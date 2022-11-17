Sunil Makan (opens in new tab) is the Editor of British Marie Claire. With over 12 years of publishing experience, working on print publications and their digital counterparts, national newspapers and digital pure plays he is an Editor, Strategist, Content Producer and Creative Director.
Prior to Marie Claire, Sunil worked at ELLE, InStyle, Shortlist Media and freelanced at various other titles. Sunil’s specialisms include Fashion, Beauty and Grooming, Lifestyle and Culture.
-
Six seductive new reads you don’t want to miss this month
Curl up with our pick of the best books this month
By Catherine Jarvie
-
Prince William says he supports both England and Wales amid sports controversy
He's in a bit of a predicament
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why isn't the media giving adequate space to the story of Brittney Griner?
By Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu