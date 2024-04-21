If, like me, you tried a Reformer Pilates class once on a whim and have been utterly obsessed ever since, you're not alone. In fact, Pilates is the trending workout of the moment, with up to a million Google searches for the workout every month. Enter stage right: at-home Reformer Pilates machines that promise the same results as in-studio classes.

There are so many benefits of Pilates - from improved posture, to better flexibility, to boosted muscle tone and more. Reformer Pilates, with its impressive-looking machines and added weights, feels like an even more elevated take on the cool-girl workout. The only thing stopping me from taking a Reformer Pilates class every single morning? They can get quite pricey over time.

In fact - beyond the initial first-timer package, some classes can double, or even triple in price. While my heart might scream "yes" whenever I look at continuing my membership past the first ten classes, my bank balance says no. So naturally, I’ve been looking into at-home Reformer Pilates machines as an affordable and more convenient alternative.

We’ve rounded up the best Pilates clothes, along with the best Pilates tops, grippy socks and unitards to kit yourself out for your practice - but what about the best at-home Reformer Pilates machines to buy? While Reformers don’t come cheap, they are a great investment long-term if it's a workout you'll do multiple times a week. If you’re after a much more affordable option, Pilates sliders and resistance bands are great alternatives.

Keen to hear more from the experts about the at-home machines and this popular style of workout? Keep scrolling, and don't miss an expert's go-to Pilates moves, the best 20-minute Pilates workouts, and the viral Pilates wall workout, while you're at it. Oh, and if you've never tried the workout before, do make sure to check out this extensive explainer on Pilates for beginners and the best Pilates exercises for beginners.

LINTRY Reformer Machine | £568 at Amazon

Latona Foldable Reformer Machine | £1,199 at Amazon

AeroPilates Precision Series Reformer | £2,370 at Amazon

FITIS Portable Reformer Alternative | £245 at Amazon

What is a Reformer Pilates machine?

“To most first-times, the reformer can look scary, like some kind of torture device” shares Gede Foster , Director of Fitness at FIIT , “but I promise to any Reformer newbies reading this, after your first session, you’ll be hooked."

According to James Shaw , Reformer Pilates Master Trainer at Third Space London, the Reformer Pilates machine has been around a lot longer than we’d think. “The Reformer was the first ever piece of Pilates equipment invented by Joseph Pilates in 1926,” shares Shaw.

Its origins date back even further than that - World War I, to be precise. Joseph Pilates “believed movement was essential to recovery when many thought best rest was the answer,” shares Foster. "During his time working in the hospitals, he developed a Reformer experimenting with the bed and springs.” So the Reformer is just as much about rest and recovery as it is strengthening your core. “Today the traditional Reformer bed is a bed-like structure with different strength springs attached so the bed can slide out and in” continues Foster. "There are also straps on pulleys that you will place your hands or feet in for various exercises.”

Shaw offers more insight into the Reformer’s design. "The Reformer apparatus consists of a sliding carriage, springs, ropes, and various attachments. The Reformer helps to put you into the correct position using springs which put tension throughout the body, and via its touch and contact points like the foot bar, shoulder block and carriage. During a Reformer Pilates session, students perform a series of controlled Pilates movements and exercises while lying, sitting, or standing on the carriage which builds strength, flexibility, mobility and helps to create balance within the body.”

What are the benefits of getting a Reformer machine over taking in-studio classes?

According to Foster, there are several benefits to practising Reformer Pilates at home including:

No commute - If time is our most valuable currency and for the majority of us we never have enough of it, being able to roll out your mat and practice means you have even more time for your family, friends or other endeavours.

If time is our most valuable currency and for the majority of us we never have enough of it, being able to roll out your mat and practice means you have even more time for your family, friends or other endeavours. No pressure - At home, you’re able to go at your own pace. Classes can sometimes be intimidating and fast-paced so practising at home allows you to find your flow and repeat online classes as many times as you want so you can master your foundations and build your confidence.

At home, you’re able to go at your own pace. Classes can sometimes be intimidating and fast-paced so practising at home allows you to find your flow and repeat online classes as many times as you want so you can master your foundations and build your confidence. More flexibility - Without having to travel anywhere there's no stopping you from taking a movement break in your WFH day which will also stimulate blood flow to your brain, from the breathwork and movement, which will be a productivity boost! It’s a win-win!

That said, do be sure to follow a guide, share the experts. "If you're new to the practice of Pilates, I highly recommend spending some time working on the basics," shares Foster. "The foundations are the secret sauce to success - nail the basics and you’ll reap the rewards." She continues by adding that many seasoned pros who regularly practise the advanced repertoire will often go back to foundational classes to refine alignment.

That said, Foster does point out some benefits to in-studio Reformer Pilates that are difficult to replicate at home. “I would always encourage people to try at least a few classes in person with a teacher for refinement to your form that you can then take away and implement into your home practice.”

She continues: “I've taught Pilates for twelve years now and still today, every time I go to my favourite teachers, the small refinements another eye can make on your form are invaluable for really deepening the connection and alignment.”

