Clothing Discounts for May 2023

Ends: Thu 31 Aug 2023

View Terms & Conditions ▼

All offers exclude price matched items, exclusive items, "Smart/Connected Watches" and the following brands: Rolex, IWC, Cartier, Tudor, Bremont, Hublot, Breitling, Omega, TAG Heuer, Panerai, Patek Philippe, Piaget, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Vacheron Constantin, Grand Seiko, Gucci, Zenith, Bamford, Meistersinger, MB&F, Chanel, Chopard, Fope, Messika, Roberto Coin, Longines, Nomos Glashütte, Ulysse Nardin, Bvlgari, Doxa, Birks, Qlocktwo, Clocks, Vintage Jewellery, Susan Caplan, Pre-owned Watches, Limited Editions and Gift Cards unless specified otherwise. Additional exclusions may apply. Offers apply to full price selected items only, while stocks last and are subject to availability. Goldsmiths reserves the right to withdraw or amend this offer at any time. No cash alternative can be offered. Offers cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotion, promotion code, cashback or discount inclusive of Tesco Clubcard Reward Tokens, Consumer Credit, Paypal Credit, Claims Service Cards or Insurance Cards. For discounts using a promotion code the discount will be automatically applied to all qualifying products on the basket page when the valid online discount code is entered upon checkout on valid products. In store the discount will be applied when the valid in store discount code is presented to a member of staff at the till on valid products. Goldsmiths reserves the right to cancel orders or cashback originating from a website for which the discount code wasn't officially intended. Only one discount can be used per single transaction. Delivery is subject to stock/size availability and usually within 1-5 working days. Offers cannot be used in conjunction with a Gift Card or Reloadable Shopping Card that has been purchased via an affiliate or third party.