Everything the Marie Claire Team Wore to London Fashion Week

With the city caught between two seasons, dressing for London Fashion Week was no easy feat. True to form, British weather delivered both ends of the spectrum: the week kicked off with a fresh hint of summer, while the final day brought plunging temperatures, grey skies, and piercing gusts of wind.

Alas, if there’s anyone equipped to pivot, it’s the Marie Claire team.

This season, our editors prioritised style and comfort as they navigated the LFW schedule — taking in next season’s biggest runway moments while trialling AW25 trends to give you style inspiration you can start wearing now.

Below, you’ll find exactly what our editors wore to LFW, complete with where to buy their outfits. Whether you're recreating a full look or simply searching for a standout new-season buy, we have you covered.

Andrea Thompson, Editor in Chief

(Image credit: Future)

"During fashion week, I’m a fan of an easy ‘one and done’ look that requires little styling and has maximum impact. This Aje dress was perfect for the unexpected heatwave that hit on day 1 and was comfortable for my 12-hour stint of shows, meetings and an evening event. I teamed it with my favourite Zimmerman cowboy boots, which were comfortable for running between shows. My bag of choice was my trusty Alexander McQueen shoulder bag with gold embellishments, which was roomy enough for my sunglasses, wallet and two phones."

Lily Russo-Bah, Fashion Director

(Image credit: Future)

"Someone saw me in this suit and said “Lily you never wear purple!” and they weren’t wrong, but when I first spotted this purple cord suit from Boden fell in love. This fashion week it felt quite fresh in London, so I wanted something warm but colourful. I styled it with one of my favourite silk shirts by Equipment, that I’ve had for years. The blue snake print clashes - which is why I love it. I added my favourite (and easy to walk in) silver heels, and my new Miu Miu sunglasses."

Clementina Jackson, Fashion Editor

"With so many back-to-back shows to attend, for me Fashion Week dressing is all about comfort and ease—so jeans, low-heeled boots and a jumper are my go-tos. That said, I tend towards styles that still feel fashion-forward and a bit more fun: see the snake-print detail on the boots, rugby-style jumper from Lucy Bronze's new collection with Aligne, and barrel-leg denim silhouette. I'll always add a finishing touch of luxury, too: in this case, my boyfriend's Burberry jacket, Prada sunnies and a vintage Dior bag sourced on Depop."

Sofia Piza, Fashion Writer

"When it comes to dressing for fashion week, I always make sure to stay true to my personal style while adding pieces I wouldn't normally choose on a daily basis. That's why it felt like the perfect chance to style my new snake-print sequin trousers from the Spanish brand, Handover. As these were the highlight of my look, I paired them with my usual COS white tank top and an oversized leather jacket kindly borrowed from my dad's wardrobe."

Dionne Brighton, Social Media Editor

(Image credit: Future)

"This Fashion Week, I wanted to go for bold contrasts while staying comfortable and pulled together. I’m loving denim at the moment, and with trench season approaching, the denim trench coat gave the look structure and edge. The pink bag added a pop of colour that really stood out — everyone I spoke to asked where it was from (and if they could touch it!). To finish, the kitten-heeled mules brought a sleek touch while still being easy to wear all day."

Maggie Joyner, Junior Social Media Editor

(Image credit: Future)

"This fashion week, I was channelling my most extra self, whilst staying comfortable, because nothing ruins fashion week more than sore feet and clothing that overstimulates you (there’s already enough overstimulation as it is). The first thing I decided I had to wear was the fluffy red coat from JAKKE. I’ve never fallen in love with a piece of clothing so fast. It’s the ultimate addition to your outfit that instantly elevates your look and will guarantee you lots of compliments. Then came the base of the fit. I self-proclaim the title of being the queen of the black skirt, owning far more than one should. So when I say this is one that takes the top spot, I really mean it. The elastic band makes it super comfortable, and it’s the perfect midi length, making it great to wear with any shoe type. Now, accessories - there’s nothing better than a fabulous bag, and this piece is just that. It’s the perfect size - big enough to fit everything you need, but doesn’t completely overpower your outfit. If you’re looking for your new favourite bag, you’ve found it. Finally, shoes - you can never go wrong with a pop of red, and these sandals deliver on all fronts. Comfortable enough to strut around in all day, and stylish enough to secure the shoe compliments we all seek."