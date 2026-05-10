Eating More Fibre but Feeling Bloated? You Could Be Making These Common Mistakes

If there’s one word on the nutrition street this year, it’s fibre. After years of protein-dominated discussions, we’re suddenly realising that this long-forgotten nutrient - central to gut health, immunity and overall longevity - is something many of us have been neglecting. In fact, just 4% of us currently meet the recommended 30g of fibre per day, with fruit and vegetable intake, in particular, on the decline.

And so, in typical 2026 fashion, we’ve started maxxing. If you’re on social media, you’ll know what I mean. But if you’ve somehow escaped the grip of the algorithm, fibremaxxing is a TikTok-driven trend where creators dramatically increase their daily fibre intake (often well beyond the recommended 30g), documenting every step via WIEIAD or “what I eat in a day” videos for the rest of us to watch and, inevitably, emulate.

Here at Marie Claire UK, we’ve already put the trend under the microscope and found that, broadly speaking, it stands up to expert scrutiny. For most people, increasing fibre intake can have tangible benefits, from improved energy and mood to better satiety and gut health.

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But, and it’s a significant but, there’s one side effect many new Fibremaxxers come up against. I know I certainly did. Because, in a seemingly unfair twist, a habit that’s meant to make us feel healthier can initially leave us feeling like our stomach has blown up like a balloon.

Yes, fibre can increase bloating - and no, it’s not just you. But importantly, the issue usually isn’t the fibre itself. More often, it’s the way we’re increasing our intake that’s to blame. The good news? There’s an easy fix. That’s why we spoke to two leading gut health experts to break down the science behind fibre and bloating, the common mistakes many of us are making, and exactly how to avoid them.

Whilst you’re here, it’s also worth reading our guides to fibremaxxing and fibrelayering for the expert-approved take on both trends. And if you’re looking for high-fibre inspiration, Em The Nutritionist’s go-to recipes are a good place to start, while our guide to mindful eating is a handy resource as you up your fibre.

Dietitians Have Spoken: The 5 Most Common Fibremaxxing Mistakes - And How To Fix Them

Why do we actually need to eat more fibre?

As with anything that becomes a buzzword, it’s very easy to buy into the idea of fibremaxxing without fully understanding why you’re doing it. The problem with that? The moment you run into a challenge, like increased bloating, it suddenly seems easier to give up the habit altogether.

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But as dietitian and gut health scientist Dr Megan Rossi explains, there are very good reasons to persevere. “All of the research shows that fibre is one of the most powerful nutrients for supporting our long-term health,” she says, explaining that its benefits stretch far beyond our digestion. Fibre also supports our “gut health, immunity, metabolic health, mental wellbeing and even longevity,” she explains.

Naturopathic nutritionist and author of The Everyday High-Fibre Plan , Farzanah Nasser , agrees. “Dietary patterns rich in fibre, such as the Mediterranean diet, have been associated with longer life expectancy, even when adopted later in life,” she says.

Research frequently backs this up. “High fibre intake is associated with a 16–24% lower risk of heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and colorectal cancer,” says Nasser, referencing a 2019 meta-analysis which analysed over 40 years of data. “Observational studies also show around a 20–30% lower risk of all-cause mortality in those with the highest fibre intakes,” she adds.

Why does fibre cause bloating?

To understand why increasing your fibre intake can initially leave you feeling bloated, it’s helpful to know what actually happens when you digest it. “Fibre is a type of carbohydrate, but unlike other carbohydrates, your body doesn’t have the enzymes to break it down,” explains Nasser.

Instead, she explains, fibre passes through to the large intestine relatively intact, where it becomes food for the gut microbiome (the trillions of bacteria living in our digestive system that do have the tools to ferment it). “Fibre is essentially food for these microbes, and as they break it down, they naturally produce gases as a by-product,” Nasser says.

It’s this gas production that can lead to bloating. “A little bloating after a very high fibre meal is usually a sign of a well-fed gut microbiome doing its job,” says Dr Rossi. “But if your gut isn’t used to handling higher amounts of fibre, this gas production can temporarily exceed what your body can comfortably manage, leading to bloating or increased flatulence.”

Importantly, though, this doesn’t mean fibre is the problem, or that you should stop eating it. Instead, Dr Rossi says we need to become “fibre fit”. “Just like you train your muscles at the gym, you also need to train your gut to digest fibre without the uncomfortable symptoms,” she explains.

A post shared by Dr Megan Rossi (@theguthealthdoctor) A photo posted by on

5 fibre fitness mistakes you're probably making, and how to correct them

Becoming “fibre fit” doesn’t happen overnight. In fact, according to the experts, that’s often where things go wrong. Much like building strength in the gym, increasing your fibre intake is something your body needs to adapt to gradually, and a few small tweaks can make the process significantly more comfortable.

