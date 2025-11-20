As Editors Who Love Home Workouts, Trust Us - These Are the 10 Exercise Mats Worth Your Money

So, you're on the hunt for the best exercise mats and want to invest in an option that won't slip all over the shop and fall apart within the year? Lucky for you, we have a team of exercise enthusiasts at MC UK who test fit kit for a living, so we know what makes for good at-home equipment.

We've been putting mats through their paces for you, as well as keeping up-to-date with the top rated pieces of kit on the market. That's right - every mat in this round-up has been tested and come personally recommended by the MC UK Editors, or raved about by countless customers online. Why are they so great, you ask? Well, they're slip-free, grippy, and don't come with that awful gym mat smell—not to mention most are affordable, too.

On the fence about whether you need a mat at all? Well, although you might have the best intentions of heading to the gym most mornings, schedules sometimes don't allow it. That's why having a few basic bits of kit at home can come in seriously handy, allowing you to get just as good a sweat on from the comfort of your own home.

If you're part of the small army of people who now prefer a home workout and want to kit yourself out, keep scrolling for our top picks. Plus, don't miss our guides to the best gym leggings, best sports bras, and best gym trainers, while you're at it. Keen to invest in even more for your home gym, like a Reformer Pilates machine for at home? Lucky for you, we've rounded up the best of those, too.

Testing process for the best exercise mats

As someone who runs marathons for fun, I personally test all of the sports bras, workout leggings, running shorts, and general fit kit that ends up in these round-ups.

With exercise mats, the ones that made the edit had adequate cushioning, didn't move mid-workout, and didn't cost the earth, either. Plus, we looked at the top-rated mats according to customer reviews to find out which are truly five star purchases. Spoiler alert: I don't think something you stand on to workout should cost a bomb, so do recommend the lower price point options (Decathlon and Adidas) if you're on a tight budget.

The above didn't stain, get too sweaty or slip, all essentials when spending your hard-earned £££ on kit. We tested for the following:

Cushioning: Did they provide adequate cushioning?

Did they provide adequate cushioning? Grip: Were they grippy and slip-free?

Were they grippy and slip-free? Cleanliness: Did they come largely smell-free, and did they wipe clean easily?

Did they come largely smell-free, and did they wipe clean easily? Storage: Were they easy to roll up and store post-workout?

Were they easy to roll up and store post-workout? Price: Were they an affordable price point?

Best exercise mats: 10 to buy

Do note here: the below aren't the interlocking exercise mats you see in actual gyms or Crossfit boxes, rather the sort of mats perfect for Joe Wicks workouts or weight training at home.

So how are they different to yoga mats? Short answer: some of them aren't, but the ones that do differ are slightly thicker and more cushioned to support your joints during any high-intensity jumps and so on.

1. Best luxury gym mat

(Image credit: lululemon)

lululemon workout mat Specifications Dimensions: 71cm x 213cm Thickness: 5mm Today's Best Deals £118 at lululemon Reasons to buy + Seriously grippy + Cushioned + Rolls and folds away easily Reasons to avoid - It picks up dust

"If you really want to treat yourself, I highly recommend The Mat from Lululemon. It is the brand's first-ever mat designed specifically for high-intensity workouts and can withstand workouts with both shoes and weights.

It's a best-seller for a reason - after trying it out for a series of very sweaty HIIT sessions, I can confirm that it does just that. It is also engineered with a textured grip which meant that the mat didn't move an inch. The only downside? Because it's so grippy I found that it did pick up fluff from the floor, but after a quick wipe, you're good to go." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

2. Best gym mat for low intensity

(Image credit: Alo Yoga)

Alo Yoga Warrior Mat Specifications Dimensions: 6.2ft x 2.2ft Thickness: 5mm Today's Best Deals £148 at Alo Yoga Reasons to buy + Thick cushioning + Soft on the joints + Large surface area + Easy to clean Reasons to avoid - Higher price point

