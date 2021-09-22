Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Mark this National Fitness Day by downloading one of the best apps to get you moving.

It’s National Fitness Day – an entire day dedicated to getting the nation moving. So, to help you get started, we’ve rounded up the best fitness apps currently available to download (including Ellie Goulding’s favourite app – celebrity workouts, here you come).

Not sure where to start? FYI, there are 444,000,000 results for ‘fitness apps’ on Google – that’s nearly half a billion. Data from Sensor Tower shows from January to November last year, around 2.5 billion health and fitness apps were downloaded globally — a 47% increase from the same period in 2019.

Knowing which fitness apps are best for you – and, well, you know, the ones actually worth downloading – can be rather confusing.

First things first: work out exactly what you’ll be using your apps for. There are fitness apps for everything, from running, to cycling, to HIIT, to weight training, to Pilates, to yoga, to home workouts and more.

If you’re a keen runner looking to track your mileage, you’ll want to skip straight to our running apps section and download Strava, the Nike Run Club app or Couch to 5k, dependant on your ability. For guidance on the best apps for spicy HIIT sessions, scroll for our pick of the best apps for getting a sweat on (we’re looking at you, Joe Wicks and FIIT). And, of course, there’s the best apps for strength work – hi, SWEAT and Shreddy – and apps for mental strength, like Calm and Headspace, too.

We bought you the best mental health apps and the best sex apps. Next up? Grab your running shoes and scroll for our health ed’s top picks (trust me – I’ve tried the lot).

24 best fitness apps: Best running and cycling apps

Offers run, ride and walk tracking and training, plus it’s a social platform but for runners and cyclists, too, allowing you to comment on other’s activities. IMO, it’s the simplest way to track your runs and mileage. If you’re keen to track your weekly runs and don’t want to have to pay to do so, Strava is a great way to do just that.

Plus, you can connect with other like-minded runners on the platform, too.

Cost: Free, or subscription is £6.99/month.

Similarly, the Nike Run Club is a run tracker which also offers handy coaching guides from top Nike PT’s, too. It’s a similar vibe to Strava – download for free, and you can track your runs, walks, or hikes – but, as above, also boasts in-ear run coaching, expert-led home workouts, first-person blog posts and community initiatives, too.

Not to mention exclusive sneak peaks at new products…

Cost: Free

Looking to beat your PB for a 5k, 10k or even marathon distance? Try the Adidas Runtastic app – there’s loads of training guides available totally free of charge. As above, it’s an easy run tracker – or walk, or hike, if that’s more your thing.

Similarly to the Nike app, it offers workouts and exclusive insight into kit drops, too.

Cost: Free

You’ll all likely have heard of the C25K app, which had its most downloads ever during the first UK lockdown last year. Designed by the NHS, it’s the easiest way to build up your running fitness as a total beginner, offering run-walks for a month until you’re capable of running a 5km distance without stopping. Go, go, go.

Editor’s pick – best for beginners.

Cost: Free

Like the idea of a PT but not quite ready to part ways with £50 to £60 a session? Openfit is a good middle ground. You can tune in to live running classes with real time feedback and personal coaching. Calling itself a ‘PT in your pocket’, Openfit promises to take what’s so powerful about small-group studio fitness and makes it available to everyone, at home, on demand. ‘

Cost: Three months subscription £37.99.

For Fitbit users, this app is designed to offer personalised workouts and plans based on your activity levels. Fun fact: the Fitbit Coach app actually takes into account your stats – aka your weight, height, activity levels and more – to tailor a workout plan to you and your requirements. Like a PT in your pocket… only turn-off-able.

Rate each workout to teach the algorithm what you like (and don’t).

Cost: Free

Take your cycling and run training up a level with Zwift, which offers tailored workouts through their virtual world, including their oldest course, ‘Watopia’. This one’s for you, turbo users – that is, a device you can buy whereby you turn your road bike into an exercise bike at home – or home spin enthusiasts. It’s renowned for being one of the funnest ways to challenge yourself while spinning from home, and allows you to compete with friends across the globe in a fiercely competitive leaderboard, too.

Cost: Zwift Run is free, but the computer and cycling offering is £12.99 a month.

If you’ve got a pair of UA shoes, fun fact: Map My Run will connect to your trainers to offer you all the stats you could ever need from your run. Think cadence, gait analysis and more. Just like the Nike and Adidas offerings above, the UA run app can track your mileage, but also offers much deeper insights and data from your runs. Keen to know if you’re fitness is improving, if your foot-strike is too far forward, and if you roll your ankles in mid-stride? This one’s for you.

Cost: Free.

Best meditation apps

Calm is, simply put, the best app you can download for guided meditations. If you’re not convinced about the pros of switching off your mind, our expert-led guide to the benefits of meditation might help, while you’re here. What might also help persuade you is this fun fact: the app has sleep stories from the likes of Harry Styles and Matthew McConaughey. Do we have your attention now?

Cost: Free, but premium costs £29.99 a year.

Download the Breathwrk app to learn how to harness the power of breathwork. Be guided through breathing exercises for anxiety, sleep, energy and more.

