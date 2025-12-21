Could This AI Skincare Tool Be the Answer to Your Every Complexion Concern? I Put It to the Test

After suffering with bad acne as a teenager, I made it my mission to learn as much as possible about my skin. Now, as a Shopping Editor with several years in the beauty industry under my belt, I like to think I have pretty strong knowledge of all things related to skin health. However, AI-powered skincare tool Noli reckons it might know just what my face is lacking.

Investing in the most indulgent skincare routine and best cleansers on the market can pay off, but there's only so much a good product can do if it isn't directly targeting your skincare concerns. Just because something moisturises, that doesn't necessarily mean it will cure dehydrated skin. That's where Noli's AI skincare advice comes in. Working to analyse your skin and suggest a full routine to target your concerns, it sounds like a very promising alternative to a pricey and often time-consuming dermatologist appointment.

I could certainly see the appeal for skincare novices who have no real idea of where to start when it comes to purchasing beauty products, but what would it tell me that I don't already know? After putting Noli's suggested routine to the test for the past month, I have a few thoughts.

How does Noli work?

Put simply, the NoliAI diagnosis tool uses a face scan via your phone camera to analyse your skin, asks you several questions about your lifestyle and concerns, and then recommends you a full skincare routine that gets delivered straight to your door. It claims to be 98% as accurate as a derm, and it only takes a matter of minutes to complete.

For best results, you should do your scan in natural lighting with no makeup on so that it can really see your complexion.

(Image credit: Noli)

My focus areas were identified as dullness and dark circles and puffiness, which I definitely agreed with. However, I did my face scan when I didn't have any active breakouts, so it didn't pick up on my blemish-prone skin type. That being said, the series of questions it asks did, so it still ranked blemishes as my top skincare concern.

My Noli routine

After completing the skin analysis, Noli recommended me the following routine:

The only product I had previously tried from this roundup was the SkinCeuticals Silymarin serum, and it works absolute wonders for me. It's easily one of my favourite skincare buys, so I had high hopes that the rest of Noli's recommended routine would follow suit.

It's also worth noting that purchasing a bundle through Noli saves money vs buying each product individually, so I got all four at a great price point.

Noli: My review

After a full month using my Noli recommended skincare routine, I can say that my skin is in very good shape. Sticking to each product on regular rotation seems to have improved my overall skin tone and brightness, and nothing disagreed with my face or caused any irritation.

Although it suggested one product I was already aware of, the other three were not items that I would've gone out of my way to buy had they not been recommended. So, despite my already extensive skincare collection and knowledge of my own needs, it managed to introduce me to some new favourites that I will repurchase after they have run out. However, it didn't really suggest any ingredients or skincare steps I wasn't already aware of, and I wouldn't say my skin is noticeably different than when I was using my previous routine.

That being said, Noli was designed to cut through all the noise and make beauty more accessible and easier to understand—it's really designed to help those who need some direction with their skincare routine and don't spend their days writing about products.

From the perspective of a novice, Noli breaks down skincare into a very easily digestible routine that takes your skin type, concerns, budget, and age into consideration. Not to mention, the face scan can provide some valuable insight into problems you might not be aware of. It doesn't suggest more steps than you need, and you have the option to choose between different products if you prefer certain brands over others.

The main pro is that it's completely free to use, and you're under no obligation to purchase anything after doing your face scan. The AI is informed by skincare experts, so it's a great alternative for anyone who doesn't want to fork out for a derm appointment.

The drawbacks

However, there are some drawbacks. I am sceptical about how thorough the face scan can be considering it's done from home—a bad camera or low lighting could completely impact how Noli analyses your skin, so it doesn't feel as foolproof as having your skin assessed in person.

Although there are plenty of cult favourite brands on Noli, there are a lot that haven't yet joined the site. That means you're limited to the products they have, so some of your most trusted skincare may not be suggested to you. But new brands are being added regularly, and the site is still in its infancy having only launched in 2024.

My overall thoughts on Noli

Noli is a tool that I have since recommended to several friends who have wanted to know more about skincare and which products they should invest in. The bespoke nature of the site makes it much easier to understand than beauty retailers with countless options to choose from, and it provides ample opportunities to get to know your skin thoroughly. I believe that it comes from a very informed place, and I would be surprised if it gave any rogue suggestions that wouldn't suit the individual.

Anyone who has particularly problematic skin or is prone to irritation or allergic reactions should definitely consult a dermatologist before introducing new skincare. But for those who want to learn more about their skin, freshen up their routine, or just try some new products for size, Noli offers a pretty thorough analysis that is worth a try.