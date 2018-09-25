  1. Vouchers
Browse select beauty products for up to 30% off with this LOOKFANTASTIC discount code - flash offer

View Details 19 people used today
Get CodeSTARS

30%
OFF

Make off with up to 30% off makeup and cosmetics using your LOOKFANTASTIC voucher code! Discover this deal on salt scrubs, lipstick, face masks, and more beauty products.

Explore an extra 10% off sale using this LOOKFANTASTIC promo code

View Details 9 people used today
Get CodeSALE

10%
OFF

Purchase your favourite beauty items on sale and claim an extra 10% off 1000's of sale picks using the attached discount code.

Apply this LOOKFANTASTIC voucher code for 20% off selected items

View Details 4 people used today
Get CodeSHOP

20%
OFF

Save on a huge range of beauty staples right here when you apply the attached code to redeem 20% off!

Take 22% off £60 spends using this LOOKFANTASTIC promo code

View Details 6 people used today
Get Code22XMVC

22%
OFF

Receive discounts on all your favourite beauty items and take 22% off £60 spends with the attached discount code.

Score free gifts and over 10% off with more LOOKFANTASTIC discounts and voucher codes

View Details 5 people used today
Get Offer

10%
OFF

Check out various offers for free gifts, voucher codes for over 10% off, and more right here! Find tons of LOOKFANTASTIC discounts and voucher codes, all in one great place!

Get up to 20% off your order with the LOOKFANTASTIC student discount

View Details 1 person used today
Get Offer

20%
OFF

Save on the latest beauty essentials today and get up to 20% off your order when you register with the LOOKFANTASTIC student discount.

Apply the attached LOOKFANTASTIC voucher code for 20% off

View Details 1 person used today
Get CodeSHOP

20%
OFF

Find makeup, haircare favourites, skincare essentials, and many other essentials right here. Get 20% off at checkout using the provided discount code.

Take 25% off £70 spends with this LOOKFANTASTIC promo code

View Details 3 people used today
Get CodeTAKE25

25%
OFF

Enjoy extra savings at checkout when you apply the attached voucher for 25% off £70 spends.

Slash 20% off in app orders plus a free mystery gift using this LOOKFANTASTIC app discount code

View Details 5 people used today
Get CodeAPP20

20%
OFF

Shop your favourite beauty essentials from anywhere, at any time when you shop through the free app on your phone. Plus, get 20% off plus a free mystery gift on in-app orders using this voucher code at checkout.

New Customers: Grab 21% off your first order when using this LOOKFANTASTIC voucher code

View Details 1 person used today
Get Code21NC

21%
OFF

First-time buyers get 21% off their entire order when they snag this limited time discount code! Redeem this LOOKFANTASTIC sale before the offer expires.

LOOKFANTASTIC Voucher Code: Take 25% off these beauty items

View Details 1 person used today
Get CodeNHSBDAY

25%
OFF

Save on body makeup, lipsticks, eyeshadows, and more! Knock 25% off these items when you apply the attached promo code to your qualifying order.

New Customers: Score up to 20% off all orders over £70 with this LOOKFANTASTIC discount code

View Details
Get CodeNEWJLF

20%
OFF

Enjoy 15% off your first order or 20% off orders over £70 when you shop this range of hair care, makeup, skincare, and more.

Take 15% off for new customers with this LOOKFANTASTIC discount code

View Details
Get CodeNEW15

15%
OFF

First-time shopper at LOOK? Save BIG on brand name makeup, skincare, haircare and more!

Get 20% off for new customers with this LOOKFANTASTIC discount code

View Details
Get CodeNEWBIE

20%
OFF

Sign up today and receive 20% off your first order with this special offer at checkout today!

Apply this LOOKFANTASTIC promo code to get 5% off your purchase

View Details 3 people used today
Get Code5OFF

5%
OFF

Is it time to restock your supplies? Knock an additional 5% off your beauty must-haves when you use this LOOKFANTASTIC promotional code at checkout!

Rising Stars: Score up to 40% off popular beauty products at LOOKFANTASTIC

View Details
Get Offer

40%
OFF

Discover these new and bestselling beauty products for up to 40% off in the LOOKFANTASTIC sale! Discover these deals on makeup, skincare, hair styling tools, and more.

New Customer Offer: Score 20% off your first order with your LOOKFANTASTIC newsletter sign up

View Details 2 people used today
Get Offer

20%
OFF

Enjoy an extra special welcome today and sign up for the newsletter to enjoy 20% off your first order! Plus, get exclusive discounts and first-hand access to upcoming sales, among many more subscription-only savings!

Receive a £10 credit when you share your LOOKFANTASTIC referral code with a friend

View Details
Get Offer

£10 CREDIT

Spread the word and get rewarded! Log into your account and share your special referral code with a friend and earn a £10 credit to your account for every successful referral! Plus, each friend will receive £10 off their first £30 spend!

LOOKFANTASTIC Youth Discount: Score 20% off for 16 to 26 year olds or apprentices

View Details
Get Offer

20%
OFF

Register your age or apprentice status to take advantage of 20% off your next order using a special code sent to you once you have been verified.