"This workout mat comes so highly reviewed that I simply had to try it out for myself. Firstly, how stunning is the colour selection? And just like all Alo Yoga products, its performance is just as impressive as its aesthetics. It's nicely cushioned and has a grippy surface, making it perfect for low-impact workouts like Pilates and yoga. I found that it was great for sweatier sessions too, thanks to the anti-odour, dry-wicking material - no slippery surface here. Yes, it's on the pricier side, but trust me, this is the only exercise mat you'll ever need. Oh, and it's made from ethically-sourced rubber which is non-toxic and PVC-free. Lovely." - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

3. Best everyday gym mat

(Image credit: Amazon)

Gaiam Solid Color Yoga Mat Specifications Dimensions: 3.81 x 21.59 cm Thickness: 2mm Today's Best Deals £33.43 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Range of fun colourways + Next day delivery + Light and easy to transport Reasons to avoid - Not the thickest

"Gaiam have been making yoga mats for a long time, and so know a thing or two about designing a mat that'll support you through any sweat session. I've used this Gaiam mat for years and as a no-frills, affordable mat, you really can't go wrong. It's made without phthalates and latex and provides a non-slip and easy to use surface for yoga, Pilates and more. I will say that it's on the thinner side, so won't be great for high intensity workouts where you might require more cushioning." - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

4. Best portable gym mat

(Image credit: adidas)

adidas training mat Specifications Dimensions: 183cm x 61cm Thickness: 10mm Today's Best Deals £29.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Easy to transport and roll up + Waterproof + Good grip Reasons to avoid - It looks distinctly 'sporty', so not great if you prefer a more subtle aesthetic

"This adidas training mat is reasonably thick, has incredible grip and non-slip qualities for exercises like lunges, Bulgarian split squats, and so on. It comes with a handy strap, meaning you can take it to and from classes easily. Thanks to its waterproof outer, it's wipe clean, too, meaning I found that it stays cleaner for longer than other alternatives." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

5. Most cushioned workout mat

(Image credit: Decathlon)

Decathlon Pilates Mat Specifications Dimensions: 180cm x 60cm Thickness: 20mm Today's Best Deals £39.99 at Decathlon Reasons to buy + Thick + Cushioned + Affordable price point. Reasons to avoid - Too thick to carry to and from classes

"If you want my honest opinion, this is one of the best exercise mats out there. Sure, it's not 100% slip-proof, but it's so cushioned, it makes up for it. At 20mm thick, it cushions the joints well, so I find it the perfect companion for both low and high-intensity workouts. I've even used it as a camping mat... that's how thick it is. Do note, though: I wouldn't recommend it as a mat to carry to and from classes, for this same reason. Opt for a thinner, lighter option, instead." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

6. Most versatile exercise mat

(Image credit: Amazon)

Bionix Premium Printed Mat Specifications Dimensions: 180cm x 60cm Thickness: 10mm Today's Best Deals £11.99 at Amazon (save 29%) Reasons to buy + Very thick + Range of colours + Portable design Reasons to avoid - Heavier than thinner mats

This is definitely one of the thickest mats on the market at 10mm, but it comes at an incredible price point. Featuring an anti-skid bottom and non-slip surface that ensures ample grip, it's suitable for all manner of workouts—even the most intensive, thanks to its anti-sweat and anti-tear material. It also comes with a handy carry case, making it ideal for carting around.

"Straight away I noticed the thickness which provides enough cushioning for my knees and joints without feeling too soft or unstable during yoga and stretching," says one customer. "The surface texture offers good grip, even when my feet are a bit sweaty. It's also quite stretchy and durable, which stops it from ripping easily. The material feels durable and doesn't have that overpowering chemical smell you sometimes get with new mats." Others have noted that it is on the heavier side due to its thickness, which is something to be aware of if you're planning to travel with it.

7. Most affordable exercise mat

(Image credit: Amazon)

KEPLIN Yoga & Exercise Mat with Carry Strap Specifications Dimensions: 183cm x 60cm Thickness: 6mm Today's Best Deals £8.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Brilliant price point + Top rated + Lightweight and portable Reasons to avoid - Not as durable as pricier options

You can find some incredible exercise mats on Amazon at brilliant price points, and this one gets our seal of approval if you're on a budget. It's slip and sweat-resistant, not to mention stylish thanks to its dual colourway. It is also very lightweight and portable thanks to the built-in travelling strap, so it's easy to carry around.