Never heard of breathwork? It’s really simply just that – taking time to work on your breath and harness the power of a calmer mindset and better sleep, as above. Try it out for yourself with the Breathwrk app.

Cost: Free.

Another one of the best meditation apps to have on your radar is Headspace, which again, you’ll likely have heard of. It’s a pretty extensive app – you’ll have access to guided meditations, mindfulness activities, sleep stories and more – and has been designed by meditation expert and former monk Andy Puddicombe to help bring mindfulness to the mainstream. It promises to help you sleep better, stress less and relax more. You’re welcome.

Cost: Free, or £9.99 a month for a premium subscription.

Best yoga apps

Ok, ok, so not technically an app, but yoga instructor Sarah Malcolm has just launched her online platform, At Home with Sarah, which offers yoga flows, stretches, guided meditations, and more. It’s on the pricier side, but those who flow with Sarah love her cosy, mindfulness-centric yoga flows, complete with the options of inversions and more advanced positions, should you so wish.

Cost: Seven day free trial, £22 a month from then.

For unlimited yoga, fitness, and mindfulness classes from expert instructors, opt for Alo Moves. They’ll personalise your classes to fit your lifestyle, whether you’re looking to build strength, increase flexibility, relieve stress, or learn a new skill. New to yoga altogether? This is a great fitness app for you, as it’ll guide you through the basics step-by-step.

Cost: Two weeks free trial and £20 a month after that.

One of the best fitness apps you can download for easy-to-use mind, body and meditation videos. If you liked the sound of Calm and Alo Moves above, this is like the two rolled into one. With over eight thousand videos on yoga, manifestation and more – it claims to be the biggest currently available – this is a really extensive app that promises to help you ‘awaken your highest self’.

Cost: £8.99 a month.

Best Pilates apps

Again, not an app, but one of the best platforms currently available for Pilates flows, videos and workouts. The library includes full length Pilates classes, exclusive tutorials and classes suitable for all experience levels. Plus, new workouts are added all the time. Now – brace that core.

Cost: £19.99 a month.

Another great app option for daily yoga, meditation and Pilates is Glo, an app designed to help you feel better in both body and mind. There are class options for every fitness level, beginners to pro.

Cost: Free trial, then £18 per month.

Best HIIT apps

You all know Joe Wicks, king of HIIT workouts. If our round up of the best Joe Wicks YouTube workouts aren’t enough, do download his app. His 90 day plan lets you train live with Joe and enjoy a tailored meal plan, too.

Cost: Pay £89.99 a year.

FIIT has it all – strength, cardio, HIIT, Pilates and yoga workouts at 10, 25, 45 and 60 minutes long from a whole range of personal trainers and fitness coaches. Sweat with Gabby Allen, Fearne Cotton, Adrienne Herbert and more. Oh, and it’s the number one rated home fitness app available on the App store, too.

Cost: Free 14 day trial and then £10 a month.

2.4 million global members use Beachbody, and we can see why: for £99 a year, you can access thousands of workouts (that’s a lot) from any device.

Sweat through trainer Shaun T’s legendary Insanity or choose from HIIT, strength, pre and post natal, barre, PiYo, MMA and Tai Chi workouts. There’s something for everyone.

Cost: Membership starts at £59.84 for 3 months. Annual £99. Free 14 day trial for all.

Best strength training apps

PT Kayla Itsines is the queen of strength training, and her app is loved by women world wide. Offering bitesize workouts from 10 to 25 minutes for all abilities, whether you’re keen to workout at bodyweight or higher.

Cost: Free trial and then £14.99 a month.

New on the fitness app scene is the Beyond app from PT Meggan Grubb, promising to offer HIIT and strength workouts, meal plans, happiness mantras for a positive mindset and more.

Cost: Free seven day trial and then £9.99 a month.

It calls itself ‘the personal trainer that goes everywhere with you’, and that it is. This handy, simple-to-use fitness app from Grace Beverley. Download for access to high-energy workouts, real-time classes and healthy meal plans, too.

Cost: Free trial and £9.99 thereafter.

Oona Series isn’t just a strength training app, but offers a little bit of everything (FYI, it’s reportedly Ellie Goulding’s favourite fitness app). Calling itself a ‘transformational online destination’, the app offers over twenty live classes a weekly – think barre, pilates, HIIT, yoga and more – on demand classes curated monthly and a members only area dedicated to well-being tips, interviews, Q&As, master classes and more.

Cost: £49 a month, with a 14 day free trail.

Best pregnant, pre and post natal fitness apps

Expertly designed by Jess and her physio team, her app offers trimester specific workouts for during and after pregnancy. Know you’re in safe hands with some of the best experts in the business.

Cost: Free trial and then £14.99 a month.

Best hiking apps

You could use our guide to the best UK hiking trails, or, you could download AllTrails, the best fitness app to help you with GPS hiking, walking, and biking trail maps. Get outside moving – and make sure you’ve got this app downloaded, when you do.

Cost: Free, or premium is £2.5o a month.