Can you replicate in-studio Reformer Pilates classes with an at-home machine? Shaw

Shaw insists you can, but need expert guidance to get the most out of your workout and machine. “There are several manufacturers that offer an at home version of the Pilates Reformer. My particular favourite is the Balanced Body IQ Reformer Home Reformer because it’s lightweight and compact."

That said, he does maintain that you still need expert tuition to ensure you're getting the maximum benefits. "Having the expert eye of a teacher to check your form and provide you with an understanding of what your body needs from the Reformer Pilates workout is essential," he shares.

Not confident with your form on a machine? Opt for sliders or resistance bands, instead. “You can replicate a large portion of the Reformer Pilates repertoire with a long resistance band," shares Foster. "Standing Reformer work can be simulated with sliders (small discs) under your feet. Many contemporary mat Pilates teachers will even incorporate these variations into mat classes for variety and to challenge your muscles in a similar way to the Reformer."

What we looked for in the best Reformer Pilates machines

Price - will the user get their cost per use?

will the user get their cost per use? Design - is it compact, foldable, comfortable and sturdy?

is it compact, foldable, comfortable and sturdy? Quality - will it stand the test of time?

will it stand the test of time? Add-ons - does it come with handy accessories to improve your workout?

Best Reformer Pilates machines to buy:

1. Best affordable Reformer machine

(Image credit: Amazon)

LINTRY Pilates Reformer Machine Today's Best Deals £568 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable + Foldable design + Doesn't take much assembling Reasons to avoid - You have to pay a delivery fee

The most affordable Reformer Pilates machine in this list, the Lintry Reformer is lightweight, compact and foldable - so it takes up minimal space when you’re not using it. It can be stored both upright and horizontal (we’d highly recommend tucking it under your bed) and it comes with a slew of accessories, including a padded block and integrated headboard. Oh, and it comes 95% pre-assembled, so if you’re not a fan of putting together your own furniture and equipment, you’re in for a treat.

2. Best mid-range Reformer machine

(Image credit: Amazon)

Latona Foldable Reformer Pilates Machine Today's Best Deals £1,199 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Foldable and compact + Sturdy + Comfortable Reasons to avoid - It's on the pricey side

At £1,199, this Reformer is neither the most affordable I've found or the most expensive, so if you're after a mid-range price point (which will still save you tons on individual classes) look no further. It's relatively well-rated by reviewers, who love its sturdy design and the fact that it can be easily folded away when not in use. Latona also have an online class subscription to really help you get the most out of your machine.

3. Best Reformer machine for performance

(Image credit: Amazon)

AeroPilates Precision Series Reformer Today's Best Deals £2,370.95 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Best for performance + High-quality piece of equipment + Highly rated + Reputable brand Reasons to avoid - It's very expensive

AeroPilates seems to be the most highly-rated Reformer brand out there, and this machine is no exception. Yes, it's expensive, but if you're serious about your Reformer Pilates, you might as well invest in the best quality machine you can find. Like the machines above, this one is foldable and compact and features a patented cardio rebounder to add the option of high-impact moves to your Pilates workout.

4. Best Reformer machine alternative

(Image credit: Amazon)

FITIS Portable Reformer Alternative Today's Best Deals £245.17 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Portable + Affordable + Lightweight and very compact Reasons to avoid - It's not actually a Reformer Pilates machine

Okay, this might not *technically* be a Reformer Pilates machine, but it's the most machine-like alternative I've found. Plus, at just over £245, it offers a lot of the same features as a Reformer without the often hefty price tag. With a combination of resistance bands and a cleverly designed wood board complete with wheels, you can replicate the movement of a Reformer, plus it takes up far less space than a machine. If you don't have much spare space and want an affordable alternative that does a little more than classic resistance bands, this is a great option.

More Reformer Pilates machine alternatives:

Best resistance bands

(Image credit: Amazon)

SMUG Active Pilates Bar Kit Today's Best Deals £19.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable price + Improves mobility and strength + Highly rated Reasons to avoid - Only comes in one colour

This highly-rated Pilates kit incorporates resistance bands and a Pilates bar to help increase the intensity of your Pilates workouts. The padded bar can be used both upright and laying down on a mat - it's a great alternative to weights, for a space-saving (and lightweight) design that'll still improve your strength and mobility.

Best Pilates sliders

(Image credit: Amazon)

CampTeck Dual Sided Pilates Sliders Today's Best Deals £6.29 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Very affordable + Improves posture and balance + Take up no space at all Reasons to avoid - It's best to use them in a class first to get some guidance

A favourite among Barre and Pilates instructors and similar to the resistance bar above, Pilates sliders help to increase the intensity of your workouts. These slim little discs slide across the floor and can be used to improve posture and balance as well as intensifying Pilates core work.

What are the health benefits of practising Reformer Pilates? According to Third Space’s Shaw, Reformer Pilates helps to build strength as well as engage multiple muscle groups, building core strength and conditioning your body. Not just that, but it's low-impact, too, meaning that it's gentle on the joints and suitable for people of all fitness levels. FIIT’s Foster agrees, adding: “Pilates is like an MOT for the body. Regular practice builds a strong core that supports your spine while keeping it mobile, too, hugely improves posture, and keeps the body injury and pain-free." It does this by targeting the smaller intrinsic stabilising muscles that you didn’t know you had, she shares.