Below, the experts share the most common mistakes people make when upping their fibre intake, plus the simple changes that can help reduce bloating and support better digestion.

1. Increasing your intake too quickly

According to both experts, this is the top mistake made by fibremaxxers. “A sudden surge in fibre intake can overwhelm your gut microbiome, leading to excess gas production and bloating,” says Dr Rossi.

Instead, Nasser recommends upping your intake gradually, by just 2-3 grams per day. “A gradual increase allows your gut microbiome to adapt, which helps minimise bloating,” she explains.

But what does that look like in practice? Well, if your breakfast is usually a bowl of porridge (which contains around 4g of fibre), Nasser suggests starting by adding a tablespoon of ground flaxseeds for the first week, followed by a handful of berries the next, and then a spoonful of almond butter in week three. “It’s about small, steady increases,” she says, noting that each addition contributes roughly 2g of extra fibre. “Over time, these changes make a big difference, helping you to enjoy a fibre-rich meal without discomfort.”

And if you know your gut is particularly sensitive to certain high-fibre foods, such as beans or lentils, the key is to go even slower. “Start with just a quarter of a portion daily, then increase by another quarter every two weeks,” says Dr Rossi, who says that by around two months, you’ll reach a full serving.

2. Fibre dumping

Alongside increasing fibre too quickly, Dr Rossi says she’s seeing a rise in what she calls “fibre dumping”. “People are loading most of their fibre intake into just one meal, and then eating much lower levels of fibre throughout the rest of the day,” she explains. “This causes your gut bacteria to get overwhelmed by the fibre load.”

The fix, thankfully, is fairly straightforward. “Try to spread your intake as evenly as possible across the day,” says Dr Rossi.

A post shared by Dr Megan Rossi (@theguthealthdoctor) A photo posted by on

3. Not drinking enough water

Another common mistake, according to Dr Rossi, is increasing fibre intake without increasing fluids alongside it. “Certain fibres rely on adequate hydration to move smoothly through the digestive tract,” she explains. “Without enough fluid, this can contribute to discomfort and bloating.”

A simple way to check whether you’re hydrated enough? Do a quick urine check. “You’re aiming for a pale, odourless colour,” says Dr Rossi.

Nasser agrees, adding that hydration doesn’t have to come from water alone. “I like incorporating teas because they have additional benefits alongside hydration,” she says.

Her go-tos include peppermint tea, which helps to relax the intestinal muscles, ginger tea for relieving gas and nausea, fennel tea to ease bloating and chamomile tea for its calming effect on the gut.

4. Eating whilst stressed

If you regularly eat on the go, standing at the kitchen counter, replying to emails at your desk or scrolling through your phone mid-meal, Nasser says it could be contributing to your bloating.

“Eating in a stressed state impacts digestion,” she says. “When your body is stressed, digestion becomes less of a priority, meaning blood flow is diverted away from the digestive organs. That’s often when symptoms like bloating and gas increase.”

The solution? Slowing down, chewing more and creating a calm eating environment. “Your stomach doesn’t have teeth, so chewing your food well aids digestion,” says Nasser. “At the same time, eating more mindfully calms the nervous system, which supports better digestion.”

5. Relying on fibre supplements

When it comes to fibre, diversity matters just as much as quantity, which is why Dr Rossi is cautious about relying too heavily on fibre supplements. “These can provide too much of just a few types of fibre, and ultimately don’t give your gut microbes the fibre and plant diversity that they thrive on,” she says.

Instead, Dr Rossi recommends focusing primarily on whole foods, aiming to include a wide range of plant foods across fruits, vegetables, wholegrains, legumes, nuts and seeds, alongside herbs and spices. Together, these food groups, which she refers to as the “Super Six”, help support a more diverse and resilient gut microbiome.

Shop MC-UK approved gut health products now:

Bio & Me Oats & Plenty Super Seedy & Nutty Gut-Loving Porridge 400g £2.99 at Holland & Barrett Containing 13 diverse plant ingredients, this vegan, sugar-free porridge by Dr Megan Rossi offers an easy shortcut to increasing your fibre intake at breakfast. It helps to distribute fibre more evenly across the day, reducing the likelihood of “fibre dumping”. Top with fresh berries for an extra boost of variety and plant diversity. The Everyday High-Fibre Plan: 130 Delicious Recipes to Help You Feel Younger and Live Longer £18.75 at Amazon Short on high-fibre inspiration? This science-led cookbook by Farzanah Nasser brings together over 130 recipes designed to help you reach the recommended 30g of fibre a day. Practical, evidence-based and accessible, it takes the guesswork out of building a fibre-rich diet. And trust me, once you start, it’s easier than you might think. Artah Digest & Debloat £32 at ARTAH This little tonic is packed with digestive benefits, thanks to the combination of botanicals in the formula. Ingredients include chamomile, dandelion root, lemon balm and more - simply add 1.5ml to water or tea before or after a meal.