Top stories
This year marked the first gender-equal Olympics – 14 milestones that show how far the Games have come
Your guide to where the road to Olympic equality begin.
Having kids doesn't stop athletes from winning gold, but mums are still underestimated in sport?
All hail the Team GB mums going for gold in Paris.
Meet our cover stars: 14 things you didn’t know about Team GB sprinters Daryll Neita and Laviai Nielsen
As the athletes prepare to represent the UK on the world stage.
Team GB is welcoming more women than men: so why is research on female performance so lacking?
It's billed as the first gender equal games, but research isn't keeping up.
Beauty
I got married this year—here are the 23 wedding nail designs I saved down for inspiration
I took my wedding manicure *very* seriously
By Shannon Lawlor
As an acne-prone beauty editor—this skin-loving make-up brand has kept me glowing all winter
My make-up bag just got an upgrade
By Valeza Bakolli
After many years of trial and error, here are the 10 best foundations for pale skin - as tested by beauty editors with fair skin
And they don't compromise on the skin-like finish we love
By Mica Ricketts
Beauty Director News: Beauty embraces wholeness—discover the wellness-infused products and news that are taking the spotlight
Our Beauty & Style Director shares this fortnight's beauty and wellness news
By Lisa Oxenham
Fashion
Suki Waterhouse just wore *the* Chloé boho dress
Here are 7 affordable alternatives
By Mischa Anouk Smith
We've done all of the work, these are the 5 autumn denim trends you can start investing in now
Spoiler alert: skinny jeans are back
By Sofia Piza
Don't let the barely-there style intimidate you, here are 5 ways to chicly style a sheer skirt
Dressed up or down, it’s a sheer delight
By Jazzria Harris
Sustainability
Our fourth annual Marie Claire UK Sustainability Awards are here
We can't wait to welcome your entries.
You’ve heard of greenwashing, but do you know how to spot - and stop - it happening?
This Earth Month, educate yourself on the most obvious red flags.
Heard about microplastics? Your guide to the dangers they pose, plus how to avoid them
The tiny plastics are more harmful than you'd imagine.
Keen to celebrate Earth Day? 5 simple ways you can inspire change and build a better tomorrow
Living sustainably doesn't need to feel unattainable or overwhelming.
Health
These are the 7 most advanced Pilates exercises you can do to build strength and balance
Ready to take your practice up a notch?
-
Top experts impart their wisdom.
Finally, a challenge that we can get on board with - meet the 75 Soft
It's much more inclusive than 75 Hard.
I'm sold on the benefits of Pilates rings - 6 that'll level up your home workouts
It’s time to get familiar with the "Magic O"
More from Marie Claire
Specials
My perfume collection has a five-figure value—and yet I refuse to be without this £27 scent
Yes, it's currently in the sale
After intense testing, I can confirm this brand produces the best perfumes in the world—these 13 prove it
Nobody does it better
Beauty editors hate sharing their scents, but I just got 11 of them to reveal their go-to evening perfumes
Scents for when the sun goes down
There isn't a summer perfume out there that I haven't tried—these 22 are undeniably the best of all time
The best fragrances for hot weather, this way
Culture
Did Sex and the City give us an unrealistic idea of friendship?
We’re lonelier than ever - what happened to the adulthood I was promised?
-
Mindful drinking Semi sober-curious? TikTok’s ‘zebra-striping’ trend might be for you.Mindful drinking
-
Leanne Maskell says #livingthedream turned into a living nightmare
-
Must-reads and page-turners chosen by a book-obsessed writer
Shopping
Feeling the heat? These striped linen trousers deserve a place in your summer wardrobe
A true summer hero piece
-
Great with dresses, skirts and jeans
-
A stylish and versatile addition to your wardrobe
-
It's got the cool-girl stamp of approval
Shop Marie Claire's Favourite Discounts & Offers
Campaigns
Covers
The real Salma…On age, empowerment and being sexualised on screen
-
-
Naomie Harris on Bond, bullies and finding her fashion mojo
Freida Pinto: On Slumdog Millionaire, modernising period movies, and playing powerful women
-
-
-
Introducing our first digital cover featuring model and activist Neelam Gill