I'm someone who very much lives for the summer, and dreads the arrival of the cold—but the one thing capable of getting me excited for autumn is the prospect of a new Charlotte Simone coat.

If you don't know the name, you'll certainly recognise the designs: Simone's vintage-inspired, playful, faux-fur statement coats and jackets have been worn by everyone from Taylor Swift and Charli XCX to Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid, Lila Moss and Lena Dunham in recent years, and are nothing short of a cult must-have on the London cool girl scene.

That Charlotte Simone's coats are available in super-limited quantities, and sold during a one-week window, serves only to add to their allure—hence the fact that they sell out pretty much every single time.

This year marks a decade of the Charlotte Simone brand, and to celebrate, the British designer has spent months developing not one, but two collections for Autumn/Winter 2025—the first of which drops online at 8pm on September 30th, and will be available to shop until October 7th. (You can use this link to ensure you're notified the second it's live).

(Image credit: courtesy Charlotte Simone)

The inspiration behind the collection? "The first trip that I took back to New York after COVID, when I was three-months postpartum and desperate to see friends, have a good time, and really immerse myself in the city that pushed me to start my brand in the first place," explains Simone.

"I went to NYU, so being back there gave me that same rush of excitement. I draw a lot of inspiration from the energy the city gives you, its colours, the street style... For this collection specifically, I pulled Pantones reminiscent of the Manhattan skyline at dawn, so there are lots of caramels, khakis and pinks. There's also a very relaxed bohemian allure that runs through the drop, but it also feels a little more grown up with elevated finishes like hardware, buckles, new zippers, brand tabs and fabrications we spent a really long time developing."

(Image credit: courtesy charlotte simone)

AW25 drop one is made up of 16 pieces, including fresh iterations of Simone signatures (like the Penny and Lulu) alongside exciting new sleeveless, shearling, and animal-print styles. As ever, the brand keeps the full line-up strictly under wraps until drop day, but I was lucky enough to have a sneak peek—and I can confirm it's one of her best collections to date.

I had inordinate amounts of fun trying on every single coat from the upcoming drop, to bring you an exclusive preview of the pieces to bookmark now—and shop the second they're out. Keep scrolling to discover my favourite styles from the new Charlotte Simone collection, including details on fit, size, price and fabrication. For reference, I'm a 5-foot-5, UK 12 with big boobs.

Preview: The Best Coats From Charlotte Simone's New Collection

The Floyd

(Image credit: Clementina Jackson)

I found myself drawn to this coat the second I stepped into Charlotte Simone's showroom. With its bubblegum-pink fluff and animal-print faux-fur base, it's the ultimate 'one and done' statement piece, with the power to inject some much-needed joy, fun and fabulousness into the otherwise grey period that lies ahead. It's snuggly as can be, falls beautifully below the hip, and comfortably oversized but not so much that I feel/look gigantic with it on. I'm wearing a size S, which fit well both open and closed at the front. Fair warning: only 50 of these have been made, so you'll have to act fast.

Price: £575

Composition: Faux Fur, Mongolian Lambswool Trims

The Joni

(Image credit: Clementina Jackson)

As you'll be able to tell from my first choice above, I tend towards the more OTT and extra Charlotte Simone designs—that's what the designer does best, after all—but I haven't been able to stop thinking about the (relatively) more low-key Joni jacket since trying it on. Crafted from a distressed, chocolate-brown pleather that took the team months to develop, it has a cool, retro, worn-in effect and is lined for extra warmth. The thick silver zip closure adds to the expensive look, though I would have probably sized up to an M for a roomier fit over my chest. In my opinion, it's the perfect jacket for those who want to bring a touch of glamour to their everyday style.

Price: £385

Composition: Faux Leather, Mongolian Lambswool Trims

The Indie

(Image credit: Clementina Jackson)

The aptly-named Indie is another standout from the collection. It leans more heavily into the nostalgic vintage boho aesthetic, while still feeling modern thanks to its feminine, figure-hugging cut and vertical trim details. Fully lined and trimmed with shearling, it was undoubtedly the cosiest of the coats I tried on, and would look just as good with blue jeans and a jumper by day as it would atop a more elegant ensemble by night. The faux-suede is particularly impressive: it's wonderfully weighty yet soft, with a perforated look that impersonates the real thing down to a T. As for size: the S I tried on fit nicely, but I would probably opt for an M for a mildly oversize silhouette that's even more snuggly.

Price: £450

Composition: Faux Suede, Shearling Trims

The Honey

(Image credit: Clementina Jackson)

From afar, this may seem like a glamorous leopard-print coat like any other, but it's the cut that really stands it apart. It has a cocoon shape feels timelessly chic, slouchy in all the right places so it falls beautifully over the body in an effortless way, while the oversize collar brings a touch of drama. And at the back, it has a subtle curved seam just above the bum to give shape from behind. I'd style it over black jeans and a sparkly top for a party, or throw it over a casual white t-shirt by day for the ultimate in high-low styling. The style I'm wearing is an S, but for a more fitted look, I'd go even smaller.

Price: £300

Composition: Faux Fur

The Penny

(Image credit: Clementina Jackson)

Last but not least, the Penny: named after the iconic Penny Lane coat from Almost Famous, and a Charlotte Simone signature. If you're considering investing in your first piece from the brand, this should be your go-to. It's a design that will never go out of style and oozes classic boho cool—while the new khaki colourway gives it a modern edge. It has buttons at the front, as well as a matching fabric belt to nip it in at the waist and create a flattering hourglass silhouette.

Price: £395

Composition: Faux Suede, Mongolian Lambswool Trims

The full Charlotte Simone AW25 drop 1 collection will be available to shop online from 30th September—7th October at charlottesimone.com.