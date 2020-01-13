Margot Robbie talks sexual harassment, revealing she ‘didn’t know what it was’

Margot Robbie has revealed that she didn’t know what constituted as sexual harassment until she read the script for Bombshell.

Alongside Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman, Margot plays a Fox News employee who helps to expose CEO Roger Ailes when he was accused of sexual harassment. While Margot’s character, Kayla Pospisil, is fictional, Charlize and Nicole play real women who were part of the law suit, Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly and Gretchen Carlson.

Margot told the Herald Sun that reading the script was an eye-opening experience.

‘I didn’t know what sexual harassment was,’ she said.

‘One of the lines that shocked me when I first read the script was that sexual harassment includes any unwelcome sexual advances.

‘I always thought it required physical contact for it to be considered illegal or wrong.’

The actress added that she was compelled to take the role upon learning about the number of women who have experienced sexual harassment in the workplace, explaining she wanted to do the women’s stories justice.

The film, which is due to be released in the UK on 24th January 2020, also stars John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon, Connie Britton, Mark Duplass, Rob Delaney, Malcolm McDowell and Allison Janney, and has landed Charlize Theron an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.