve Vernon, New Balance coach.

Try this: Have a clear action plan for how you’re going to overcome negative thoughts and emotions mid-race. “There is no need to panic if you have done the work, so simply slow down and allow it to pass,” advises Vernon.

9. Break down the mileage

This one’s really key. “The overall distance can be daunting, so break it down with process goals,” recommends Vernon.

Try this: Whether you’ll aim for distance markers – ten miles, fifteen, twenty, twenty five and then the finish – or instead focus on landmarks or where your friends and family cheering along is up to you. “You can reward yourself by having some of your favourite fuel or listening to a motivational song – anything that gives you a boost, advises Vernon.

10. Sort your fueling

On the topic of fueling – made sure you’ve worked out what works for you prior to race day. You’ll need to fuel little and often, explains Mellor – as a general rule of thumb, you’ll need at least 30g of carbs per hour minimum.

Try this: “If you have eaten and hydrated well in the 48 hours before, your glycogen stores will be optimised, but you will still need to drink and fuel along the way,” he explains. Try to sip at drinks at regular intervals and take on some fuel either in the form of a sports drink, gel or sweets at least once every hour.

11. Eat simple foods

On the nutrition topic, don’t eat anything too different in the week leading up to race day. “The final week before the marathon isn’t the time to make changes to your diet,” shares Mellor.

Try this: Instead, eat foods that you know are good on your stomach. Prep your fridge (or bag) with porridge pots and basic carbs that you know work for you.

On race day

12. Give yourself enough time

You don’t want to be scrambling around pre-race, as we’ve touched on, so make sure you’re prepared.

Try this: “Wake up in plenty of time on race day and give yourself sufficient time to go to the bathroom, eat and get to the start line so you’re not rushing,” advises Mellor. Also note here: it’s normal not to sleep well the night before the race. You’ll be nervous – this is bound to happen.

13. Don’t try anything new

Again, you’ll have heard it before but would be amazed at how many people do it. “Don’t wear anything new in the marathon – this includes running shoes, gym leggings and any other workout kit,” explains Mellor.

Try this: Opt for trainers you’ve worn before and broken in, advises the athlete. “Break any new kit in for a couple of weeks before racing in them,” he advises. “I like to do a final dress rehearsal two weeks out, which includes running in the kit and trainers I plan wearing on race morning.”

14. Remember to take the first half of the race steady

It’s likely you will have a goal in mind based on your training – make sure you don’t set off too fast, as you’ll come to regret it in the second half of the race, shares Vernon.

Try this: “Run steady for the first half – it’s easy to get carried away with the adrenaline from the crowds and hearing your family and friends at the road, so be smart,” he adds.

15. And lastly… enjoy

Because, ultimately, that’s what it’s about, right? “Make sure you enjoy the race,” stresses Vernon. “We all know the marathon is hard for all abilities, but you can still enjoy it by soaking in the incredible atmosphere along the way and sharing the journey with fellow competitors out on the road,” he says.

Try this: Smile when you start to suffer….if it works for World Marathon Record Holder Eliud Kipchoge then its worth trying, says Vernon.

What is a marathon?

Simply put, a long-distance running race, of 26.2 miles or 42km. “It’s over eight ParkRuns or 105.5 laps of a running track,” explains Vernon. “Either way, it’s a long way!”

Is it normal to feel nervous before a marathon?

Short answer? Yes, explains Mellor.

“It’s perfectly normal to feel nervous pre-race and it’s worth remembering thousands of runners are going through exactly the same,” he shares. “Nerves are good – they show you care. Remind yourself of the tough sessions you worked through and trust that you’ve given it your best shot. It’s all you can do,” he concludes.