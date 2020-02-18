All the denim styles you need to know about.

A new pair of jeans is always the coolest way to update your wardrobe, regardless of the season. However, finding the perfect pair of jeans can be a tricky business. Skinny jeans that are too baggy, cropped jeans that are too long, high waisted jeans that are too tight at the waist and wide at the hips… there are so many factors to take into account.

With that in mind, I’ve scoured my favoured designer and high street denim brands to find the perfect pair of jeans to suit your body shape, and scroll down for a lowdown on the best jean trends for the new season.

Best high waisted jeans

High waisted flared jeans are a safe investment for this season. Models at Dior team theirs slogan t-shirts and Breton tops, while at Calvin Klein, it’s a colour block shirt and double denim situation. That style is best suited to tall girls, while petite and curvier frames can bank on high waisted mum jeans or culottes.

Best mom jeans

Mom jeans are very much in, as are dad jeans, the new update on the style. Again, pick a wider leg, preferably in a light wash, 80s style. Wear with a tucked-in t-shirt and converse for a casual look, and swap for a loose blouse and white ankle boots for a dressier option. Style tip for the AW19 season: tuck your jeans into knee high boots.

Best skinny jeans

There’s something timeless and versatile about a pair of classic black jeans, especially paired with a roll-neck, checked blazer and headband, Sloane-ranger style.

As with most trends, it’s all about proportion, so balance tights jeans with a loose top, though a Breton t-shirt and ballerina pumps are also great additions to dark blue skinny jeans, Audrey Hepburn style.

Best jeans for curvy women

Just because you’re curvy doesn’t mean you can’t wear skinny jeans, or any other style for that matter, it’s all down to the waist. A high waist will be more flattering, and if you’re after a 50s style silhouette, flared cropped jeans will do wonders.

Best jeans for tall women

Tall women are lucky in that they can get away with a lot of styles. Long wide leg trousers, skinny jeans, cropped culottes… take your pic. Plus, lots of brands like Levi’s and Topshop offer tall styles, so you really are spoiled for choice.

Best jeans for short women

These days, most brands have an offering of jeans in different lengths, which is heaven for petite girls like me – I used to have to attack my jeans with scissors to make them fit. My go-to are still Topshop jeans for any style – it’s no wonder they sell a pair of these jeans every 10 seconds, they really do go with everything.

While skinny jeans are always a safe bet, cropped styles look really good on short women too. There’s something about seeing a flash of ankle that elongates the frame. Try cropped straight leg or wide leg styles.

Ripped jeans

Ripped jeans are a wardrobe staple that’s well worth investing in. This season though, they are discreet, with just a small rip on the knee or thigh, or a ripped hem. If you’re feeling adventurous, you can even rip your own jeans using our DIY guide.

How often to wash your jeans

While we’re on the subject, let’s get one thing straight: you probably ARE washing your jeans too often, so stop. Because you don’t want to lose the stiffness and therefore shape of the jeans, it’s usually best to wash them every fortnight or monthly instead, and forget about washing them straight after you’ve bought them too. Some people store theirs in the freezer too, though the jury’s still out on that one.

So now that you’re an expert on all things denim, scroll down to for my edit of the best jeans to buy now.