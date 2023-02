Shop the Outlet Sale

You can find limited-time deals and discounts anytime by shopping from the Abbott Lyon outlet sale. From bags to jewellery, watches and more, shoppers can grab savings of up to 20% with these last-chance accessory deals.



Check out some of the top Abbott Lyon outlet deals we feature on this page to get started. If you're lucky, you might find an Abbott Lyon discount code to use for even deeper price cuts on the lowest sale prices.

Student Discount

If you're a student who loves the clean design of Abbott Lyon bags and accessories, such as watch straps or bracelets, stretch your budget with the student discount!

This student discount promotion will give you 25% off every purchase with a unique promo code just for you. Visit the website today, or locate the student discount offer from this page to verify your status can claim the Abbott Lyon student discount code.

Refer a Friend

Once you land a fantastic deal, it only makes sense that you'd want to share the news about your brand-new bracelets and handbags. The Abbott Lyon Refer a Friend program is a great way to share savings with your friends and receive a discount reward for yourself.

With the Refer a Friend promotion, your friend gets a 30% discount on their first purchase, while you receive a voucher for yourself. Keep sending your unique referral code to everyone you know for even more savings on your favourite items.

Free Delivery

Abbott Lyon offers free delivery across the UK on orders over £70. This amount could change in the future, but you can depend on us to update this page with the latest delivery promotions.



Aside from free standard delivery, Abbott Lyon offers express and expedited delivery options to get your bags, watches, and jewellery much faster. To get faster shipping, you will need to spend above £100 or pay a small fee. In this case, use a discount code to cut down on your overall purchase total.

Newsletter Savings

Keep yourself updated about the latest voucher codes, seasonal sales, and limited-time promotions by signing up for the Abbott Lyon newsletter. You will be the first to know when your favourite necklace, bangle or handbag hits the outlet sale at a discounted price.



Not only that, but signing up for Abbott Lyon email offers will score you an immediate discount. Visit the site and leave your email today; you can receive up to 25% off your first purchase with a one-time use welcome discount code.

The brand stands by the quality of its products. Your items are covered by the Abbott Lyon Quality Promise, the company's limited warranty that covers every product it sells. Depending on your purchase, you can receive one or two years of warranty coverage.

To learn more about the Abbott Lyon warranty that applies to your items, visit the website or contact customer service. The team of representatives will be able to assist you with your warranty claim and provide more information.

If you have eyes on a new watch or necklace but are waiting for your next payday, we've got news for you. Using Klarna at Abbott Lyon, you can buy that piece of jewellery today and pay for it later!

Abbott Lyon financing through Klarna is a flexible and easy method that will spread the cost of your next purchase. You will pay a small portion at the time of purchase, and the remaining balance will be collected on a schedule that suits your budget.

Don't forget to apply an Abbott Lyon discount code or voucher when using Klarna. Your financing plan will be that much sweeter with an overall discount.

Abbott Lyon appreciates all that you do for the community and extends an exclusive discount offer for all key workers and NHS staff. Teachers, firefighters, police officers, and more can benefit from the Abbott Lyon key worker discount.

Once unlocked, you will receive an Abbott Lyon promo code to use on every online purchase with 25% off. This can be a great way to treat a loved one to a gift or treat yourself to something special. After all, you deserve the best!

Abbott Lyon always goes above and beyond to give you the biggest discounts on jewellery, watches, and handbags. While the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales may be the biggest of the year, it's not the only sale worth remembering.

Don't miss out on the Abbott Lyon Boxing Day sale, where you can spend your Christmas gift money. There will also be online events during Valentine's Day, for Mother's Day, and more Abbott Lyon seasonal sales during nationally observed holidays.