Enjoy 22% off your order using the LOOKFANTASTIC NHS discount code

View Details
Get Offer

22%
OFF

As an additional treat, key workers can enjoy 22% off your favourite products with the LOOKFANTASTIC NHS discount. Just scroll to the bottom of the page to find the key workers discount under the 'About LOOKFANTASTIC' sub-heading. Or find it under the 'Offers' section at the top.

Score 20% off your purchase with the LOOKFANTASTIC graduate discount

View Details
Get Offer

20%
OFF

If you've graduated within the last 5 years, take 20% off your purchase on full-priced items when you register using the graduate discount.

Enjoy 20% off select beauty on your first in app order from LOOKFANTASTIC

View Details
Get Offer

20%
OFF

Browse your favourite beauty items through LF and receive 20% off selected beauty items on your first in-app order!

Enjoy 1-3 LOOKFANTASTIC Beauty Boxes for £15-£30 (worth over £50)

View Details
Get Offer

3 FOR
£30

Purchase multiple Beauty Boxes and save more at checkout. Get 1 for £15, 2 for £25, or 3 for £30! Each box is worth over £50.

Enjoy up to 25% off LOOKFANTASTIC fragrances

View Details
Get Offer

25%
OFF

Save on designer fragrances for up to 25% off and browse your favourite scents, or find something completely new!

NEW: Join LOOKFANTASTIC Beauty Plus+ for £5 off your first order after completing your profile

View Details
Get Offer

£5
OFF

Start earning points for your purchases at LF! Earn 5 points for every £1 spent and enjoy £5 off for every 500 points you earn. Complete your profile for 500 +Points to use on your next purchase! Enjoy TONS of other LK Beauty Plus+ rewards including birthday treats, beauty boxes, early access specials and so much more - start your free membership and start gaining levels today! It's a win-win with LF Beauty Plus+

Treat yourself to 20% or more off LOOKFANTASTIC Kate Somerville products

View Details
Get Offer

20%
OFF

Shop Kate Somerville must haves and get at least 20% off a range of must haves.

Explore selected LOOKFANTASTIC wellness for up to 25% off

View Details
Get Offer

25%
OFF

Check out must have wellness essentials and get up to 25% off a range of selected items including candles, bath soaks, and more!

Register to enjoy 22% off using the LOOKFANTASTIC teacher discount

View Details
Get Offer

22%
OFF

Don't neglect your love of makeup for your everyday routine. Find the teacher discount under the 'Key Workers Discount' link and claim 22% off your purchase.

Use the LOOKFANTASTIC military discount to enjoy 22% off your next purchase

View Details
Get Offer

22%
OFF

Military members can receive 22% off top products with the LOOKFANTASTIC key worker discount. Just scroll to the bottom of the page to find the key workers discount under the 'About LOOKFANTASTIC' sub-heading. Or find it under the 'Offers' section at the top.

Affordable Beauty: Get everything you need for £20 or less at LOOKFANTASTIC

View Details
Get Offer

UNDER
£20

Browse affordable skincare, haircare, palettes, makeup and more for £20 or less!

Score free delivery on all LOOKFANTASTIC orders over £25

View Details
Get Offer

FREE
DELIVERY

Shop your favourite makeup essentials, skincare formulas, haircare faves, and so much more! Enjoy free delivery on all orders over £25.

Beauty Must Haves: Claim up to 50% off 1000s of items in this LOOKFANTASTIC sale

View Details
Get Offer

50%
OFF

Scoop up 1000's of beauty must-haves including makeup, hair products, and other items on sale! Get up to 50% off the latest items right here.

Discover 25% off iconic NuFace beauty from LOOKFANTASTIC

View Details
Get Offer

25%
OFF

Browse NuFace beauty faves and get 25% off selected products right here.

Explore brand name haircare in this LOOKFANTASTIC sale for up to 30% off

View Details
Get Offer

30%
OFF

Pick up shampoos, masks, treatments, and many other haircare formulas discounted up to 30% off!

Earn 5 points for every £1 spent with LOOKFANTASTIC Beauty Plus+ rewards

View Details
Get Offer

REWARDS

Don't shop without signing up for the free LF rewards program! Earn points for £ off your next purchases, exclusive offers, birthday discounts and much more!

Get LOOKFANTASTIC gift cards from £25

View Details
Get Offer

FROM
£25

Let your friend pick out their own treat with a gift card in amounts from £25.

LOOKFANTASTIC FAQs

Does LOOKFANTASTIC have free delivery?

Not only can you enjoy free delivery on any order of £25 or more, but if you spend £70, you can upgrade to next-day delivery for free as well! Don't need to spend £25? Have a look around this page for a LOOKFANTASTIC free delivery code.

Is there a LOOKFANTASTIC NHS discount?

Yes, NHS employees are eligible to claim a special discount of 22% - see the link at the bottom of the LOOKFANTASTIC page. Plus, with the offers on this page, you can save big on brands like The Ordinary, Kerastase, Estee Lauder, and more LOOKFANTASTIC favourites.

