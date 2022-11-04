Fitness trackers can look good, too - 10 of our editors' favourites

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re on the hunt for one of the best fitness trackers, chances are, you’ve already seen the likes of Fitbit and Garmin doing the rounds.

But, question - are there any that actually look good, too, and don’t take up half your arm or clash with your newest trench coat (opens in new tab)?

PSA: healthy living can be fashion-forward, too - as our edit of fitness trackers proves. Here at Marie Claire UK, we’ve long been championing the intersection between fitness and fashion - that is, finding kit that not only does the job but looks the part, too. (Scroll our edits of the best gym leggings (opens in new tab), best running trainers (opens in new tab), and best sports bras (opens in new tab), here).

That’s why we tasked seven different members of the Marie Claire UK editorial team with testing out some of the newest fitness trackers on the market. We looked for trackers that not only accurately recorded our health data, from stress levels to sleep scores but looked good day-to-day, too. Because yes, there is a balanced middle ground and yes, you can find a one-size-fits-all to wear from gym to gin.

Without further ado - keep reading for our favourites.

Testing process

So, how did we test the fitness trackers? Good question.

Each staff member took home a tracker for a month and put them to the test over workouts, walks and more. They also wore them day-to-day, and were asked to comment on how they felt to wear to work, too.

The main judging factors were as follows:

Was the fitness tracker easy to use, and were the stats simple to navigate?

Was it an affordable price point?

How long did the battery last, and was it easy to charge?

Does it connect to an app?

Were there different sizing or strap options?

Was the design simple and did it look fashionable enough to be worn day-to-day?

10 best fitness trackers to buy now

(Image credit: Future)

Oura Ring Gen 3 Reasons to buy + No annoying notifications or alerts + Easy to forget you are wearing it + Smart and attractive design + Battery lasted around four to five days Reasons to avoid - Could feel a little heavier / substantial - Could be a bit too chunky for some Today's Best Deals View on Oura now (opens in new tab)

Oura Gen 3 review

Tested by: Sunil Makan, Editor

Ever since seeing the Oura ring flood my Instagram feed, I knew I wanted to test it, and embarking on a health journey in my thirty-sixth year seemed like the perfect time to do so.

I wear rings - particularly chunky ones - so it didn’t feel cumbersome for me, but I can imagine that it might take some getting used to. The design, however classic and contemporary it is, might be considered on the masculine side of things. I’d very much like to try the brushed metal options, which would fit in with my overall aesthetic much more seamlessly.

How accurate is the Oura ring?

When it comes to accuracy, here’s what I found. I have a smartwatch (the Apple Watch SE) that measures my heart activity and sleep too, so it was interesting to see whether the data would match up. I compared the data from my watch (via the Welltory app synched to my phone) and the Oura ring, and for the most part, they gave very similar readings (with differences of up to 30 mins).

It is recommended that you wear the ring on your index finger or middle and ring finger, however, the ring that I had only managed to go on my little finger. So it’s worth noting that results might have varied.

Is it waterproof?

I was actually quite nervous about taking the ring into water - I once got into a thermal pool with a very popular brand of fitness tracking watches which turned out to be bad idea - so I’ve been dutifully taking it off every time I was in the shower or washing my hands. That said, having just come back from a holiday in Greece, I can fully report back that after several swims in the ocean and pool, the ring was still working (and obviously recording my exercise). Officially it is water-resistant up to 100 meters.

Overall:

I'll keep the ring - I’m actually considering losing the watch altogether. It’s the perfect way to keep track of your health without it being massively intrusive. I particularly enjoyed the sleep scoring and "Readiness" factor (a score that shows you how you might be able to handle the day ahead) and concise weekly reporting. There’s also the option to explore breathwork (opens in new tab)and guided meditations (opens in new tab)via the app on your phone.

(Image credit: Future)

Garmin Venu 2S Reasons to buy + Connects to app + Very long lasting battery + Advanced workout tracking tools + Stress management features Reasons to avoid - Could be hard to navigate at first Today's Best Deals £279 (opens in new tab) at very.co.uk (opens in new tab) £286.96 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) £349 (opens in new tab) at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Garmin Venu 2S review

Tested by: Sofia Piza, Freelance Producer and Writer

How accurate?

The Garmin Venu 2S is one of the most efficient smartwatches I've ever used. Its design is very simple, so it feels like a piece of jewellery rather than a smartwatch.

While it wasn’t the easiest to navigate at first - it took me a while to get my head around the different buttons and functions - it connected to the Garmin Connect app pretty easily, which showed me information about my health as well as a large roster of exercises.

Does it track stress levels?

