About Marie Claire

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

For 31 years Marie Claire has been *the* thinking woman’s fashion and beauty destination, with a mission to entertain, inform and campaign on the issues that really matter to women.

Made up of a multi-award-winning team of digital journalists, influencers and experts, covering a range of global topics including fashion, beauty, relationships, careers, plus agenda-setting news – all whilst keeping authority and authenticity at its heart.

Sustainability

With over 30 years of championing sustainability through the lens of people, planet and regeneration, Marie Claire is in the vanguard of women’s brands championing environmental issues ranging from global warming to ethical fashion. Read our sustainability content

Meet the Marie Claire team

Andrea Thompson, Editor in Chief

Andrea Thompson has worked as a journalist for a range of publications including The Daily Mail, The Sunday Times, The Guardian, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia. For much of her career Andrea has specialised in investigative journalism and loves helping bring to light inspirational stories from people who traditionally have not been given a voice in mainstream media.

In her years as an undercover reporter, she travelled the world for the Daily Mail, exposing everything from child labour in India to rogue surgeons in Moscow who were creating stem cell beauty treatments from aborted foetuses. She’s secretly filmed money-grabbing doctors on Harley Street for Channel 4 show The Ugly Face of Beauty and went undercover on celebrity yachts in Cannes to investigate the casting couch tradition that exploits young models during festival season. Her most nerve-wrecking stories included researching the casual use of rape-drugs in Goa for The Sunday Times and going undercover to expose the dubious business dealings of property tycoon Donald Trump for The Daily Mail, a whole decade before he took up residence at the White House.

Read more from Andrea Thomson

Holly Rains, Digital Editor

Holly has over 10 years journalism experience, working as an editor and writer, specialising in digital media, content strategy and dog breeds. Prior to Marie Claire, she has held senior staff positions at ELLE UK, InStyle, Grazia and Company magazine.

Videos you may like:

Holly is a frequent speaker, panelist and interviewer on a range of subjects including media trends, careers and entertainment. From working with Reuters to provide global red carpet coverage for events like the BAFTAs, to discussing celebrity trends on network TV. Her love of office-based meetings means that the days of discovering the melting point of Cadbury’s Flakes are long gone, but when she isn’t dreaming of scheduling in meetings, she likes to think about social media, and how best to avoid it whilst still retaining the title of ‘digital’ editor.

Read more from Holly Rains

Lisa Oxenham, Beauty and Style Director

An award-winning journalist and creative director, brand consultant and founder #LiseOfLife and #ImBack. Lisa is an avid environmentalist and vegan. Also an influencer in her own right, Lisa is regularly invited to speak on panels and consult for beauty brands. Read more from Lisa Oxenham Katie Thomas, Digital Beauty Editor Katie Thomas is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over 10 years of experience on women’s luxury lifestyle titles, she covers everything from the best beauty looks from the red carpet and stand out trends from the catwalk, to colonic irrigation and to the best mascaras on the market. Originally from Wiltshire, she spent much of her childhood in Germany and Switzerland learning to ski, but failing the language. She went to Bournemouth University, where she studied Multi-Media Journalism. Her favourite part of the job is recommending products that she knows her friends, family and readers will love and benefit from using. As she always says, ‘the best foundation is a bloody good skincare routine. Read more from Katie Thomas

Jenny Proudfoot, Digital Features Editor Jenny got her degree in International Development with French at the University of East Anglia, specialising in politics and gender studies. It was during her degree that she got her lightbulb moment that she wanted to work in the industry, building a team during her Erasmus year in the Loire Valley, France, and launching a student magazine from her student dormitory to gain experience. Fast-forward five years and she’s living her dream job as Marie Claire UK’s Digital Features Editor, having worked her way up from intern. Interviewing is Jenny’s favourite part of the job, whether it’s on a film premiere red carpet, a Hollywood film press junket or part of her acclaimed Women Who Win series, seeing her pick the brains of high profile game-changing women on asking for pay rises and pushing forwards. Read more from Jenny Proudfoot Jadie Troy-Pryde, Lifestyle and Social Media Editor Jadie’s name first appeared in print aged 10 when her poetry was published and it spurred on her on to write at every opportunity. While studying English Literature and Drama at the University of Sussex, her bylines cropped up in the local newspaper after she blagged her way into a job as a theatre and music reviewer. Since then she has worked for a range of digital brands including GraziaDaily, Women’s Health, Fabulous, new!, heatworld and CloserOnline. Jadie has interviewed a number of celebs at junkets, on the red carpet and in cramped nightclubs. She once attempted to beatbox in front of a bemused teenage Disney star and unfortunately the whole thing was caught on camera – however, she is hopeful that it will never resurface. Read more from Jadie Troy-Pryde

Ally Head, Health, Sustainability and Relationships Editor With over five years experience, Ally’s written for Women’s Health, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, Glamour and more, and has an English Language BA and a Magazine Journalism MA. When she’s not writing, she’s training for her next race (she loves marathons and isn’t mad—or so she says) or hunting down a good pastry. Her career highlight? Winning Rude Health’s porridge championships two years in a row. Not bad. Day-to-day for Marie Claire, she reports on the latest news stories and writes health, sustainability and lifestyle digital features. She’s always the first to volunteer to sweat-test the newest fitness trend or share a measured, expert-led take on current health topics. Low grade depression? PTSD? COVID and fertility? She’s covered the lot with guidance from some of the best experts in the business. You can always count on her for a measured nutrition take, too, mainly because she’s tried the lot and has a AfN nutrition qualification. She also freelances as a food stylist, having worked backstage at many a BBC Good Food Show with chefs like James Martin, Mary Berry and Rachel Allen. Read more from Ally Head Penny Goldstone, Digital Fashion Editor Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine). Although she’s always loved fashion – she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss’ boho phase – her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales. However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. Read more from Penny Goldstone

Ana Ospina, Designer

Ana is the digital designer at Marie Claire. She has experience in multiple areas of work, including: advertising, brochures, branding, collateral, direct mail, website design flyers, leaflet and editorial design, which is her main area of experience and interest.