Celebrity-approved activewear is the best of the best when it comes to fit kit - 6 brands A-listers wear for workouts, errands, and everything in between

A-listers always seem to find the harmonious balance of practicality and endless style points when it comes to workout gear, so celebrity-approved activewear brands are at the top of my list when I'm in the market for pieces that can be trusted to deliver on every front.

As a Shopping Editor with far too much sports kit stashed in my wardrobe at home, the best activewear brands to me are those that I know I can do pretty much any workout in, but that are also true to my personal style. I always get a better sweat on when I dress the part, and though it might be slightly shallow, slouchy, boring and ill-fitting items just don't fit the bill.

Following Kendall Jenner's long awaited collaboration with Adanola, which is already almost completely sold out after just a few hours online, it's clear that appetite for celebrity-backed activewear brands is stronger than ever.

I've done some digging and managed to find several labels that celebrities have been spotted wearing on repeat, including Taylor Swift's Eras Tour rehearsal looks and Bella Hadid's favourite trainers. If your sports wardrobe is in desperate need of a refresh for the start of a new year, these are the brands that celebs swear by—and they're surprisingly affordable too.

Adanola: Kendall Jenner's favourite

On: Worn by Zendaya

Popflex: Spotted on Taylor Swift during The Eras Tour

Sweaty Betty: Worn by Kate Middleton

Alo Yoga: Hailey Bieber's go-to brand

Asics: Trainers loved by Bella Hadid

1. Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner's Adanola edit alone should tell you what a fan she is of the Manchester-based athleisure brand, but she has been flaunting her co-ords from the label on her Instagram stories for months. And she's not the only star that has been spotted wearing Adanola—Maya Jama and Rose Huntington-Whiteley are also a part of the cult fan base. Straddling the line between workout gear and loungewear (without feeling too slouchy or undone) each piece from the British brand is distinctly chic and practical, so it's no wonder it comes approved by some of the most stylish celebs in the game.

Adanola Ultimate Seam Detail Zip Pocket Leggings £44.99 at Adanola A standout from Kendall's new collection, this cobalt blue set is selling out with impressive speed.

2. Zendaya

Zendaya has recently partnered with On, so it's only natural that she's been repping the brand left, right and centre. Best known for its unmistakable cloud trainers that have become a rite of passage piece of kit for runners, you'd be forgiven for assuming that shoes was all On had to offer. It took me seeing Zendaya's sleek sporty looks to be convinced to properly browse the brand's clothing offering, and I am very glad I did. The actress has been wearing her On sets for everything from travelling in style to walking the dog, so it ticks every box.

On Studio Hoodie £110 at On There's no going wrong with a comfortable cropped hoodie.

3. Taylor Swift

We rarely get a glimpse into Taylor Swift's casual attire, so when it comes, best believe her fans are paying close attention. Her music video for the single I Can Do It With A Broken Heart featured exclusive behind the scenes clips from The Eras Tour, showcasing the star's rehearsal outfits—and there's one brand that she was wearing on repeat. PopFlex skorts, sports bras, and shorts seem to be Taylor's firm favourites, and anything that can survive prep for one of the biggest tours in history can't be ignored. Her lilac skort could easily be mistaken for a regular skirt thanks to its floaty finish, so this is the ideal sportswear brand for those who like something a little more feminine and fun for working out. PopFlex also carries sizes from XXS-3X, so it's size inclusive too.

PopFlex Pirouette Skort in Digital Lavender £51 at PopFlex You don't have to sacrifice style when working out with this skort.

4. Hailey Bieber

Everything Hailey Bieber touches seems to turn to gold in today's market, including her favourite activewear pieces. She has been seen wearing the LA apparel brand for years, alongside her famous pals Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, granting the label it-girl status. Although we have mainly seen Hailey in Alo for running errands in style, it's not all about looks. Team MC have tried and tested countless pieces of Alo kit over the years, from the best Pilates socks to the best yoga clothes, and it comes out on top every time.

Alo Airbrush Heart Throb Bra £70 at Alo Channel Hailey's style with a sleek Alo sports bra.

5. Bella Hadid

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's no secret that Bella Hadid has one of the best wardrobes on the planet, so she's the first person I turn to when I want effortlessly cool outfit inspiration—even when working out. If you've been on the hunt for trendy but comfortable footwear to complete your activewear looks, take a leaf out of Bella's book with a pair of Asics. As well as making some of the best running trainers, Asics has countless trendy silhouettes that the street style set can't get enough of, so they pair perfectly with the more casual pieces of activewear for off-duty days. The supermodel teamed hers with a sporty romper that would be ideal for Pilates workouts.

Asics Gel NYC Trainers £155 at Asics A pair of statement trainers like these will take you anywhere—and keep you comfortable.

6. Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ever wondered what you'd find in a Royal Family workout kit? Wonder no more. Kate Middleton has been seen on many different occasions in Sweaty Betty, including for an interactive visit to Maidenhead Rugby Club, and anything good enough for a Princess is good enough for us. The best Sweaty Betty products also come highly rated by fitness experts, so there's no going wrong with this staple brand (which also counts Reese Witherspoon, Halle Berry, and Jessica Alba amongst its fans).