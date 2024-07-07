Forget the football, it’s the season of the Rugby shirt (at least in the style stakes)
Stripes at the ready
One thing’s for sure, right now we’re all in our sporty fashion era. First tenniscore took hold and had us all sporting our best Wimbledon whites, then the Euros had us all fighting to get our hands on the cutest vintage football shirts and now there’s a new wave of sporty style taking hold: it’s time to embrace the rugby shirt.
Originating in the 1800’s as the uniform of choice for rugby leagues, the rugby shirt is most noted for its chunky coloured stripes paired with a contrasting, usually white, collar. This season however it’s made its way off the field and is fast becoming the chicest piece to introduce into your summer wardrobe.
A post shared by carla ginola (@carla_ginola)
A photo posted by on
A big part of Dries Van Noten’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection, rugby stripes stretched not just across shirts but through trousers and dresses too, while at DSquared2 they took on a more classic style in traditional shirts worn in slouchy, oversized shapes.
But while the catwalks have provided the perfect starting point, it’s the influencers who have been catching my eye, restyling the humble sweat into something fresh and interesting. Just take a look at Grece Ghanem’s elevated pairing of a rugby shirt and bermuda shorts and Kajsa Ellen’s interesting aesthetic clash, combining the sporty style with a floral midi skirt, to see for yourself.
So, why wait for rugby season to roll around, as these looks prove, it’s trending all year round so shop the best rugby shirts right now.
Shop the best rugby shirts
For an update on a traditional breton stripe tee, this navy and white rugby shirt is a chic option.
With a loose silhouette and vintage inspired tie detail, Dries Van Noten's rugby shirt is a cut above all others.
For an elevated feel, I love this modern silhouette from Whistles. The toffee tones feel elegant while the fluted sleeves give a flattering yet interesting fit.
This stripe polo has already sold out on Mango but I managed to find full stock on ASOS, so move quickly and snap one up.
Founded by Gigi Hadid, Guest in Residence uses high quality cashmere in all its designs to ensure it's styles last in your wardrobe for years.
Designed with a slightly cropped length for a modern fit, this stripe style from Ralph Lauren offers an updated take on the classic rugby shirt.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
