The 10 Best Street Style Looks From Paris Fashion Week
This season, Paris Fashion Week has easily cemented itself as one for the books. From impressive designer debuts to celebrity moments, show-goers have also proven that this season's spectacle hasn't been confined to the runways alone. And with back-to-back shows, presentations, appointments, unpredictable weather, and endless photo ops, we're pleased to say that the style set's Paris Fashion Week looks have been equally as impressive as their stamina.
From chic Parisian styling cues to classic autumnal pairings, below, we have rounded up our top must-see looks from the week to help inspire your next workwear look or spark an idea on how to style your latest cult buy.
As seen on Tiffany Hsu, you can't go wrong with layering a boxy leather jacket over a suit for extra warmth and style points.
Leather bermuda shorts prove to be a great autumnal wardrobe addition, especially when paired with kitten heels and a cropped bouclé jacket.
For those of us not quite ready to let go of this summer's scarf styling trick, simply add this to your outerwear pieces for a polished look.
A leopard print jacket + baggy black trousers + flats = a fool proof outfit formula.
Influencer Aimee Song pairs a wool scarf jacket with parachute trousers for a comfortable yet stylish look.
The days of thinking you can't pair blue with brown are long gone.
This look is a masterclass in mixing different textures. Opt for a sleek leather skirt with a technical nylon bomber jacket.
Elevate your classic suede coat with an elegant navy colourway.
Embrace classic autumnal palettes by mixing butter yellow with shades of mustard.
Taking styling cues from Miuccia Prada, Eva Chen layers two polo tops with an A-line midi skirt. Chic.
