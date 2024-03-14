Angara discount codes for March 2024

FAQs

Does Angara offer free delivery? Yes, Angara offers free standard shipping on all orders. Standard shipping typically takes 5-6 working days.

Does Angara offer an NHS discount? It does not appear that Angara currently offers an NHS discount, although if anything changes, we’ll be the first to let you know. Alternatively, check out our handy discount codes to help you save on your next purchase.

What payment methods are available at Angara? Angara has several payment methods including Visa, Mastercard, America Express, Apple Pay and Google Pay, and alternative payment methods like PayPal and Clearpay.

Does Angara offer a repair service? Yes, you can contact Angara on the following number for a repair quote: 800 3688742. Alternatively, head to the repairs section on their website, log into your account and follow the onscreen instructions.

What is the return policy at Angara? At Angara, there is a 30-day returns policy if you’re not 100% satisfied with your purchase. All returns within the returns period are free of charge except for shipping fees, if any.

Hints and Tips:

Newsletter Offers: Become a part of Angara when you sign up to the Angara newsletter using your email address. You’ll be the first to find out about new and exciting launches, and even get 12% off your first order as well as a complimentary gift.

Free Express Delivery: Speed up your delivery for less when you opt for Angara Express Delivery. Not only is this completely free of charge, with no minimum spend, but you’ll receive your order within 3-4 working days so you won’t have to wait.

Under £500: Save yourself a fortune when you shop Angara gifts for under £500. Whatever the occasion, whether it’s an anniversary, a proposal, a birthday, or just because you don’t have to go over budget to make your loved one feel extra special.

The Edit: Find out about all the latest jewellery trends, pick up on some of the best tips to look after your jewellery, as well as gift ideas and more when you check out the Angara blog. Simply head over to the Angara website to read the latest blog posts on The Edit, all free of charge. From removing jewellery that’s too small, and treating wedding ring rashes, to a guide to buying lab-grown diamonds, the difference between high-set and low-set engagement rings, and more.

How to use your Angara discount code

Whatever the occasion, check out our available Angara discount codes and find a code that will suit your needs. Once you’ve found a discount code that works for you, head over to the Angara website and add your desired purchase(s) to your basket. Then, click on the basket icon in the top right corner of the Angara website. Enter your preferred discount code in the discount box located on the right side of the page above your cost breakdown, making sure it has been applied. Enjoy your savings.

How do we source our promo codes and deals?

We have an experienced team of 5 deal experts based in our offices in Cardiff and London, who are dedicated to finding promo codes, deals and sale highlights for Marie Claire vouchers.

Our London team keep in touch with retailers directly to get a heads up on upcoming discount codes as well as negotiate exclusive promo codes that you won’t find anywhere else. Meanwhile, our Cardiff team partners with affiliate networks and research the web to source the latest discount codes, and put them right here on our dedicated retailer pages. The offers we show you are updated at least twice a week.

To top it off, we have a Bath-based team of editors that have a background in saving money on fashion and beauty products. Using their experience and knowledge of the industry, our editors seek to offer additional ways to save at the retailer outside of using a promo code. Our FAQs and money-saving tips about each retailer are fact-checked and updated every three months.

What if my promo code doesn’t work?

We try hard to avoid listing promo codes that don’t work. To do this we:

Test the promo codes ourselves to make sure they’re valid. We don’t list unique codes that only work once. We give as much information as we can to avoid any terms and conditions trickery.

However, sometimes details change or codes expire without us knowing. If you find this to be the case, you can get in touch by emailing vouchers.marieclaire@futurenet.com and letting us know.

How do we make money?

It’s simple, we get a small percentage of the money that you spend with a brand or retailer - a commission. When you use deals and promo codes listed here at Marie Claire vouchers, we get a small share of the retailer's profit as thanks for helping them connect with a new customer. And that’s how we make money while you save money.