"As a devoted exercise enthusiast, I've tried countless yoga mats, all of which had one major flaw: they would slip and slide around, disrupting my practice and hindering my progress. However, I recently discovered this exceptional yoga mat, and it's revolutionised my practice by providing the ultimate in stability and grip," says one reviewer. "Another aspect that I appreciate about this mat is its thickness and cushioning. The dense material provides excellent support, protecting my joints and absorbing shock during even the most strenuous poses. I no longer experience the pain and discomfort that used to accompany certain poses, and my practice has become significantly more enjoyable and effective." At just £11.99, it's a total bargain.

8. Most versatile exercise mat

(Image credit: Amazon)

Stakt Foldable Multi-Purpose Fitness mat Specifications Dimensions: 175cm x 60cm Thickness: 12mm Today's Best Deals £131.03 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Highly rated + Foldable + Chunky 12mm of thickness + Lightweight and portable Reasons to avoid - Expensive

If you're looking for an exercise mat with more padding, you'll find everything you need in this chunky 12mm foldable option from Stakt. The great thing about this is the fact that you can tailor it to whatever workout you're doing. No matter whether you're lifting weights, perfecting your plank or doing a kneeling exercise, like a bird dog, and need a little extra support beneath your joints, this thicker-than-average workout mat adapts to you. And once you're done, you can simply pick up this lightweight mat and fold it away until its next use.

"Love the functionality," wrote one user. "My workout space is tight, so being able to quickly fold it and move it out of the way is great and so much easier than a roll-up mat."

9. Best foldable exercise mat

(Image credit: Amazon)

Good Nite Yoga Mat TPE Foldable Mat Specifications Dimensions: 183cm x 61cm Thickness: 6mm Today's Best Deals £112.94 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Foldable + Lightweight and portable + Affordable + Anti-slip Reasons to avoid - Slightly bulky when fully folded

Made from TPE material - which is pressure-resistant, fast-rebounding, environmentally friendly, soft and comfortable, and has little odour - this mat ticks all the boxes. Mainly, it can be folded down to fit into pretty much any bag when on-the-go. However, it is thicker than some other foldable mats, so it's not one to stash in your carry-on. Customers note that it is very light weight, much easier and more convenient to carry than a rolled up mat, and doesn't slip or stretch out when doing press ups and other exercises.

10. Best Nike exercise mat

(Image credit: Amazon)

Nike Reversible Yoga Mat Specifications Dimensions: 180cm x 66cm Thickness: 4mm Today's Best Deals £44.99 at Nike Reasons to buy + Grippy surface + Lightweight and portable + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Mid-priced mat

You can always count on Nike to come up trumps with an exercise mat. In short, this iteration has many likeable features. From its reversible design (which essentially gives you double the amount of wear and tear) and its grippy surface which will stop you from sliding all over the place when you're in exercise mode to its lightweight and portable design, which makes this offering suitable for classes at your favourite studio or gym. There is a lot to love. Available in a pretty coral colourway and an all-grey design, there is an option for all.

What to look for when buying an exercise mat? Thickness, grip and a non-stain material. These three factors differentiate a gym mat from a yoga mat - with a gym mat, you'll likely be after something that'll cushion your landing and protect your joints for moves like star jumps, high knees and so on, whereas with a yoga mat, you'll likely want something thinner but with better grip, like the Yogi Bear option above. That said if your kind of workout is a yoga flow or Pilates routine, a yoga mat could work. Just work out what you prioritise, pre-buying. While grip is most important for workouts like yoga where you're flowing between yoga poses, there's nothing more annoying than losing your footing mid-plank and having to start all over again. We tested the above for their grip, too, as I believe all good gym and yoga mats should have a certain level of grip before you invest in them. Lastly, no-one wants to buy a gym mat that'll mark the second you put your dumbbell down on it, or that'll stain if you sweat on it. The ones above are easy to clean and have never marked, despite 2+ years of me dumping kettlebells, dumbbells, and other workout gear on them.