I Hate Boring Clothes—Here Are 30 Joyful Fashion Finds From The Week

As a Fashion Director with over 20 years of experience in the industry, knowing what has just landed online and in stores—and, most importantly, which pieces are actually worth your time and money—is at the very top of my skill set.

Anyone who knows me well knows that I rarely wear black and am naturally drawn to colour—especially pink. If it’s boring, I don’t want to know about it. But that doesn’t mean everything I own has to be all-singing, all-dancing; sometimes even the most timeless pieces can feel joyful and fun.

Want to wrap up warm? Ditch your all-black overcoat for a chocolate-brown Mongolian jacket. Need an everyday clutch to carry in your work tote when you pop out for meetings or head straight to dinner? A bold pop of colour will elevate almost any outfit. Looking for everyday ankle boots? A white, ice-skate-inspired pair will do the trick and go with most colour palettes.



Intrigued? Then scroll down to discover the 30 joyful fashion finds of the week—guaranteed to make you smile.