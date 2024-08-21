Swarovski discount codes for August 2024

FAQs

How can I get the 10% off code at Swarovski? You can sign up for the Swarovski Club to get a 10% off discount code on your first purchase. You’ll automatically be sent email newsletters with exclusives and new product updates.

When is the Swarovski sale? Swarovski will usually hold highly sought-after sales each season and during key sales dates. The brand has previously had a 75th Anniversary sale and Black Friday sales. Our savings experts noted 30% off selected jewellery during last year’s Black Friday sales.

Does Swarovski have an outlet? Yes, Swarovski has a dedicated Outlet section where you can shop for incredible discounts on timeless jewellery. Whilst the styles might be end-of-season, our experts have previously noted 30% off selected necklaces and earrings so it’s worth checking.

Is there a Swarovski near me? Swarovski has a number of stores across the UK. You can check where your nearest store is by using the ‘Store Finder’ page on the brand’s website. Simply type your postcode into the search bar and your nearest store location should appear.

What is the exchange policy at Swarovski? Unfortunately, Swarovski does not accept exchanges. However, you can return your item within 28 days of purchase and then place a new order. Your return item should be new and in original condition, including packaging and tags. For items as part of a set, check the individual terms and conditions. Personalised, customised, and engraved items cannot be returned. For a complete list of non-returnable items, check the Swarovski website.

Hints and Tips

Selected free delivery: Get the most out of your Swarovski purchase with free delivery on orders over £60. If your order is less, then standard shipping costs £4.00. Swarovski should deliver orders within 5 working days after processing. Or choose expedited delivery to get 1-2 day shipping, which costs £15.

Student discounts: Students can elevate their jewellery and accessories with a 15% off student discount at Swarovski. You can sign into Student Beans to confirm your student status and access your unique code. Whether you’re a gold or silver jewellery person, this can help you shop your favourite pieces for less. However, the discount cannot be used on the Swarovski Remix Collection.

Swarovski Club: Sign up for the Swarovski Club, which is Swarovski’s free loyalty program, and get a 10% off discount code for signing up. Swarovski will also send a birthday voucher and early access to sales to your email. When you get to the silver tier, you can get free delivery on your orders.

Free repairs: For peace of mind, Swarovski has warranties on all authenticated items bought directly from its website. This means you can get free repairs on these items. Simply bring your item and proof of purchase to your nearest Swarovski store to have it repaired for free. The free repair service excludes wear and tear.

How to use your Swarovski discount code:

Choose your Swarovski discount code and click ‘Get Discount’. Continue to the Swarovski website and add your desired item to your basket. Click ‘View Shopping Bag’ to go to your total summary. You should see a ‘Enter your promo code’ box to click into. Copy and paste your Swarovski discount code into the box. Click ‘Apply’ and enjoy the price discount.





How do we source promo codes and deals?

We have an experienced team of 5 deal experts based in our offices in Cardiff and London, who are dedicated to finding promo codes, deals and sale highlights for Marie Claire vouchers.

Our London team keep in touch with retailers directly to get a heads up on upcoming discount codes as well as negotiate exclusive promo codes that you won’t find anywhere else. Meanwhile, our Cardiff team partners with affiliate networks and research the web to source the latest discount codes, and put them right here on our dedicated retailer pages. The offers we show you are updated at least twice a week.

To top it off, we have a Bath-based team of editors that have a background in saving money on fashion and beauty products. Using their experience and knowledge of the industry, our editors seek to offer additional ways to save at the retailer outside of using a promo code. Our FAQs and money-saving tips about each retailer are fact-checked and updated every three months.

What if my promo code doesn't work?

Test the promo codes ourselves to make sure they’re valid. We don’t list unique codes that only work once. We give as much information as we can to avoid any terms and conditions trickery.

However, sometimes details change or codes expire without us knowing. If you find this to be the case, you can get in touch by emailing vouchers.marieclaire@futurenet.com and letting us know.

How do we make money?

It’s simple, we get a small percentage of the money that you spend with a brand or retailer - a commission. When you use deals and promo codes listed here at Marie Claire vouchers, we get a small share of the retailer's profit as thanks for helping them connect with a new customer. And that’s how we make money while you save money.