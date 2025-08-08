Stripes Dominated at Copenhagen Fashion Week—Here's How to Style Them the Scandi Way

What I love most about the Fashion Week cities is that each has its own inherently unique style. While in New York, you’ll see influencers and fashion insiders stepping out in looks that feel pared back and polished, London street stylers tend to take on the city's more grungy aesthetic. In Paris and Milan, it’s softer details and statement designs that dominate, respectively. And in Copenhagen? Well, that’s where the real fun happens as guests in attendance experiment with the best Scandi brands , creating looks that channel the city's artistic, playful nature.

It’s for this reason that we always keep a close eye on the best street style looks at Copenhagen Fashion Week —and it seems that for the Spring/Summer 2026 season, stripes reigned supreme as the fashion insiders' print of choice.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re wondering how to style stripes the Scandi way, the street style set provided a few key takeaways. Clever layering is key to any stylish Scandinavian wardrobe—think dresses worn over jeans and trousers, or jumpers slung over shoulders. Clashing prints also made an appearance, so don’t think you have to stick to just the one striped item—some of this season’s best looks approached stripes in their multitudes. And lastly, don’t feel obliged to shy away from colour. While, of course, there are some great minimalist stripe outfits to look to, Scandinavian style is all about self-expression, and so interesting colour combinations can offer an unexpected twist.

Want to see how it's done? Keep scrolling to see some of my favourite stripe looks from Copenhagen Fashion Week's SS26 street style set, as well as how to recreate them at home.

Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style: How To Style Stripes

1. A Statement Skirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

First up, we have Jennifer Amanda’s striped skirt and bomber jacket combo, which brings together a few different aesthetics to create one cohesive (and undeniably chic) look. While her striped skirt has a provincial feel, thanks to its neutral tones and cotton fabrication, she’s given it a tougher edge by topping it with a worn leather jacket. And the accessories? Polished ballet flats and a quilted bag. This is a look that feels both refined yet effortless in equal measure.

2. Crochet Cool

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re looking for ideas on how to get extra wear out of your summer dresses, the style set at Copenhagen Fashion Week always provide ample inspiration. Make like German-based fashion influencer, Evi Wave, and layer a striped dress over a simple T-shirt and trousers for a cool-girl-approved take on transitional dressing.

3. Stripes on Stripes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Proof that there’s no such thing as too many stripes, this guest takes the trend up a few notches by pairing a stripe top, stripe skirt and zebra print stripe accessories to create a chic summer look. If you choose to take this more maximalist approach to the trend, think about your colour palette: similar tones will create coordination even if you’re prints don’t match.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

4. Pack A Polo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Striped polo tops and rugby shirts have been trending for a few seasons now; however, they’re still holding ground in the wardrobes of the Copenhagen Fashion Week street stylers. For an easy everyday look, simply pair your oversize polo with a cotton maxi skirt and loafers. Extra style points if you opt for an interesting colour combination like this guest's red and powder pink pairing.

5. Twee Tailoring

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lastly, we have another stripe on stripe look; however, this guest has taken a much more polished approach to the trend. Channelling corporate-core with a playful Scandinavian-inspired twist, her statement shirt and pinstripe Bermuda shorts feel sleek and sophisticated while the ruffle detailing adds a touch of whimsy.