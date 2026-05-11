Welcome to What Lily Loves, a personal edit of the pieces, places, and ideas currently inspiring me. Think of it as your insider guide to what’s shaping my wardrobe and daily rituals. From standout finds and under-the-radar designers to shopping destinations, cultural hotspots—from restaurants and theatres to podcasts—here are the latest discoveries I’m loving.

The Designer Drop

Dior Crunchy Bag

Dior Medium Dior Crunchy Bag £3,600 at Dior

Jonathan Anderson was appointed sole creative director of Dior in 2025, and since then the fashion world has eagerly awaited his vision for the renowned fashion house.

Taken from his debut collection, the Dior Crunchy Bag comes in a delicious buttery yellow and reinterprets the signature Dior Cannage quilting in a new squishy material — the Puffy Macrocannage, to be exact. Despite the bag’s complex design, Anderson has succeeded in creating an everyday handbag that works equally well for smarter occasions or dressed down at the weekend, while feeling anything but complex.

Spotlight On

Cala De La Cruz

I first discovered Colombian resortwear label Cala De La Cruz in 2019 and have been a fan ever since. Founded by textile designer Carolina Lopez, the collections mix geometric and botanical prints in bold tropical colours across dresses, linen trousers, sarongs, and swimwear — and this might just be my favourite collection yet.

The swimsuits not only lend themselves well to the brand’s oversized prints, but the seamless cuts also make them super soft and very comfortable to wear. The mini dresses are perfect throw-on-and-go pieces for the sun, while the newer, longer maxi dresses work beautifully for evenings or as a wedding-season option if you’re looking for a brand it’s unlikely anyone else will be wearing.

Shop the collection:

New In This Week

Black Gladiator Sandals

Black sandals may not seem particularly groundbreaking, but they are for me. As I’ve mentioned in previous posts, I’m far from a minimalist; however, every summer I find myself drawn to a pair of black gladiator sandals. What feels new this season, though, is their pared-back, minimal design. Multiple ankle straps are given room to stand out by keeping everything else simple, and even where there is embellishment, the straps remain slim and refined. They’re perfect for toughening up feminine summer dresses and offsetting crisp whites.

Shop my edit:

On My Radar

The 10th Anniversary of the #SheInspiresMe Car Boot Sale

(Image credit: Helen Mulvaney)

This Saturday, 16th May, sees the 10th Women for Women International She Inspires Me Car Boot Sale take place at Selfridges London, hosted by Alex Eagle. Over the past decade, the event has raised over £2 million and continues to grow each year thanks to the support of its incredible ambassadors and donors, including women such as Sophie Turner, Helen Mirren and their incredible wardrobe donations.

A final round of tickets will be released on the Women For Women website at 10am on the day of the event, so set your alarms and don't miss out. For all the details go to womenforwomen.org.uk.

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