I liked that the watch has a strong focus on wellbeing and tracks your stress levels, often notifying you when these are too high. To help support this, the watch is also able to provide timed breathing exercises to help stabilise your breathing.

Overall:

I really enjoyed using the Garmin Venu 2S and would definitely recommend it. It was simple to use but shared insightful health stats. All in all, it's a very well-rounded smartwatch that provides accurate workout tracking tools with a strong focus on wellness while looking fashionable, too.

(Image credit: Future)

Apple Watch Series 7 Reasons to buy + Really good for step count + More watch-like and stylish than other competitors + Great for receiving calls and messages (plus, if you lose your phone, you can ping it) + Good GPS and heart rate accuracy. Reasons to avoid - Doesn’t function away from your phone unless you buy a contract for it - It’s not super accurate for some workout types (eg Pilates, it estimates calories burned based on a brisk walk as readings can’t be taken) - It’s harder to switch off from technology when your watch alerts you to every email. Today's Best Deals £175 (opens in new tab) at Music Magpie (opens in new tab) £369 (opens in new tab) at Apple UK (opens in new tab) £469 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Apple Watch Series 7 review

Tested by: Ally Head, Health Editor

How accurate?

I was pleasantly surprised by the Apple Watch Series 7 when I tried it. On the fitness front, the GPS was more accurate than I expected, as was the heart rate accuracy. That said, I did have difficulty with tracking certain workouts - take one of my favourite reformer Pilates (opens in new tab) classes, for example, where it based my stats on a brisk walk and said some readings couldn't be taken.

Did it look good?

I’m normally a bit of a Garmin snob - I’ve had my Forerunner 935 for years now and have worn it for seven marathons as it's ridiculously accurate. That said, I don’t wear it often day-to-day as it’s chunky and doesn’t often go with my office outfits.

The Apple Watch Series 7, on the other hand, is super sleek in design and goes with pretty much everything - it’s definitely the prettiest fitness tracker I’ve tested. it’s really easy to see how many steps you’ve hit, plus whether you’ve hit your daily standing goal, with a quick wrist flick.

Overall:

I normally actively choose not to wear a fitness tracker that buzzes with phone notifications as I don’t like being constantly drawn back to my devices, and the Apple Watch is definitely a culprit on this front (however, you can turn them off, if you agree). It looks good, is super simple to use, and feels light on your wrist, too - lots of plus points from me.

(Image credit: Future)

Huawei Watch Fit 2 Reasons to buy + Much more stylish design compared to other fitness watches I've seen + Big screen and proper watch strap + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Number of features might be overwhelming - Took a while to set up - Also has to have app on phone Today's Best Deals £129 (opens in new tab) at very.co.uk (opens in new tab) £129 (opens in new tab) at very.co.uk (opens in new tab) £129 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Huawei Watch Fit 2 review

Tested by: Grace Lindsay, Ecommerce Writer

Is it accurate?

If you're looking for a more fashion-forward watch that doesn't compromise on any of the health stats, you can't go wrong with the Huawei Watch Fit 2. When testing it, I loved that this fitness watch looks like an actual watch - as someone who is used to wearing more aesthetically-focused designs, this was a fitness tracker I could totally get on board with. In fact, I got lots of compliments while wearing it.

The stats were pretty accurate when compared to readings from the other competitor watches I tried, and the screen was a lot bigger, making it much easier to use and navigate.

Does it have a wide range of features?

One standout of the Huawei Watch Fit 2 was the wealth of features available on the watch - it literally comes with all the features you could imagine, from inbuilt workouts, to sleep tracking, data on your breathing, and insights into your menstrual cycle, too. I also loved the fact that I could create a training plan through the app, perfect for someone like me, who's keen to implement products into my day-to-day that help me focus on my fitness.

Overall:

I'm a fan - as you can tell. It's cute but offers a thorough insight into your health and wellbeing, too. Not to mention at under £150, it won't break the bank, either.



(Image credit: Future)

Fitbit Sense 2 Reasons to buy + High tech and loads of health stats + Long lasting battery life + Looks like a smartwatch. Reasons to avoid - Took a while to set up - Not immediately simple to navigate. Today's Best Deals £269 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) £269 (opens in new tab) at very.co.uk (opens in new tab) £269.99 (opens in new tab) at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Fitbit Sense 2 review

Tested by: Ally Head, Health Editor

Is it accurate?

The new Fitbit Sense 2 has been dubbed the most advanced smartwatch from the brand, so as a Health Editor, I was eager to test it out. I trialed my first Fitbit back in 2015 and trained for my first ever marathon using one. While they’re certainly great at pulling health stats, they weren’t so great on accurate stats and battery life back in the day - which is why I was pleasantly surprised to find that the Sense 2’s stats were similar enough to my much-loved Garmin Forerunner, and the battery life lasted around four to five days.

