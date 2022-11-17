Sunil Makan (opens in new tab) is the Editor of British Marie Claire. With over 12 years of publishing experience, working on print publications and their digital counterparts, national newspapers and digital pure plays he is an Editor, Strategist, Content Producer and Creative Director.





Prior to Marie Claire, Sunil worked at ELLE, InStyle, Shortlist Media and freelanced at various other titles. Sunil’s specialisms include Fashion, Beauty and Grooming, Lifestyle and Culture.



