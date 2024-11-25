Whether you're looking for the perfect winter investment piece or simply want some styling inspiration, there's no disputing that outerwear is always a strong contender.

This winter, a new iteration of the classic leather jacket has our attention. Whilst you can't go wrong with a classic winter coat to stay warm, the leather bomber jacket is great for playing with proportions whilst keeping warm. Loved by celebs and street style stars alike, oversized or baggy leather bomber jackets are slowly but surely becoming one of this season's biggest unsung style heroes. Featuring a boxy silhouette with a cropped hemline, this jacket style was recently popularised by brands like Loewe and Acne Studios when debuted at their Autumn/Winter 2024 shows.

Loewe Autumn/Winter 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to styling leather bomber jacket, the drama is in the details especially for those layering their way through the winter. Myself included.

Contrast the oversized silhouette by layering it over a fitted fine knit polo neck to define your silhouette. The cropped hemline balances out the oversized shape making this must-have jacket as figure flattering as it is stylish. If you need an extra layer opt for a slightly roomier coat for a more comfortable fit. On the bottom half think wide-leg trousers and kitten-heel boots for the office or a straight leg pair of denim and trainers for an off-duty weekend outfit.

With several options available from designer to the high-street, this jacket style is mixes the best of a classic leather jacket with the relaxed fit of a bomber jacket. Faux leather at Acne has been a favourite with Instagram's most stylish, whilst All Saint's leather style is perfect for styling over silk slip dresses and high-waist stirrup leggings at night.

Below, we have selected our top styles and some styling inspiration for you to experiment with the coolest jacket style this season has to offer.

Shop leather bomber jackets

Acne Studios Padded Coated Jersey Bomber Jacket £850 at Acne Studios

Topshop Faux Leather Oversized Bomber Jacket £70 at ASOS

All Saints Rowan Funnel Neck Leather Bomber Jacket £459 at All Saints

Zara Leather Effect Bomber Jacket £49.99 at Zara

Loewe Padded Bomber Jacket in Nappa Lambskin £5,450 at Loewe

Alo Faux Leather Premier Bomber - Black £288 at Alo

Agolde Tate Padded Faux Leather Bomber Jacket £640 at Luisaviaroma

What to wear with an oversized jacket?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As is commonly recommended with oversized silhouettes, pair this jacket style with a contrasting shape, like a divisive pair of skinny jeans or a 90s straight-leg. Add in some cold-weather staple accessories like chunky boots and a scarf, and you're all set for a daytime look. If you've had a last-minute invite for some after-work drinks, add a pair of sleek heeled boots for an elegant touch.