What are the fitness trackers USP's?

They’ve got a snazzy new stress monitor which I found super useful and It was more effective at reminding me to slow down and breathe than other competitor models I’ve tried. Not only does it monitor your heart rate variability, skin temperature and more, it has what they’re calling a “Body Response” sensor - a first of its kind - which positions an EDA sensor on your wrist all day, tracking your stress levels (a normal range is between 1 and 20, FYI).

Overall:

While it wasn’t the easiest to set up and navigate - it took me around an hour to get it up and running, and for me to understand what buttons meant what - once you’ve got the hang of it, it’s simple enough. Plus, it looks great, accurately records your health stats, and lasts nearly a week. I'd buy if you exercise a few times a week and love tracking your workout classes and steps - Garmins are still my go-to for marathon running.

(Image credit: Future)

Fitbit Inspire 3 Reasons to buy + Slim and colourful design + Very easy to set up and use + Lots of sizing options on the strap to fit different wrists + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Have to have the app on your phone - Charging lead isn't very long - Screen is a little small Today's Best Deals £84 (opens in new tab) at Studio (opens in new tab) £84.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) £84.99 (opens in new tab) at Simply Be (opens in new tab)

Fitbit Inspire 3 review

Tested by: Grace Lindsay, Ecommerce Writer

Is it accurate?

When testing, I found the Fitbit Inspire 3 is the perfect introduction to the world of fitness watches. Not only did it look super sleek on the wrist, but I found it easy to set up and simple to navigate, too. It's smaller than other competitors and so not as obvious on your wrist, yet still, from my testing, accurately tracked my high intensity interval training (opens in new tab) workouts, daily steps, sleep, and water intake.

It's much more affordable than other models on the market at under £100, but as above, the screen is also significantly smaller, meaning it might be harder to use if you have difficulty with your sight or will be using it every day.

What features stood out the most?

Two features that really stood out to me when testing were the "Relax" and "Stress Management" features, in which you can see how your body responds to stress and even take part in a two-minute long guided meditation.

Overall:

It's not the most advanced of watches, but it doesn't pretend to be. For example, it doesn't have an inbuilt GPS tracker and won't give you race day predictions like Garmins will. That said, if you're after a more simple tracker that will help guide your general fitness, it's not a bad option.

(Image credit: Future)

Garmin Lily Reasons to buy + Sleek design + Easy to use, user friendly + Good battery life + App compatible Reasons to avoid - Sleep tracking wasn't as accurate as competitors - Watch face isn't constantly on Today's Best Deals £229.99 (opens in new tab) at Garmin US (opens in new tab) £271.34 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) £273.06 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Garmin Lily review

Tested by: Zoe Anastasiou, Acting Fashion Editor

Is it accurate?

After wearing this watch, I can understand why people fall utterly in love with their fitness trackers. There's certainly a sense of achievement that comes with mastering your step count each day, or seeing if you've been able to keep your stress levels down.

I found it largely very accurate - that said, I was slightly dubious about how accurate the sleep tracker is. There were times when I know I'd woken up in the middle of the night and it hadn't been registered.

That said, if you're not super fussed about the sleep stats, the rest of the tracking was spot on. It has an inbuilt GPS and connects to an app, which was simple enough to set up. The app is great for being able to clearly chart your success and improvements as it creates graphs and graphics for your sleep, stress, activity, and more.

What did it look like?

Historically, I've been hesitant to wear a fitness tracker due to aesthetics but the Garmin Lily feels quite chic compared to most. It has a sleek design and feels elevated, not like a traditional fitness tracker.

Overall:

I found it chic, easy to use, and the battery life lasted around four to five days. Do note, though, that the watch face isn't constantly on, so you do need to tap it to see the time/steps/etc

(Image credit: Future)

Huawei GT3 Pro Reasons to buy + Streamlined, light and elegant + Easy to read screen + Simple to set up + Comes with over 100 workout modes Reasons to avoid - Higher price point. Today's Best Deals £299 (opens in new tab) at very.co.uk (opens in new tab) £299 (opens in new tab) at very.co.uk (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Huawei GT3 Pro review

Tested by: Andrea Thompson, Editor in Chief

Was it accurate?

In a word, yes. The Huawei GT3 Pro comes with over 100 workout modes and really accurately tracked each activity I tested it on, from swimming to running. I thought this watch was super streamlined, light, and elegant in design, too, with a nice high-res screen which made it easy to read on the go or when exercising. It was simple to set up and sync with my Google Pixel and playlist, too.

Who is it best for?

