As a Health Journalist, I’m often conflicted about wellness inc: the £5 trillion industry built on selling us our wellbeing. Lots of brands start with good intentions, aiming to help us live longer, healthier, happier lives. Yet at the same time, plenty of products and services are overcomplicated and overpriced, designed to "hack" our health in ways we could approach far more simply and affordably at home.

Longevity is a case in point. With an ageing population, living well for longer has become an undeniable priority for many of us. Interest has surged, with searches for the term increasing by more than 5000% over the past five years. Yet the sheer volume of information now online, from the 1.7 million posts under #biohacking on Instagram to the rise of luxury longevity clinics (where a four-night programme at SHA Wellness Clinic in Spain can cost upwards of £4000), has left many of us feeling overwhelmed and, ultimately, disengaged. A recent report by high street retailer Holland & Barrett found that exhaustion is the leading barrier preventing people from adopting healthier habits.

When healthy living feels expensive, time-consuming or complicated, we are far less likely to stick with it. Research supports this time and again. But the reality is that longevity doesn’t have to be complex. You don’t need DNA testing, IV drips or infrared saunas, though they have their place if you have the means. What the evidence does show is that good foundations are what matter most: a balanced diet rich in protein and fibre, consistent, good-quality sleep, and regular cardiovascular and strength training. In other words, you can build a life packed with longevity-boosting rituals and routines from home, in ways that are both simple and effective.

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For the purposes of this feature, let’s start with strength training. The data shows that from around the age of 30, we begin to lose between 3 and 8% of our muscle mass per decade. This decline accelerates during perimenopause , when falling oestrogen levels increase the risk of muscle loss and osteoporosis. The result is a higher likelihood of falls, fractures and metabolic dysfunction, making the maintenance of muscle and bone strength essential in extending our life-(and health)-span.

Strength training is one of the best ways to combat muscle decline and protect our bone strength. Which is why we asked two top trainers to share the most effective, longevity-supporting moves you can do at home, with no equipment required. Ahead, they share everything you need to know.

For more straightforward longevity tips, check out our guides to improving your musclespan , plus expert-backed explainers on how to hack your longevity from home, the grip strength test that's thought to be the most accurate predictor of all-cause mortality and cardiovascular disease, and how to track your health without obsessing.

Trust Me, I’m a PT - These Are the 3 Longevity-Boosting Moves You Should Be Adding to Your Workout

What constitutes a ‘longevity-boosting’ workout move?

First things first, what are we actually looking for in a 'longevity-boosting' move?

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"An exercise that promotes longevity is one which supports muscle mass, bone density, joint health, balance, and long‑term independence,” says William E Mustin, lead strength and conditioning coach at the NFL Academy . “It should focus on the fundamental ways humans are designed to move, and should target the muscular, skeletal, and neurological systems all at once.”

Multidisciplinary trainer, Tara Riley , agrees. “Longevity isn’t built on complexity, it’s built on consistency, which is why we’re looking for moves that mirror real-life movement patterns without the need for a gym or complicated setup.”

Ahead, their top picks.

1. Squats

Which muscles do you use when you squat?

There's a reason squats are one of the most widely used exercises in the strength-training book. A true muscle multitasker (or compound movement, if we're getting technical), the squat recruits “your quads, glutes, hamstrings, adductors, core and calves,” says Riley.

What are the longevity benefits of squats?

“Squats directly translate to movements we use in daily life,” says Riley. “Whether we’re getting up from a chair or climbing stairs, squats help us to maintain our independence as we age. This is one of the clearest markers of functional longevity.”

How to perform a squat with proper form:

Stand with your legs hip-width apart

Bend at your knees, sending your hips backwards

Keep your spine straight and your knees tracking behind your toes

Press through your feet to stand

"Using a chair to help guide your depth can be helpful," says Riley.

How to progress a squat:

“Start with two to three sets of eight to twelve reps, using just your bodyweight,” recommends Riley. “Once you feel comfortable and strong, you can progress by adding weight using dumbbells, resistance bands or a barbell.”

2. Suitcase carry

Which muscles does you use in a suitcase carry?

According to the World Health Organisation, lower back pain is the leading cause of disability worldwide. That makes protecting our backs through strength training critical, especially as we age.

It's why Mustin is a fan of the suitcase carry. “This exercise strengthens the core muscles that stabilise the spine, helping to protect against back pain,” he explains.

What are the longevity benefits of the suitcase carry?

Beyond our backs, Mustin says that "the suitcase carry also improves grip strength,” which is a key biomarker for longevity. In fact, one study found it to be a stronger predictor of lifespan than blood pressure, whilst another found correlations between higher grip strength and those who lived beyond 100 years old.

It's also highly applicable to real-life tasks such as carrying shopping, luggage, or children. “Carrying uneven loads is something humans do daily, and training this safely improves resilience and real‑world strength,” explains Mustin.

How to perform the suitcase carry with proper form:

Brace your core, bend your knees and pick up the weight, holding it by your side with one hand

Stand tall with your shoulders level and core braced

As you walk, keep the pace slow and controlled

Avoid leaning to one side or allowing the shoulder to shrug

Mustin advises using a relatively lightweight weight to begin with. “Going too heavy will make it difficult to maintain posture, which is important in mastering the move effectively,” he says.

How to progress a suitcase carry:

For beginners, Mustin recommends two to three sets per side, walking for either 20 to 40 metres or 20 to 40 seconds.

To progress, he suggests gradually increasing the load, distance or time. “You could also walk on uneven surfaces to challenge balance and stability,” he suggests.

3. Front plank

Which muscles do you use in a front plank?

“Planks work your deep core, rectus abdominals and obliques,” says Riley. “At the same time, they engage the shoulders, back, hips, glutes and quadriceps.”

What are the longevity benefits of a plank?

“A strong core supports the spine, improves posture, and reduces risk of back pain,” says Riley.

Importantly, she adds, “weight-bearing through the wrists helps maintain bone density, reducing risk of fractures. Stronger wrists and forearms also allow for better stability and ability to break a fall, which is a major cause of mobility loss in older adults.”

How to perform a front plank with good form:

Start on your hands and toes with your wrists under your shoulders

Keep your body in a straight line with your core braced

Avoid dropping the hips or pushing them too high,

Think of gently pushing the floor away without locking the elbows or shoulders

How to do the perfect PLANK: technique and common mistakes - YouTube Watch On

How to progress a front plank:

For beginners, Riley suggests a 20 to 30 second hold. “If you need extra support, put your knees on the floor or keep your hands on an elevated surface,” she says.

As for progression, Riley says that the simplest way is to extend the time of your hold. That said, you can also try adding a weighted plate to your back, or put your hands on a decline for additional load.

What's more, there’s also plenty of plank variations to try, including side planks, back planks, and planks with added movement such as hip dips or rock backs.

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