Does LOOKFANTASTIC accept Klarna?

Those looking for a buy-now-pay-later option to purchase their favourite beauty products can use Klarna-alternative, Clearpay, which allows you to pay for your order in four equal, interest-free instalments.

How do I get a promo code for LOOKFANTASTIC?

Looking for the latest LOOKFANTASTIC discount code? You’re in the right place. Browse this guide for live LOOKFANTASTIC voucher codes, verify your credentials to snag a LOOKFANTASTIC student discount or NHS discount, or sign up for the retailer’s newsletter for 15% off.

How do I use a LOOKFANTASTIC code?

To redeem your LOOKFANTASTIC promotional code, copy the voucher and return to the website. Navigate to your cart to check out and click on the box reading, ‘Got a discount code?’ Paste the LOOKFANTASTIC discount code and click ‘Add’ to activate your savings.

Popular LOOKFANTASTIC Discount Codes & Deals

OfferDiscountStatus
Get £5 off a LOOKFANTASTIC Beauty Box subscription£5 OffExpired
Holiday Deal: Knock £15 off with this LOOKFANTASITC advent calendar discount code£15 OffExpired
Shop the LOOKFANTASTIC Black Friday sale for up to 50% off sitewide50% OffExpired
Score 20% off with the LOOKFANTASTIC app discount20% OffExpired
Take 15% off your first order with this LOOKFANTASTIC discount code15% OffActive

Why You'll Love LOOKFANTASTIC!

Biggest Brands in Beauty

Consider LOOKFANTASTIC to be your top choice when it comes to bagging the latest beauty for less. As Europe’s number one online premium beauty retailer, you’re guaranteed to find the perfect formula or colour with over 20,000 products to choose from. Plus, they now offer more clean, vegan, and organic beauty brands than ever before, so you can feel good about your picks.

Browse your favourite brands such as NARS, Olaplex, Redken, Urban Decay, Clinique, and even The Ordinary, or narrow it down by category: cleansers, moisturisers, serums, eyeshadow palettes, liquid lipsticks, hair tools, personal fragrance, body care, or even wellness. You might even want to check out their men’s section!

They're built on customer experience, so it’s no wonder that they have great reviews across the internet. Start shopping by brand, take a look at their new arrivals, and don’t forget to look here before checking out for more codes and savings tips!

Try a Subscription

Want an exciting way to try out multiple best-selling products at once? With a LOOKFANTASTIC Beauty Box Subscription, customers can enjoy 6 beauty products (some full-sized products as well as deluxe samples) every month from a wide variety of different brands. You can subscribe on a 1 month, 3 month, 6 month or 12 month basis, but we recommend going for the yearly option for the biggest savings.

New subscribers get a special offer for their first beauty box at just £10, no discount code necessary. Many of their boxes come with fun themes, including top-rated products such as highlighters, cleansers, blushers, masks, and other beauty favourites. Subscribe today and cancel at any time, but we doubt you’ll want to!

LOOKFANTASTIC Savings Tips

Looking and feeling your best should never break your budget. With so many new brands and trends arriving every single day, it’s hard to stay up to date, especially when you’re watching your money. Thankfully, you can update your makeup bag every season stress-free by using our LOOKFANTASTIC vouchers and savings tips:

  • Sign up for their newsletter to instantly get 15% off your first purchase as well as sneak peeks at upcoming sales and other exclusive discounts
  • Enjoy free tracked or relaxed delivery on orders over £25; spend over £80 and you’ll automatically be upgraded to free next-day delivery
  • Consider joining Complete Savings for a minimum of 10% cashback every time you shop
  • Check out the Voucher Codes page for all of the best beauty offers in one convenient place, including up to 50% off and free gifts with select brand purchases
  • Refer your friends to give them £5 off their first purchase of £25 or more, and once their order is complete, you’ll also receive a bonus £5— feel free to reuse this offer for additional savings, and once you reach 10 referrals, they’ll send an extra £100 voucher!
  • Students can get up to 30% off with their exclusive youth discount
  • Key workers can get 22% off, plus 50% off their first Beautybox subscription

Don’t Miss the Offers

Shop in their online outlet to save up to 50% off seasonal gift sets, fragrances, expensive beauty tools, and many other great products; you can even filter by price, brand, savings, product category, skin or hair concerns, colours, and more to narrow down your search for better success.

Try purchasing one of their beauty bundles for mini routines without the stress of selecting the products yourself! Find kits for shampoo and conditioner, nighttime moisture, acne treatments, beauty tools, and so much more from your go-to brands.

Finally, if you’re already in love with a product and find yourself purchasing it multiple times in a year, go for a supersize! Plus, when you buy two supersized items, you’ll get 25% off both with the right voucher code.

About LOOKFANTASTIC

LOOKFANTASTIC UK is a leading online retailer of the biggest and most desirable beauty brands available today including Mac, Kerastase and other favourites.

It is particularly well known for its beauty boxes which are curated from the HQ at LOOKFANTASTIC Horsham and include a few different beauty items.

You can also use LOOKFANTASTIC discount codes to receive savings on any makeup or beauty products found online.

