Anti-gravity, hybrid or extremely hot, there's a type of yoga for everybody - scroll our health editor's top picks.

You probably know that yoga classes are a great way to boost your endorphins, increase your strength and flexibility and embrace your inner zen.

Like weight training and running (read our guide to the best running trainers, here), yoga has many benefits, from improving physical health, to muscle tone, to mood – heck, studies have even found it can help you to sleep better.

But if you’re knew to the sport, the 101 yoga terms can feel a little baffling. Is it the same as meditation? And what’s a savasana? Where’s your third eye? And how the heck do you downward dog without feeling like you’re popping a hip out?

Below are the fourteen best yoga classes in London, all run by expert teachers who will gently teach you what said terms mean, guide you through your yoga flow, and help you leave feeling like you’re a pro, whatever you skill level.

Keep scrolling for my pick of the best yoga classes in London – as a health editor, I've tried a lot

Yoga classes: 14 best in London to try now

1. Yoga classes for all abilities: Triyoga

Triyoga is a yoga, pilates and meditation haven, and always a no phone zone, meaning you can truly switch off. One of the of the original wellbeing centres in London, they offer a variety of classes, from beginner to pro, in the hope that, everyone – as the website states, “regardless of age, size, gender or fitness – can develop a practice that they enjoy and benefit from.”

Head to a triyoga centre for downward dog in a sanctuary away from the noise and bustle of London life. Top tip: remember a sweat towel, as you have to hire them for £1 in-studio.

Where and how much?

Camden, Chelsea, Ealing, Shoreditch and Soho. New to Triyoga? Try 7 days unlimited online yoga for £25, or try two classes for £9.

2. Yin yoga classes and more: Yogarise

With three studios across London, Yogarise again is a real yoga haven. Not only do they run daily yoga classes for all abilities, but they host yoga masterclasses and workshops, too. Classes span beginners flows, postnatal movement, rocket yoga, restorative yoga, hot yoga and more.

Where and how much?

Peckham, Streatham and Covent Garden, three classes for £30 intro offer or £115 for monthly unlimited classes.

3. Authentic in a vibes-y location: LEVEL SIX at Peckham Levels

Opened in 2017, LEVEL SIX has one goal: to provide “people from all walks of life with a place for feeling good, eating well and enjoying great yoga and movement classes.”

Head to Peckham levels for yoga to suit all levels – this isn’t just a flashy studio designed for Instagram photos, but a space at the heart of a community designed for every yogi, of all ability levels. (Plus, the food from their cafe opposite is delicious).

Where and how much?

Peckham. Five classes for £30 (expires after two weeks) or monthly anytime unlimited membership is £99.

4. Hot yoga with great shower products: Yogahaven

Live in the Richmond, East Croydon or Clapham areas and keen for a stretch out? Enter stage right, Yogahaven, a small independent chain of yoga studios offering hot flows and more. Ooh, and don’t miss the complimentary cruelty-free, natural products for your post-savasana shower.

Where and how much?

Richmond, East Croydon or Clapham. Intro offer is a month for £39, or £105 a month for unlimited classes.

5. Yoga classes for beginners: FRAME

Open since 2009, FRAME is the ultimate feel good fitness studio – no, it’s doesn’t just offer yoga classes, but Pilates, body pump, Zumba, step and loads more.

But back to the yoga – offering seventeen different yoga classes, they’ve got everything from morning flows, to disco yoga, to dynamic flows, to sound baths. They want you to know that fitness should never feel like a chore, and this shines through in their yoga sessions.

Where and how much?

Shoreditch, King’s Cross, Victoria, Fitzrovia, Hammersmith, Farringdon or Angel. Intro offer is three classes for £25, or unlimited memberships from £60 a month.

6. Authentic hot yoga: Fierce Grace

Fun fact: Fierce Grace say they introduced hot yoga to the UK & Europe in 1994, calling their classes are “unlike any other”. The twelve sessions span yin – calm, restorative flows – and yang – challenging, character building dynamic workouts. Some classes span both, but all will leave you feeling on cloud nine.

Where and how much?

Primrose Hill, Old Street, Kilburn and Belsize Park. Introductory offer is £49 for 30 days of unlimited yoga, otherwise a monthly unlimited membership is £109.