If you're a runner who likes to track their performance and heart rate over time, like me, this is a great buy and very easy to use. It's not just for running, either - it can track strength training (opens in new tab) workouts, water-based activities like swimming, and even skiing.

I also liked that it features a period tracker and sleep and stress tracker, all of which required nothing more than a simple setup. The day-to-night theme is a nice decorative touch, too.

Overall:

I liked this watch - it looked good and gave me lots of insights into my daily movement. I'd recommend.

(Image credit: Future)

Polar Ignite 2 Reasons to buy + Good battery life + Stylish + Wide range of activities + Detailed sleep-tracking capabilities + Activity tracking was comprehensive. Reasons to avoid - Not a simple tracker - Navigation of the watch was daunting at first - Mobile app a bit confusing. Today's Best Deals £168.98 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) £176.99 (opens in new tab) at ProBikeKit UK (opens in new tab) £200 (opens in new tab) at Harrods (opens in new tab)

Polar Ignite 2 review

Tested by: Ana Ospina, Senior Art Editor

Is it accurate?

If you’re looking for a cross between a fitness tracker and a stylish watch, I really recommend the Polar Ignite 2. When testing, I found that it not only offered detailed tracking of my workouts, but sleep, energy, and stress levels too - I particularly liked that it told me how well my body had recovered from my workout.

I also loved the sheer amount of metrics I got from each workout - the activity tracking was fast, accurate, and comprehensive, and gave me personalised guidance for my workouts, sleep, and recovery. As well as its fitness functions, it offers music controls and weather information.

Did it look good?

It’s sleek and smart and looks just like a traditional watch. The round black watch face comes in three colourways, gold, rose gold, and black pearl - I tried the rose gold - and is designed to be worn 24 hours a day, so it can track all aspects of your wellbeing accurately.

I liked the way it looked - it’s surprisingly lightweight and the strap is mostly breathable. If you like a watch that isn’t too bulky, then this one is for you. With only one button and a touch-screen, it is much sleeker than other sports watches.

Overall:

In my opinion, the Polar Ignite 2 fitness watch is a really good choice if fitness is your priority, as it’s so thorough. The battery life is good (it lasted me five to six days), it's stylish, and it offers tracking for a wide range of activities. It's not the simplest to set up - I found getting used to the navigation of the watch a bit daunting at first and the mobile app a bit confusing - but I got my head around it pretty quickly.

(Image credit: Future)

WHOOP 4.0 Reasons to buy + Collects data continuously, rather than just during workouts + Small and sleek + Shows you an enormous amount of data and translates it simply for you Reasons to avoid - Could be overload for those who don’t like a lot of data - Has to be worn for a period of time before it can collect stats about your recovery, strain and so on. Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) View on WHOOP now (opens in new tab)

WHOOP 4.0 review

Tested by: Ally Head, Health Editor

Was it accurate?

WHOOP have long been hailed as the fitness tracker of all fitness trackers, with celebrities and athletes alike swearing by their stats (we’re looking at you, Tom Daley). But it’s slightly different to other competitors. How? Well, it continuously collects data about everything from your recovery, to training, to sleep, to stress, versus other wearables that collect data during workouts and shut-eye.

You have to wear it for a few weeks before it starts feeding back your data, but I've never had more insight into my overall fitness levels, recovery score, and so on, and it was very accurate when cross-referenced with my Garmin.

It's worth pointing out, here - it's different from other fitness trackers in this round-up as it's aimed at educating you on your overall health and wellbeing primarily, as opposed to showing you your workout stats in real-time. It doesn't have a watch face - rather, it sends all data to the app on your phone. When testing for running, I found not being able to see my pace on my wrist a bit inconvenient, but it was interesting to see the stats on my performance post-workout.

Was it detailed enough?

Arguably too much so - I can imagine for those who don't like data overload, the WHOOP 4.0 may be too much.

That said, I found the Whoop absolutely fascinating. It works by educating you on what they call your “optimal strain score”, calculated from your daily strain, recovery, and sleep. This basically means how well rested and prepared your body is for the day, based not just on past workouts, but on mental strain, too. On days when I thought I'd got 8 hours plus sleep and couldn't work out why I felt tired, my strain score reflected that my sleep was more broken than I thought, plus I was still recovering from yesterday's interval training session, too. I found it comforting to know that I should take training a little easier on those days.

Similarly, I loved the recovery function, which is calculated from your heart rate variability (there are elements of this on certain Garmins). I’m a marathon runner and so having the app tell me when rest was actually more important than recovery was a godsend.

Overall:

The Whoop 4.0 is smaller, sleeker, and can sit in their newly launched bras, too - a neat addition if you don’t like being able to visibly see your fitness tracker.