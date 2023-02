Adidas FAQs

How do I get a promo code for Adidas?

New customers to Adidas can claim a sign-up discount of for 15% off their first order when they join the newsletter. Another great way to stay up to date on the latest offers is by subscribing to our own voucher code newsletter.

Is there an Adidas NHS discount?

At this time, there is no exclusive discount available to NHS personnel. But you can still score a great deal on everything from men's Adidas trainers to Stella McCartney collab styles by browsing the offers on this page.

Does Adidas do student discounts?

Not only can students save a huge 30% on full-priced items, but they can also enjoy an additional 25% off outlet styles. Claim your Adidas student discount code by registering online.

Is there an Adidas app?

Yes, you can download the official smartphone app for both iPhone and Android to discover the latest trainer drops, news, and special offers. Such deals may include free delivery codes and Adidas 30% off vouchers, so grab the free app today!