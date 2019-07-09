Sweaty Betty FAQs

Does Sweaty Betty have a student discount?

Yes, if you are a current student, then you qualify for the 20% Sweaty Betty student discount. Simply register on its website with your student ID to receive 20% off all full-price items (it does not work with any items that are on sale).

Does Sweaty Betty have an NHS discount?

Yes, you can receive a 25% Sweaty Betty discount on full-priced items when you email customer care using your NHS email. Once emailed, they will send you a unique code for 25% off your order.

Does Sweaty Betty have sales and offers?

Sweaty Betty has a few ways to save; its online sale has discounts such as up to £20 off sports bras or up to £30 off leggings. The brand also offers a new customer discount which gives new customers 15% off their very first order. Make sure that you browse our page often to see what new deals are available.

How do I use a Sweaty Betty discount code?

Luckily, it’s effortless to use a Sweaty Betty discount code. First, you need to add some merchandise to your cart. Popular items include Sweaty Betty leggings, yoga mats, shorts, sports bras, headbands, and other athletic wear. Next, find a promo code on our site and enter it into the appropriate box during online checkout to receive your discount.

Does Sweaty Betty offer free delivery?

Yes, if you are a UK customer, you may receive Sweaty Betty free delivery on orders over £75. Or, if you are a member of the Insider loyalty programme, you will receive free delivery on every purchase with no minimum spend required.