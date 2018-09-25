Why You'll Love LOOKFANTASTIC!

Biggest Brands in Beauty

Consider LOOKFANTASTIC to be your top choice when it comes to bagging the latest beauty for less. As Europe’s number one online premium beauty retailer, you’re guaranteed to find the perfect formula or colour with over 20,000 products to choose from. Plus, they now offer more clean, vegan, and organic beauty brands than ever before, so you can feel good about your picks.

Browse your favourite brands such as NARS, Olaplex, Redken, Urban Decay, Clinique, and even The Ordinary, or narrow it down by category: cleansers, moisturisers, serums, eyeshadow palettes, liquid lipsticks, hair tools, personal fragrance, body care, or even wellness. You might even want to check out their men’s section!

They're built on customer experience, so it’s no wonder that they have great reviews across the internet. Start shopping by brand, take a look at their new arrivals, and don’t forget to look here before checking out for more codes and savings tips!

Try a Subscription

Want an exciting way to try out multiple best-selling products at once? With a LOOKFANTASTIC Beauty Box Subscription, customers can enjoy 6 beauty products (some full-sized products as well as deluxe samples) every month from a wide variety of different brands. You can subscribe on a 1 month, 3 month, 6 month or 12 month basis, but we recommend going for the yearly option for the biggest savings.

New subscribers get a special offer for their first beauty box at just £10, no discount code necessary. Many of their boxes come with fun themes, including top-rated products such as highlighters, cleansers, blushers, masks, and other beauty favourites. Subscribe today and cancel at any time, but we doubt you’ll want to!

LOOKFANTASTIC Savings Tips

Looking and feeling your best should never break your budget. With so many new brands and trends arriving every single day, it’s hard to stay up to date, especially when you’re watching your money. Thankfully, you can update your makeup bag every season stress-free by using our LOOKFANTASTIC vouchers and savings tips:

Sign up for their newsletter to instantly get 15% off your first purchase as well as sneak peeks at upcoming sales and other exclusive discounts

Enjoy free tracked or relaxed delivery on orders over £25; spend over £80 and you’ll automatically be upgraded to free next-day delivery

Consider joining Complete Savings for a minimum of 10% cashback every time you shop

Check out the Voucher Codes page for all of the best beauty offers in one convenient place, including up to 50% off and free gifts with select brand purchases

Refer your friends to give them £5 off their first purchase of £25 or more, and once their order is complete, you’ll also receive a bonus £5— feel free to reuse this offer for additional savings, and once you reach 10 referrals, they’ll send an extra £100 voucher!

Students can get up to 30% off with their exclusive youth discount

Key workers can get 22% off, plus 50% off their first Beautybox subscription

Don’t Miss the Offers

Shop in their online outlet to save up to 50% off seasonal gift sets, fragrances, expensive beauty tools, and many other great products; you can even filter by price, brand, savings, product category, skin or hair concerns, colours, and more to narrow down your search for better success.

Try purchasing one of their beauty bundles for mini routines without the stress of selecting the products yourself! Find kits for shampoo and conditioner, nighttime moisture, acne treatments, beauty tools, and so much more from your go-to brands.

Finally, if you’re already in love with a product and find yourself purchasing it multiple times in a year, go for a supersize! Plus, when you buy two supersized items, you’ll get 25% off both with the right voucher code.

