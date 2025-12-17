Whether you have two or ten Christmas parties looming in your calendar, I’m willing to bet you’ve spent a significant amount of time worrying about what exactly you’ll wear. Party dressing can be tricky at the best of times, but it becomes particularly so at the tail end of the year, when inevitable—and often overwhelming—fatigue (both fashion and general) has already begun to set in.

Even as someone who works in fashion, I’ve often found myself seriously considering a last-minute event cancellation, simply to avoid having to conjure up yet another fun, festive outfit. That’s why, over the years, I’ve landed on a handful of failsafe outfit formulas to make getting party-ready that much easier—and I’ve decided to share them in the hopes of alleviating some of that sartorial stress for others, too.

The best part? Each of these outfits is easy to recreate, either with pieces you already own, or that you can find on the high street.

Best for maximalist party dressing: Mango

Best for minimalist party dressing: COS

Best for affordable party wear: H&M

Best for variety: Zara

Best for timeless tailoring: M&S

Best for party-ready hosiery: Swedish Stockings

From a timeless tuxedo look and elevated take on "jeans and a t-shirt", to options for maximalists and minimalists alike, below you'll find five perfect party outfits to suit all types of occasions—and entirely made up of affordable high-street hero pieces that deserve a spot in your winter wardrobe.

The Minimalist

(Image credit: Courtesy of brands)

If your style tends towards the effortless and pared-back, a silky slip dress is pretty much a wardrobe essential. You can wear it with sandals in the summer, layered under a chunky jumper come winter, and paired with elevated accessories for party season, too.

The Maximalist

(Image credit: Courtesy of brands)

If your fashion mantra is "more is more", party season is your time to shine. Style a statement (and preferably sparkly) skirt with an equally joy-sparking jumper, and add all your most fabulous accessories for maximum impact. A pair of red tights will be your seasonal secret weapon for making any outfit instantly festive.

The Timeless Tailored Look

(Image credit: Courtesy of brands)

When I'm headed to a smart or formal event, I always reach for a classic black tailored suit. This one is from the M&S x 16Arlington collaboration, and one of the best I've ever found on the high street. It can be easily dressed up or down depending on the shoes and accessories it's paired with, and will get endless use—so it's well worth the investment. Come Christmas, I like to wear mine with a lacy bra beneath, sparkly earrings, pointy heels and a deep red lip for a timelessly glamorous vibe that never fails to hit the mark.

The Elevated Casual Look

(Image credit: Courtesy of brands)

When it comes to everyday dressing, I'm a "jeans and a white t-shirt" girl through and through, so I was delighted when I worked out a way to use my same comfort outfit formula for parties, too. The secret is embellished denim, that feels instantly more elevated and intentional. It also acts as the perfect base for a statement coat (another favourite of lazy dressers like me), party bag and everyday heeled boots. This is the exact kind of outfit I'd wear to a more casual event that still calls for a bit of effort.

The Dress Devotee

(Image credit: Aligne, Anthropologie, Noughts + Kisses, H&M, Wolford, Zara)

A playful mini dress is a party season classic for a reason, and this season it's at its most chic when styled with super-sheer low-denier black tights, pointy satin heels, and an oversize leather jacket. I'd opt for a this sleek silver style from Aligne and add some sparkly accessories for good measure—it is Christmas-time after all.