7. Yoga, spin, strength and barre classes: Psycle

Primarily a spin studio, Psycle also offers barre, strength and – yep, you guessed it – yoga. For the pros, try challenging vinyasas and targeted functional flows, and for beginners, nourishing yin classes. Enjoy.

Where and how much?

Bloomsbury, Shoreditch, Clapham and Westbourne. Introductory offer is three classes for £30, or buy a 50 pack of credits for £825.

8. Hot yoga all over the UK: HotPod Yoga

Like the sound of a 37 degree hot yoga flow in an inflated purple bubble? Yeah, HotPod yoga sounds a little whacky – until you get there and ease into 45 minutes of sweaty, stretchy bliss. A great first timers hot yoga option, as instructors are careful to guide you step-by-step.

Where and how much?

Hackney, Notting Hill, Belgravia, Brixton, Dulwich, Wimbledon. Prices vary from studio to studio, but most London locations have a three for £20 introductory offer for new customers. Otherwise, it’s around £110 a month for unlimited classes.

9. Funky yoga: Chroma Yoga

Chroma combines traditional yoga with colour therapy and light frequencies for a ‘multi-sensory’ approach. Coloured light, projected into the studio from the ceiling and filling the room, is combined with essential oil blends and relaxing music to compliment the goal of the class – red for power and strength, blue to regulate sleep, yellow for energy and so on.

Classes are available at all levels, though a bit of practise and understanding of yoga is helpful, and the orange classes have more of a ‘workshop’ structure to help you learn and develop your skills. The instructors are encouraging and friendly, and will help you on your way to perfecting each pose. You’ll leave feeling stretched out and refreshed, like you’ve just had a really good workout.

Where and how much?

You’ll find Chroma Yoga’s studios in the heart of trendy Shoreditch, based at 45 Charlotte Road, London EC2A 3DP. Prices start at £13 for 45 or 50 minutes.

10. Spin, strength and yoga classes: Digme

The Bank studio is tucked away behind the bustling streets of London, making it a calm oasis in an otherwise hectic city – the perfect spot for a bit of early morning yoga. You’ll be given a number when you check in which correlates to a number block in the studio, so no need for that awkward trying-to-find-a-space shuffle while you lug a yoga mat around. That said, when the classes are full you’ll have very limited space. And if it’s busy, expect things to get pretty hot.

If you want a fiery flow to rev up your Sunday morning, give the Yoga 90 Yin & Yang class a go. It’s an hour of sweaty Vinyasa followed by thirty minutes of restorative poses, and you’ll walk out feeling considerably lighter. Each station is already set up with blocks, straps and a sweat towel, so all you have to do is turn up and find that sweet spot in downward facing dog.

Where and how much?

Yoga classes are available at Digme’s Bank studio, plus in their seven other locations around London and also Oxford. From £22.

11. Meditation and yoga classes: FLY LDN

If you’re looking for a yoga haunt that oozes cool without being pretentious, FLY LDN is the one for you. Wave goodbye to the bright and airy reception and head straight into the light-less studio. But before you panic that you’ll be stretching in the darkness, the room is lit up by the huge screen playing soothing videos of stunning scenery, from gorgeous remote lakes to snowy ice caps, and it perfectly silhouettes your teacher so that you can still see what you’re supposed to be doing.

Base Flow is great for anyone who is new to the mat. A lovely slow Vinyasa flow, it’s perfect for those who are new to the mat or simply want to go back to the fundamentals of their practice. The movements are broken down into bite-sized pieces so that everyone can give Chaturanga a go.

Where and how much?

FLY LDN is based at 24 Creechurch Lane, London EC3A 5EH. £10 for your first class, then £20 per class.

12. Yoga for all abilities: Stretch London

The Broadway Market studio is a hipster yogi haven. If you find yourself there on a Saturday morning, grab a coffee across the road while you wait for your class to start. The studio is big and bright, but there’ll be a lot of people turning up to stretch so get there five minutes early to secure a decent spot. With your teacher in the middle, it means that you’re not lost behind a sea of arms and legs.

Dynamic yoga is a great class to try if you’re looking for a strong flow that’ll fire up your body quickly. Expect to try out a lot of poses, and don’t feel intimidated if the person next you to is nailing a headstand while you’re getting to grips with dolphin. It’s a great class for beginners and yoga pros alike.

Where and how much?

Studios are located at Broadway Market and Columbia Road. £14 for 60 minute class.

