AllSaints FAQs

How do you redeem an AllSaints promo code?

Getting an AllSaints discount code couldn't be any easier. Add all of your desired items to your shopping basket, browse this page for an applicable AllSaints code, click on it, and follow our detailed instructions for redemption. In just a few moments, you'll be paying a much lower price for the items you really want!

Does AllSaints have a student discount?

If you're a student, you're in luck. There's no need to worry about your tight budget with their special AllSaints student discount for those who are currently enrolled in a valid UK university program. Just verify your valid student ID through their partnership with Student Beans to receive your special AllSaints promo code for 15% off eligible styles.

How do you get 15% off at AllSaints?

Sign up for their exclusive newsletter to instantly enjoy a welcome offer! Enter your email address and name to receive a unique AllSaints discount for 15% off your first order; this offer includes sale styles, so consider stacking the already-low prices in the AllSaints sale section with this code for the best value. Not only that, but you'll also be the first to know about the latest collections, campaigns, special offers, and more.

How often does AllSaints have sales?

Other than the permanent AllSaints sale section, where you can often find the latest fashion for up to 70% off, keep your eye out for larger seasonal events such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Boxing Day. They also usually host a Mid-Season sale for up to 40% off both online and in-store. To avoid missing out on these deals, consider signing up for their newsletter or bookmarking this discount page.

Does AllSaints have free returns?

If you've recently made an online purchase but would like to return it for any reason, you must send your unwanted items back to their distribution warehouse within 28 days of receiving them. All UK domestic orders arrive with a free returns label unless your order contains a fragrance product, so rest assured knowing that AllSaints returns are almost always free of charge.

How do you get free delivery at AllSaints?

Get your must-have AllSaints clothing and accessories quickly and affordably with one of their many delivery services. UK Standard delivery is £3.95 or free for orders over £150, or if you prefer to have your items arrive even sooner, you can opt for UK Next Business Day for £4.95 or UK Saturday/Sunday delivery for £9.95. Keep an eye out for seasonal sales and other offers that include free delivery with no minimum spend required!