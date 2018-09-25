|Offer
|Discount
|Status
|Get £5 off a LOOKFANTASTIC Beauty Box subscription
|£5 Off
|Expired
|Holiday Deal: Knock £15 off with this LOOKFANTASITC advent calendar discount code
|£15 Off
|Expired
|Shop the LOOKFANTASTIC Black Friday sale for up to 50% off sitewide
|50% Off
|Expired
|Score 20% off with the LOOKFANTASTIC app discount
|20% Off
|Expired
|Take 15% off your first order with this LOOKFANTASTIC discount code
|15% Off
|Active
Consider LOOKFANTASTIC to be your top choice when it comes to bagging the latest beauty for less. As Europe’s number one online premium beauty retailer, you’re guaranteed to find the perfect formula or colour with over 20,000 products to choose from. Plus, they now offer more clean, vegan, and organic beauty brands than ever before, so you can feel good about your picks.
Browse your favourite brands such as NARS, Olaplex, Redken, Urban Decay, Clinique, and even The Ordinary, or narrow it down by category: cleansers, moisturisers, serums, eyeshadow palettes, liquid lipsticks, hair tools, personal fragrance, body care, or even wellness. You might even want to check out their men’s section!
They're built on customer experience, so it’s no wonder that they have great reviews across the internet. Start shopping by brand, take a look at their new arrivals, and don’t forget to look here before checking out for more codes and savings tips!
Want an exciting way to try out multiple best-selling products at once? With a LOOKFANTASTIC Beauty Box Subscription, customers can enjoy 6 beauty products (some full-sized products as well as deluxe samples) every month from a wide variety of different brands. You can subscribe on a 1 month, 3 month, 6 month or 12 month basis, but we recommend going for the yearly option for the biggest savings.
New subscribers get a special offer for their first beauty box at just £10, no discount code necessary. Many of their boxes come with fun themes, including top-rated products such as highlighters, cleansers, blushers, masks, and other beauty favourites. Subscribe today and cancel at any time, but we doubt you’ll want to!
Looking and feeling your best should never break your budget. With so many new brands and trends arriving every single day, it’s hard to stay up to date, especially when you’re watching your money. Thankfully, you can update your makeup bag every season stress-free by using our LOOKFANTASTIC vouchers and savings tips:
Shop in their online outlet to save up to 50% off seasonal gift sets, fragrances, expensive beauty tools, and many other great products; you can even filter by price, brand, savings, product category, skin or hair concerns, colours, and more to narrow down your search for better success.
Try purchasing one of their beauty bundles for mini routines without the stress of selecting the products yourself! Find kits for shampoo and conditioner, nighttime moisture, acne treatments, beauty tools, and so much more from your go-to brands.
Finally, if you’re already in love with a product and find yourself purchasing it multiple times in a year, go for a supersize! Plus, when you buy two supersized items, you’ll get 25% off both with the right voucher code.