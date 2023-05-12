FAQs

What is The Outnet returns policy? If you'd like to return your Outnet order, you have up to 28 days to do so. All returned items must be in perfect condition with the designer tag and/or protective seal in place. The original packaging must also be in its original condition.

When does The Outnet have sales? As a retailer, The Outnet is on permanent sale, though the brand does also participate in seasonal promotions at key sale times throughout the year. Make sure to keep an eye on The Outnet’s website or sign up for the brand’s mailing list in order to always be up to date for when these additional sales occur.

Does THE OUTNET participate in the Black Friday sales? Yes, they do! The brand does host sales throughout the Black Friday period and also often additional discounts, so keep an eye on their side.

Is The Outnet legit? Does The Outnet sell authentic items? Yes, and yes. The Outnet is owned by the YOOX Net-a-Porter Group so you can guarantee they are definitely a legitimate website that sells authentic designer items. You can often shop past season designs from various brands at The Outnet for highly discounted rates, as well as brand exclusives and the retailers in-house label, Iris and Ink. As The Outnet states on its website, all items are 100% authentic as they are an authorized online stockist for all the designers they carry.

Is The Outnet part of Net-a-Porter? The Outnet and Net-a-Porter are owned by the same parent company but they are not the same retailer. The Outnet is a discount retailer while Net-a-Porter primarily offers full-price items outside of the sale season.

Does THE OUTNET sell second-hand? No, The Outnet does not stock vintage, second-hand or pre-loved items. All products available on The Outnet at new.

What brands does THE OUTNET stock? THE OUTNET stocks over 350 different designer brands including high-end luxury designers, such as Gucci, Saint Laurent, Fendi, Valentino, Balmain, Alexander McQueen and Burberry, as well as contemporary designers such as Ganni, Zimmermann, Acne Studios, Brogger, Coach, Christopher Kane and more.

Hints and Tips

If you're looking for discounts, then The Outnet is always a good place to shop as discounts are guaranteed, 24/7. The retailer offers discounts all year round, no matter the time or the season. Generally, generally the discounts can range anywhere from 30% off to 50% off, and even more if you’re lucky.

Shop the Sale: If you're looking to get even more off your item, then we recommend shopping in the "Offers" section on the website. Here you will find the most highly discounted items available with all styles up to 70% off.

Superbrands: Get your hands on really high-end designer brands–think Valentino, Burberry, Chloé, Saint Laurent and more –The Outnet has a special section on the website for that. Click on the Superbrands section of the website to shop their edit of the most in-demand luxury designer around with up to 70% off.

Newbie Offers: If you've never shopped on The Outnet before, the brand offers 15% off your first clothing order.

Free Shipping: The Outnet also offers free express shipping on all orders over £150.

Clearance: The Outnet also offers clearance sales, which generally align with the regular retail sale periods. During these times, you can find products on their website even more heavily discounted. (Think sales that include 30% off the already reduced price etc). So be sure to check The Outnet website regularly whenever sale season starts.

Mailing List: Additionally, if you're interested in knowing about The Outnet's best discounts and sales, then it is always a good idea to sign up for the brand's mailing list. This means you will always be kept up to date with the latest sales and campaigns.

How to use The OUTNET coupons

Follow the steps below in order to use The Outnet discount codes at the checkout.

Add the item you wish to purchase to your bag Click the shopping bag icon at the top right-hand side of the screen to proceed to checkout. Once at the checkout, you will see a section underneath the order summary which says “Add a Promo Code” Click on that section and add your chosen The Outnet discount code. Once added, click apply and watch the savings roll in.

What to Buy at The Outnet

The Outnet plays host to many designer brands, filling their pages with sophisticated, fashionable clothing as well as shoes, bags, and accessories for both men and women alike.

Designers such as GANNI, Valentino, and Dolce & Gabbana can be found at The Outnet alongside superbrands like Prada, Alexander McQueen, and Balenciaga. You’ll find these A-List names in their sales throughout the year and we discuss the kind of discounts you can expect to find with them. Designer collaborations, unique exclusives, and even their own in-house label, Ink & Iris, there is a lot to be discovered when you visit The Outnet.

Whether you’re looking to include an air of sophistication to your work wardrobe or you want to achieve a more high-fashion look even when you’re in joggers, The Outnet makes it possible even if you are on a budget.

With pages and pages filled with dresses, jackets, suits, jewellery, bags, and shoes, whatever the season or the occasion, there are always some spectacular options to choose from.

Every wardrobe deserves a touch of designer and shopping with The Outnet can make this a reality thanks to their luxury savings. Designer deals and high-end fashion is what makes The Outnet what it is and it is something that you won’t want to miss out on.

How do we source promo codes and deals?

We have an experienced team of 5 deal experts based in our offices in Cardiff and London, who are dedicated to finding promo codes, deals and sale highlights for Marie Claire vouchers.

Our London team keep in touch with retailers directly to get a heads up on upcoming discount codes as well as negotiate exclusive promo codes that you won’t find anywhere else. Meanwhile, our Cardiff team partners with affiliate networks and research the web to source the latest discount codes, and put them right here on our dedicated retailer pages. The offers we show you are updated at least twice a week.

To top it off, we have a Bath-based team of editors that have a background in saving money on fashion and beauty products. Using their experience and knowledge of the industry, our editors seek to offer additional ways to save at the retailer outside of using a promo code. Our FAQs and money-saving tips about each retailer are fact-checked and updated every three months.

What if my promo code doesn’t work?

We try hard to avoid listing promo codes that don’t work. To do this we:

Test the promo codes ourselves to make sure they’re valid. We don’t list unique codes that only work once. We give as much information as we can to avoid any terms and conditions trickery.

However, sometimes details change or codes expire without us knowing. If you find this to be the case, you can get in touch by emailing info@myvouchercodes.co.uk and letting us know. Alternatively, you can head to our contact page.

How do we make money?

It’s simple, we get a small percentage of the money that you spend with a brand or retailer - a commission. When you use deals and promo codes listed here at Marie Claire vouchers, we get a small share of the retailer's profit as thanks for helping them connect with a new customer. And that’s how we make money while you save money.