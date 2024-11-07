Vagabond discount codes for November 2024

FAQs

Can I get 10% off my first order at Vagabond? Occasionally, yes, Vagabond has given a 10% off discount code. If there’s one available, we’ll list it here straight away. However, it’s worth noting this is not guaranteed.

Does Vagabond do student discount? Sadly, Vagabond does not list any student discounts. If you’re a student, you can still save on your purchase with one of our Vagabond discount codes or by shopping the sale.

Does Vagabond have NHS discounts? At the moment, Vagabond does not list any specific NHS discounts on its website. We’ll update this page if this changes. You can still save on your purchase by shopping sale items or browsing our verified codes.

What is the returns policy at Vagabond? If you would like to return an order, Vagabond allows returns within 30 days from the date of order delivery. You’ll need to return your item in its original condition and with proof of purchase. You can make returns for free with the Vagabond pre-paid return label option.

Hints & Tips

Newsletter Offers: Sign up for the Vagabond newsletter and you’ll be one of the first to learn about all the latest Vagabond drops and sales. You’ll also unlock access to shop new and exciting collections too. Simply sign up using your email address at the bottom of the Vagabond site.

Vagabond Sales: Shop the Vagabond sales where we’ve seen impressive discounts of up to 25% off leather boots, flats, and sandals. These tend to be time-limited offers and promotions so it’s a good idea to check the Vagabond website regularly so you don’t miss out on any sales.

Vagabond Free Shipping: Enjoy free shipping on all orders over £65 when you shop at Vagabond. Gone are the days of wasting money on those pesky delivery fees. At Vagabond, avoid spending £5 on standard shipping when you spend £65 or more. You can expect to receive your Vagabond order within 2-4 working days.

Vagabond Outlet: Save when you explore and shop the Vagabond outlet. In the past, our money-saving experts have seen savings of as much as £125 off everything from classy loafers and comfy sliders, to statement boots, and more. Upgrade your shoe collection for less with the Vagabond outlet.

How to use your Vagabond discount code:

Check our Vagabond discount code selection and choose one best suited to your shop. Click the ‘Get Code’ button and continue to the Vagabond website. Start shopping and add your favourite shoes to your shopping bag. When done, click ‘Continue to Checkout’. Select the ‘Voucher Code’ drop-down option near the Order Total. Copy and paste your code into the box. Click ‘Use Code’ and watch your total be discounted.

How do we source promo codes and deals?

We have an experienced team of 5 deal experts based in our offices in Cardiff and London, who are dedicated to finding promo codes, deals and sale highlights for Marie Claire vouchers.

Our London team keep in touch with retailers directly to get a heads up on upcoming discount codes as well as negotiate exclusive promo codes that you won’t find anywhere else. Meanwhile, our Cardiff team partners with affiliate networks and research the web to source the latest discount codes, and put them right here on our dedicated retailer pages. The offers we show you are updated at least twice a week.

To top it off, we have a Bath-based team of editors that have a background in saving money on fashion and beauty products. Using their experience and knowledge of the industry, our editors seek to offer additional ways to save at the retailer outside of using a promo code. Our FAQs and money-saving tips about each retailer are fact-checked and updated every three months.

What if my promo code doesn’t work?

We try hard to avoid listing promo codes that don’t work. To do this we:

Test the promo codes ourselves to make sure they’re valid. We don’t list unique codes that only work once. We give as much information as we can to avoid any terms and conditions trickery.

However, sometimes details change or codes expire without us knowing. If you find this to be the case, you can get in touch by emailing vouchers.marieclaire@futurenet.com and letting us know.

How do we make money?

It’s simple, we get a small percentage of the money that you spend with a brand or retailer - a commission. When you use deals and promo codes listed here at Marie Claire vouchers, we get a small share of the retailer's profit as thanks for helping them connect with a new customer. And that’s how we make money while you save money.