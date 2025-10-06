The 10 Best Street Style Looks From Paris Fashion Week

All of the outfit inspo you need

Paris Fashion Week street style
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published
in Features

This season, Paris Fashion Week has easily cemented itself as one for the books. From impressive designer debuts to celebrity moments, show-goers have also proven that this season's spectacle hasn't been confined to the runways alone. And with back-to-back shows, presentations, appointments, unpredictable weather, and endless photo ops, we're pleased to say that the style set's Paris Fashion Week looks have been equally as impressive as their stamina.

From chic Parisian styling cues to classic autumnal pairings, below, we have rounded up our top must-see looks from the week to help inspire your next workwear look or spark an idea on how to style your latest cult buy.

Paris Fashion Week Street Style: The Best Looks

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 03: Tiffany Hsu wears a taupe oversized suit with a striped shirt and wide tie, layered under a brown leather jacket, styled with pointed tan heels, gold statement earrings, and a black woven clutch outside LOEWE show during the Womenswear Spring Summer 2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 03, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As seen on Tiffany Hsu, you can't go wrong with layering a boxy leather jacket over a suit for extra warmth and style points.

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 01: Karla Martinez wears a black sweater, black leather heeled slingback, black sunglasses, a grey scarf, a beige checked jacket, a brown and black leather bag and black leather bermuda shorts outside Acne Studios show during the Womenswear Spring Summer 2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leather bermuda shorts prove to be a great autumnal wardrobe addition, especially when paired with kitten heels and a cropped bouclé jacket.

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 06: Angela Baidoo wears beige trench coat, black white brown printed silky scarf as belt, dark wash jeans, outside Sacai, during the Womenswear Spring Summer 2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 06, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For those of us not quite ready to let go of this summer's scarf styling trick, simply add this to your outerwear pieces for a polished look.

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 04: Claire Rose Cliteur wears dots print jacket, black pants, bag outside Hermes during the Womenswear Spring Summer 2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A leopard print jacket + baggy black trousers + flats = a fool proof outfit formula.

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 03: Aimee Song wears long dark hair parted in the center, small black oval sunglasses, silver rings and a gold chain anklet, a cream leather pouch bag, a fuzzy brown, mustard and olive plaid wool wrap with fringe layered over black voluminous gathered-ankle trousers in a matte woven fabric, tan leather strappy lace-up sandals shoes with thin straps and stiletto heels, outside Loewe, during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2026, on September 03, 2025 in Paris, France (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Influencer Aimee Song pairs a wool scarf jacket with parachute trousers for a comfortable yet stylish look.

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 05: Adot Gak wears different shades of blue graphic printed midi dress with black leather waist belt, black heels, dark blue bag, brown fur coat, outside Akris, during the Womenswear Spring Summer 2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 05, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The days of thinking you can't pair blue with brown are long gone.

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 03: Nina Urgell wears white polo neck top with blue Loewe top underneath, black leather pleated midi skirt, burgundy jacket, pink Loewe bag, black heels, outside Loewe, during the Womenswear Spring Summer 2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 03, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This look is a masterclass in mixing different textures. Opt for a sleek leather skirt with a technical nylon bomber jacket.

Street style PFW

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elevate your classic suede coat with an elegant navy colourway.

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 01: Tamu McPherson wears brown sunglasses, a light yellow turtle neck sweater, orange trousers and red leather pumps outside Dior show during the Womenswear Spring Summer 2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Embrace classic autumnal palettes by mixing butter yellow with shades of mustard.

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 02: Eva Chen wears black sunglasses, black leather pumps, a black round skirt, a grey polo sweater and a green sweater outside Mugler show during the Womenswear Spring Summer 2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taking styling cues from Miuccia Prada, Eva Chen layers two polo tops with an A-line midi skirt. Chic.

Sofia Piza
Sofia Piza
Fashion Writer

Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.

Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.

When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.